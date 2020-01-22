The Trick To Instantly Clearing Your Instagram Search History

For the same reasons you might want to tidy up your browser history from time-to-time — to nix outdated search suggestions, or sweep away the evidence of your curiosity pertaining to an ex's marital status — you might want to learn how to clear Instagram search history, too.

Instagram pays attention to your searches to help curate suggestions for you, like accounts you might want to follow, interests you're likely to engage with, and ads that might be relevant for you. This feature can yield suggestions that are useful and introduce you to accounts you actually want to connect with. But it can also influence your in-app experience in a way that's not so useful. Like when you search for guinea pig videos one day, and then see them in your explore page every day for the rest of your life. If you're being haunted by something you searched a while ago, like pandemic baking endeavors that you're sick of, or your ex's dog's account, it's helpful to get in the habit of clearing your Instagram search history.

To be clear, wiping your search history might not clear your Instagram search suggestions. The suggested accounts in the search tab aren't solely generated by who you've sought out in the past. According to PSafe, a a software company focused on mobile privacy and security on apps, Instagram's suggested search accounts are also impacted by your other activity on the platform. For example, the social media platform might factor in the posts you've liked or commented on, hashtags you've used or searched, and even accounts that have commented on or liked your own posts.

What's more, clearing your searches on Instagram doesn't mean that accounts you've searched in the past won't ever show up as suggested results. Even if you clear your history, you still might see your most searched accounts offered up as suggested searches when you go to the search option on Instagram. These suggested accounts will likely change over time, though, if you begin searching for other accounts on the platform.

It's important to stay mindful of your activity on the platform, or any social media platform. It can be easy to zone out and just start scrolling, but you should always be aware that your interactions with the platform (the words you search, the posts you like, and more) don't automatically disappear and can't always be manually deleted.

Clear Instagram Search History On Your Phone

If you want to clear your Instagram search history, or even just to see what you've been searching to begin with, go to your profile. From there, you can tap the menu icon at the top right of your profile, then select "Settings," then "Security," then "Clear Search History." Once you do that, you'll be able to see a list of accounts you've searched over time. You have the option of removing individual searches, or your entire search history.

Screenshots via Instagram

Clear Instagram Search History On Your Desktop

Go to your Instagram profile, then click on the "Settings" icon, which looks like a gear. From there, you can click "Privacy and Security," then "View Account Data." Then, you can click "Search History," then click "View All." There, you'll have the option to clear your Instagram search history.

Clear Instagram Search Suggestions On Your Phone

If you just straight up don't want to see the suggestions Instagram's surfacing for you, you can simply get rid of them by clicking the x to the right of the account name when these suggestions surface on the search homepage.

Screenshot via Instagram

Note that once you clear your search history, you won't be able to undo it. So if you're currently vibing with the algorithm right now, you might want to leave your history alone.