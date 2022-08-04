Trust Me, Pickle Martinis Are The New It Drink Of The Season

If there’s one trend in the food world that seems to be on a consistently upward trend in the past few years, it’s fermented food. Sure, fermenting food and drinks has been a practice for millennia. (See: beer, bread, etc.) But it wasn’t until recent years, with the introduction of words like “probiotic” and “gut health” into the wellness zeitgeist, that fermentation became a buzzy sphere of the food world. As hard kombuchas and sourdough starters continue to infiltrate our kitchens. it’s only right that foodie TikTok would find a new fermented cocktail to froth over. Introducing: The pickle martini.

The #picklemartini” hashtag has already racked up 1.6 million views and counting on TikTok, as users share their preferred recipes for the perfect pickle martini. Using pickle brine as a unique twist on the dirty martini, the drink is the perfect blend of tradition and playfulness. It will likely remind martini connoisseurs of a dirty martini. Or, if you’re the person who insists on taking picklebacks at the pregame, the pickle martini might be your classy gateway to convincing friends that it’s perfectly dignified to bust out pickle jars and shot glasses at the same time. Not to mention, pickle juice is known to cut the taste of alcohol a bit. So, it might be a surprising crowd pleaser.

Here’s everything you need to know about the pickle martini, and how to make your own.

What Is A Pickle Martini?

While the name might feel bold, a pickle martini isn’t that different from a regular dirty martini. But instead of the olive brine that is typically used in dirty martinis to give it that salty, acidic smack, you swap in pickle brine.

Not only does the drink add a fun twist to a classic, but pickle brine is loaded with electrolytes. So you may or may not ward off (or at least lessen) your hangover if you’re heavy-handed enough with your pickle juice pour.

How To Make A Pickle Martini

Just like the perfect dirty martini recipe truly depends on how dirty you want it, the pickle martini largely depends on preference. However, if you’re looking for a straightforward recipe, this recipe based on Elizabeth Minchilli’s pickle martini TikTok keeps things classic.

Ingredients

2 oz gin (or vodka, if preferred)

1 splash of Vermouth

1 teaspoon of pickle brine (or to taste)

Pickle spear or gherkin (optional for garnish)

Process

Combine ingredients in a martini shaker filled with ice, and shake. Pour into a martini glass. Minchilli slices a dill pickle spear in half to add to her glass, but other TikTokers have used a gherkin (aka a baby pickle) for garnish. Prepare yourself to possibly wince through the first sip, then enjoy.

Word to the wise: Pickle martinis are stronger than they seem. Don’t get yourself into a pickle with too many.