When it comes to deciding who gets playlist-making duties at the next socially distanced group picnic, you might want to take people's zodiac signs into account — because believe it or not, your astrology can influence your taste in music. Of course, musical preferences differ from person to person and the cosmos can only tell you so much. But you might be surprised once you start picking up on how your zodiac sign affects your taste in music — it could be the reason your bestie wants to blast the latest Drake while you just want to listen to '90s grunge jams all day.

One good way to gauge someone's general musical vibe is based on our zodiac sign's element — which is either earth, air, fire, or water. This grouping informs various aspects of your personality ranging from how you communicate, whether you're a night owl or a morning person, your sense of style, whether you're a homebody or a nomad, and yes, perhaps even which musical artists are on your playlist.

In an interview with VICE, astrologer Annabel Gat broke down some of the aspects of different zodiac signs' musical preferences, based on their element and explained that fire signs (Aries, Leo and, Sagittarius) prefer upbeat and energizing music, while earth signs (Taurus, Capricorn, and Virgo) like music that's more organic-sounding, sensual, and soulful. Air signs (Libra, Gemini, and Aquarius) love thoughtful lyrics but can still jam out to futuristic-sounding techno, and finally water signs (Pisces, Cancer, and Scorpio) prefer music they can lose themselves in, as they enjoy more artistic, emotional, and romantic tunes.

So, how does your zodiac sign affect your taste in music and which artists do you like based on your astrology? Read on to get some insights — and then make yourself a zodiac-themed Spotify playlist while the cosmic inspiration is still fresh.

1 Aries: High Energy Beats Margaret Flatley/Bustle Aries-born people tend to thrive on music they can feel in their bodies, not just hear with their ears. They're naturally energetic, bold, and physical people, so they like their tunes to reflect that energy — which is why high-tempo dance beats and self-confident anthems are faves. Lady Gaga is probably one of the most well-known Aries musicians in the world, and she actually creates music that other Aries gravitate toward. Gaga's wide range of musical styles keeps impatient fellow Aries on their toes.

2 Taurus: A Pure, Organic Sound Margaret Flatley/Bustle Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, music, and art, and Taurus-born music lovers often gravitate toward music that feels natural and organic, and doesn't involve a lot of fancy production. As the most sensual sign of the zodiac, anything sexy and visceral is bound to make it onto a Taurus' playlist. Taurus artists like Lizzo and Kehlani dish out passionate jams, and musicians like Mac DeMarco or old-school favorites Roy Orbison and Ella Fitzgerald bring the soul, as well. Basically, Taurus loves any music that gives them all the feels.

3 Gemini: Keep It Lyrical Margaret Flatley/Bustle Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet responsible for communication. This fast-talking and even faster-thinking air sign needs constant mental stimulation, so fast-paced and lyrically-driven jams are definitely the Gemini cup of tea. Think hip-hop songs that are full of puns and creative turns of speech, or songs that tell an interesting story. Some Gemini-born musicians who each have albums full of interesting, curiosity-piquing lyrics include the late Notorious B.I.G., Stevie Nicks, and Kanye West.

4 Cancer: Creative Crooners Margaret Flatley/Bustle Cancer is a water sign, which makes them creative, sensitive, and emotion-driven — and these qualities spill into their musical taste, too. The crab trends toward music that reminds them of childhood, or invokes emotion. They're naturally nostalgic people, so don't be surprised to find out they're still listening to their favorite high school playlists. Check out Cancer-born musicians who love to pour their feelings into songs, like Lana Del Rey, Solange, and Ariana Grande.

5 Leo: Dance To The Drama Margaret Flatley/Bustle Leo is basically the look-at-me sign of the zodiac, so they tend to be drawn to music that's theatrical and fun. These fire signs appreciate creativity and want to feel joyful when they listen to music, so they love passionate and dramatic songs as much as they love poppy and playful ones. It's no surprise that one of the most attention-grabbing musicians in history, Madonna, is a Leo. Her iconic and danceable hits through the decades are a perfect example of the ideal Leo jam. Who hasn't done a Madonna song at karaoke night?

6 Virgo: Lyrical Vibes Margaret Flatley/Bustle Analytical Virgo is ruled by Mercury, the planet responsible for communication, and these earth signs have a keen eye (and ear) for detail — so they really appreciate good musicianship and thoughtful lyrical content. Virgos enjoy meaningful songs and tend to favor singer-songwriters that span a wide variety of tastes. So long as it speaks to them, Virgos will listen to anything! Lyrical poet Leonard Cohen and multi-talented visionary Beyoncé, both of whom are Virgos, are two great examples of eclectic, hardworking artists that embody the Virgo vibe.

7 Libra: Living For Love Songs Margaret Flatley/Bustle Libras love to be in love, and this makes sense, as Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet that rules things like beauty, music, and love. That said, Libras love lyrical love songs, and they like to find meaning behind the lyrics in order to connect with the music. At the same time, flirty and lighthearted Libras appreciate the romanticism of bubblegum pop just as deeply. Libra-born musicians like Gwen Stefani and the late John Lennon have tons of lyrical love songs that Libras adore, and pop princesses like Doja Cat and Marina are great choices, too.

8 Scorpio: Dark & Underground Margaret Flatley/Bustle Scorpio-born people are known for their emotional intensity, and their musical taste is generally no exception. That said, Scorpios favor introspective music that puts them in touch with their emotions and helps them to feel things deeply. They may be drawn to darker, more underground genres, as well as songs with complex and cryptic lyrics. Some Scorpio-born musicians ranging in styles include Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis, Lorde, and Frank Ocean — because depth and intensity in music spans all genres. Just ask any Scorpio.

9 Sagittarius: Eclectic & Energized Bops Margaret Flatley/Bustle Sagittarius is fun-loving, adventure-seeking, and open-minded, and it wants its music collection to reflect that, too. This fire sign loves to dance all night long and gravitates toward high energy music, and it appreciates listening to a wide range of genres and styles, including international music. Some of the biggest names in pop music over the past couple decades are Sagittarius: Musicians like Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Nikki Minaj, Christina Aguilera, Jay Z, and Britney Spears have all dominated the charts in their wild and risk-taking Sagittarian way.

10 Capricorn: Jammin' To The Oldies Margaret Flatley/Bustle Capricorn is an earth sign ruled by Saturn, which is the planet that rules tradition. That said, many Capricorns will appreciate vintage tunes from before their time, so don't be surprised if they're jammin' to the oldies. Caps are also deep feelers underneath their stern exterior, so they're attracted to moody and edgy artists as well. The late (and great) David Bowie was a Capricorn, and his long-spanning career and deep, intelligent lyrical content is definitely a very Capricorn vibe.

11 Aquarius: Let's Get Experimental Margaret Flatley/Bustle Aquarius is the person who is always jamming to something you've never heard of, and listening to bootleg recordings from the latest indie techno musicians. As the sign ruled by Uranus, planet of innovation, these air signs love music that's unique, futuristic, and out of the ordinary. If it's weird, electronic-sounding, and fresh, DM a link to an Aquarius. Aquarius musicians include Harry Styles, Shakira, Bob Marley, and Alicia Keys, and as expected, each have their own unique style and sound.