If You Like Dope Sh*t, Check Out These 50 Things With Near-Perfect Amazon Reviews

You work hard for your money, so you don't want to spend it on an item with a giant question mark about whether or not it will work for you. Sure, you can spend hours scouring Amazon — or you can find look for products with near-perfect reviews to do the legwork for you. Besides, there's something comforting about discovering cool products while lounging in your own bed.

You might not want to splurge on a new sofa, but a set of pillow covers and a trio of flameless candles can level up your life for not a lot of money. Whether you need a lighter that can handle anything from a scented candle to an outdoor grill or if you're looking for a set of facial masks for some much needed TLC, you want to know that you're getting a unicorn product: reasonably priced, but delivers more than what you expected.

These 50 items on Amazon are dope and worth your attention. They're all rated 4 stars or higher by more than 100 customers who have purchased them. Click through the list below and check out these awesome items that are the instant life upgrade (for not a lot of cash) you’ve been waiting for.

1 This Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set That Comes With Its Own Stand Jade Roller and Gua Sha Face Luxury Tool Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon This isn’t your typical gua sha roller set; the facial tools come with a gorgeous stand that demands center stage on your bathroom counter. After using the cooling roller or gua sha to massage your face, return them to the specially made countertop stand to keep them clean and ready your next use.

2 The Lightweight Moisturizer That Looks Like A Cream But Goes On Like A Gel Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream Amazon $20 See On Amazon Reviewers rave about how the Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream is a lightweight and non-greasy cream that still manages to leave skin feeling deeply hydrated, soft, and smooth. It is formulated with hyaluronic acid to moisturize, while vitamin B3 and vitamin E nourish and protect. Best of all, it has a light, refreshing texture that leaves your skin with a healthy glow.

3 A Set Of Face Masks With Different Superhero Qualities Celavi Essence Facial Face Mask Amazon $12 See On Amazon Celavi’s face mask set is a superhero-level type of skincare treatment. This set of facial mask is made with natural ingredients, including cucumber, honey, pomegranate, and tea tree oil, which help to hydrate, rejuvenate, and revitalize skin depending on what you’re in the mood for.

4 The Desk Light That Won’t Blind Your Co-Workers AXX LED Desk Lamp Amazon $15 See On Amazon This LED desk lamp gently brightens your workspace without disturbing co-workers or family members. The adjustable light diffuses in a 360-degree pattern and is powered by a USB port, so you will be able to stay productive as you work. There’s even a built-in pen holder so your essential tools are all close by.

5 The Stick-On Shelves That Hold Your Cute Curiosities IEEK 9 Inch Acrylic Floating Shelves Amazon $18 See On Amazon Place these floating stick-on shelves anywhere you want to show off your cool stuff, and they couldn’t be easier to put up thanks to the included 3M adhesive strips. Even better? These shelves have openings through which you can thread your USB cables or any other tech wizardry that needs juice to work.

6 The Fridge Liners That Keep Your Appliance Looking Cooking Show Ready Envision Home Fridge Bin Liners (6- Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon You know how it goes: You’re looking for that container of leftovers in the fridge...but that reach becomes a fumble. These fridge liners are machine washable, reversible, and cut to fit. One reviewer raved about how much the liner absorbed when a drink tipped over inside the fridge, writing “it absorbed so much and saved me so much cleanup. I would have had puddles on all my shelves and under the bottom bin.”

7 The Smart Outlet That Works Outdoors BN-LINK Smart WiFi Heavy Duty Outdoor Outlet Amazon $20 See On Amazon Outside is the new inside so make your outdoor space as unique as your indoor space with a smart outdoor outlet. Amazon shoppers appreciated how the weatherproof outlet works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, with one reviewer noting that setup was easy: “[I] had them configured and working with Alexa in minutes.” Use them with holiday decorations, patio lights, and more.

8 The Makeup Sponge Set That’s Adorable & Affordable Makeup Sponge Set Amazon $11 See On Amazon After using this makeup sponge set displayed in an egg carton-like manner, you’ll wonder why other manufacturers don’t package their products in the same way. As one reviewer gushed: “The plastic holder allows the sponges to remain separated from make-up color contamination.” The super-soft sponges are made to hold and blend your product without irritating your skin.

9 The Measuring Cup That Squeezes Out Every Drop OXO Good Grips Adjustable Measuring Cup Amazon $13 See On Amazon Getting every little morsel from your measuring cup can be an exercise in futility (looking in your direction, peanut butter), but that’s not the case with the OXO Good Grips adjustable measuring cup. The inner acts as a squeegee, pushing every bit of your ingredients out of the 2-cup container. No wonder it has a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 5,000 customers have weighed in.

10 The Book Holder That Keeps Your Place In Style TILISMA Book Page Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Reading outdoors can be an adventure — the slightest wind ruffles the pages and you’re struggling to keep your place — and indoors is not much better with the endless distractions. This book page holder is small enough to slip in a bag when not in use, but stylish enough to show off while in use. Reviewers appreciated how the walnut device comes in sizes ranging from mini to extra-large to ensure a perfect fit, while still being nimble enough to turn the pages of their books. Choose from four sizes.

11 This Set Of Biodegradable Face Wipes Clean Skin Club Bamboo Biodegradable Face Towel Amazon -$9 See On Amazon Skin-care aficionados who love facial wipes but don’t love the ecological damage they can cause can rest easy with the Clean Skin Club bamboo face towels. The 50-count box of face wipes are made from biodegradable bamboo, cruelty-free, and are vegan. One happy Amazon reviewer wrote that the towels are a “major game-changer with keeping acne-causing bacteria at bay.”

12 The Stand That Keeps Your Book Open & Your Tablet Propped Up Bamboo Book Stand Amazon $20 See On Amazon This bamboo book stand is like the little engine that could: Use it to hold tablets or phones, or reposition the adjustable arms at the bottom to keep your book open. Save your place in your cookbook as you follow a recipe, or keep your textbook open for easier note-taking. Reviewers appreciated how the sleek design is “easy to move” and “makes more room.”

13 The Set Of Face Masks For Every Skincare Need Formula 10.0.6 Mask Collection Amazon $23 See On Amazon No matter how you want to pamper your skin, this Formula 10.0.6 mask collection has you covered. With full-sizes of gel, mud, clay, and peel masks, you can have a spur-of-the-moment self-care any time you like. One reviewer loved how the masks “really even[ed] out [my] skin tone,” while another reviewer appreciated how the “masks smell great, and are a quick and easy way to take care of my skin.”

14 The Lip Stain That Adjusts To You For That ‘No Makeup’ Look Jane Iredale Just Kissed Lip & Cheek Stain Amazon $28 See On Amazon The Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain from Jane Iredale moisturizes while providing a wash of color that adjusts to you. One reviewer loved how the product “provides a nice sheer color but is also very moisturizing,” while another gushed over the staying power, writing that the product “stained my lips for several hours, even after the gloss had worn off.”

15 The Hair Tonic With 15,000+ 5-Star Reviews L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon $9 See On Amazon L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water is a silicone-free and paraben-free sidekick for your hair with 23,000 reviews and counting. The uber-popular amino acid-rich formula aims to smooth down your hair shaft, which works to make hair silky and shiny.

16 The Drying Rack That Stores Away When Not In Use KIBEE Dish Drying Rack Amazon $26 See On Amazon Drying dishes are hardly glamorous, but it’s a part of life. Allow your dishes to air out after washing using this handy drying rack that rolls up when you’re done. The food-grade stainless steel device works as a potholder for scorching or wet pans, too, as well as a cooling rack for baked foods.

17 The Hydrating Serum That Works Overtime COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence Amazon $23 See On Amazon With 9,000-plus reviews for this super-hydrating formula made from 96.3% snail mucin that also aims to reduce scarring and hyperpigmentation, it’s fair to say that Amazon shoppers love this product. Reviewers wrote about how “wonderfully light” the product spreads and how it has “decreased the appearance of pores.”

18 A Makeup Bag That Looks Pretty Enough To Carry As A Handbag Chandelli Toiletry Travel Bag Amazon $22 See On Amazon Truth be told, there hasn’t been much innovation in toiletry bags until the Chandelli Toiletry Travel bag, that is. Amazon shoppers raved about how much the bag (available in sage, mauve, and cream) holds while still hanging nicely from the included hook.

19 The Nipple Covers That Give You A Seamless Look Nippies Nipple Covers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Let’s get one thing out of the way: People have nipples. Whether you want them to show under your clothes, however, is another matter entirely. For those who prefer a smooth look, the Nippies Nipple Covers are silicone stickers that are available in 3 colors that aim to blend into your skin tone. Reviewers noted how well the covers worked under fabrics like silk and lightweight T-shirts.

20 These Sunglasses That Are A Double Dose Of ’90s Chic BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses Amazon $12 See On Amazon Rectangle lenses are super on-trend right now, and this two-pack of BUTABY sunglasses offers double the trend at a low, low. Keep one pair in your car and another in your bag, and you’ll never have to worry about squinting in the sun again.

21 A Pair Of Slippers That Feel Like Being Hugged By A Teddy Bear Asverd Women Cross Band Slip on Amazon $25 See On Amazon What the world needs more of: Slippers so soft, they feel like you’re walking on teddy bears. The Asverd cross-band slip-ons come in a handful of trendy colors and offers a surprising amount of support, too. Reviewers were impressed with the thick soles and grippy tread on these cozy shoes.

22 A Double Set Of Cozy Leggings With A 4.6-Star Rating Felina Velvety Super Soft Lightweight Leggings Amazon $36 See On Amazon Slip into these buttery soft leggings that can take you from grocery store aisles to a workout session to streaming your favorite shows from your sofa. The leggings, available in sizes from extra small to 3X, are also available in a handful of trendy colors and come in a two-pack for extra value.

23 The Hair Treatment That’ll Make Everyday A Good Hair Day Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil Amazon $28 See On Amazon Some days, your hair does what it’s told; other days, it’s like a toddler who refuses to eat green beans. The Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil is your secret weapon to giving your hair some extra attention on those days when it’s acting out. The treatment is rich in sunflower and green tea oils and is both vegan and cruelty-free.

24 A Backpack That Makes It Easy To Charge Your Tech With 4.8 Stars Ytonet Laptop Backpack Amazon $36 See On Amazon Carry (and charge) your gear in style with this stylish laptop backpack. Amazon shoppers loved the convenience of top pockets and the included cord for charging their devices (you’ll have to provide the power bank, though). With a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 4,000 reviews, shoppers appreciated how the backpack works for both everyday use and travel.

25 The Grocery Cart Bags That Make Shopping A Breeze Lotus Trolley Bags (4- Pack) Amazon $38 See On Amazon The Lotus Trolley bags make transporting and organizing your groceries a snap. Plus, they’re durable, affordable, and easy to carry. Reviewers liked how the bags have a large capacity, is lightweight, and folds away for easy storage. And the ratings? More than 3,500 shoppers gave it a perfect five stars.

26 The Jewelry Piece Your Friends Won’t Believe Was Only $12 Trendsmax Initial Letter Pendant Amazon $12 See On Amazon Finding a signature piece of jewelry that’s perfect for work as well as casualwear can be like going on a unicorn hunt, especially if you’re not looking to spend a ton, but the Trendsmax initial letter pendant is that ever-elusive unicorn. Reviewers loved the classic design and the adjustable, gold-plated chain. Others noted how the necklace comes in a pretty velvet box, ready for gift giving, and looks just as good as ones that cost three or four times as much.

27 A Travel-Friendy Set Of Makeup Tools EcoTools Makeup Brush Set (5 Pieces) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers love the EcoTools Makeup Set, with reviewers raving about the high-quality tools and how the bristles held their shape, despite getting five for less than $2 each. The set, which is all vegan and cruelty-free, includes a tray for keeping your brushes organized and ready to go, too.

28 The Instagram-Ready Organizer With 4.8 Stars Sorbus Acrylic Cosmetics Makeup and Jewelry Storage Amazon $26 See On Amazon A showstopper of a piece, the Sorbus Acrylic Cosmetics Makeup and Jewelry Storage is the perfect size for your bathroom counter or dresser. Reviewers loved being able to see the items in the drawers without opening them, and how the removable mesh liner made the container easy to clean.

29 The $17 Tote That Looks Way Luxe Barabum Retro Classic Clutch Shoulder Tote Amazon $17 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers have called the Barabum clutch shoulder bag “a great little baguette bag,” and loved how the trendy handbag gives off a serious ‘90s vibe. Other reviewers noted that the vegan crocodile tote “looks exactly like the photo.” Choose from 10 style options from solids to animal prints.

30 The TikTok-Famous Makeup Brush Cleaner Cinema Secrets Profressional Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $24 See On Amazon This TikTok-approved brush cleanser wins rave reviews for sanitizing while removing all of the makeup that has been built up on the brushes, with one happy shopper writing, “this is the easiest and quickest clean up I have ever had.” No wonder it has earned a standout 4.8 stars overall after more than 1,000 reviews.

31 The Work-From-Bed Desk With Clutch Storage Baodan Laptop Bed Table with Storage Amazon $30 See On Amazon The perfect desk for those days when ‘work from home’ means ‘work from bed,’ unlike most folding tables, the Baodan laptop bed table has a side drawer for storing all your little things you need for work or relaxation. Thoughtful design touches include a handle for easier carrying and a cup holder. One reviewer appreciated how the desk “[is] at a comfortable height for me to sit up straight with my legs crossed.” It’d also be great for a breakfast in bed.

32 The Portable Makeup Brush Holder That Snaps Closed Makeup Brush Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon This faux-leather travel brush case is compact and sturdy, making it easy to pack and carry your makeup with you as you travel. Reviewers love how the lid to the makeup brush holder snaps closed, and how the hard case protects their tools and prevents them from getting flattened.

33 The $15 Curling Iron With 15,000+ 5-Star Reviews Conair Double Ceramic 1-Inch Curling Iron Amazon $15 See On Amazon This Conair 1-inch curling iron is a great choice for anyone who wants a versatile styling tool at an amazing price. An impressive 30 heat settings (reaching up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit) means you can get the exact amount of curl that your hair needs on any given day. Thoughtful safety touches like a cool tip for easier handling and an auto-off give you peace of mind. Travel lovers will appreciate how the curling iron works on dual voltage, meaning you can take it with you on your adventures. And the shoppers? They back it with more than 15,000 perfect five-star ratings.

34 The Portable Glam Squad That Safely Cools Your Tools Polder Style Station Amazon $19 See On Amazon Reviewers love the Polder style station displays their tools at a quick glance, so they know exactly what they have available to use. The design is sleek, so it will easily hang from your styling space with the built-in hook. The base also works to safely store your hot tools as they cool. Choose from five colors including a stylish pink and bronze combo.

35 The Smart Mood Lighting With 16 Million Colors Sengled Smart Bulbs (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers are huge fans of these color-changing smart light bulbs because they are easy to set up and convenient. Reviewers appreciated how they can change the color of the lights from their phone and that the bulbs are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, making them easy to control with their voice. One 5-star review noted how “extremely simple [it was to] pair with an Amazon Alexa (even older generations).”

36 The Earrings Of Choice For People Who Love Options SYNLIN Hoop Earrings (12 Pairs) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these earrings because they get 12 pairs which go with practically anything they wear for less than $15. There are six different styles to choose from including silver-tone and gold-tone options, too, so you can match it to your personal style.

37 A Set Of Faux Plants That’re “As Real Looking As You Could Possibly Expect” Der Rose 3 Pack Mini Potted Fake Plants Amazon $28 See On Amazon “Perfect and full and not fake-looking,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “These are amazing quality and as real looking as you could possibly expect. Exceeded my expectations!” added another. This three-pack of faux plants wipe clean with a cloth, and no watering is required. Some customers have loved them so much they bought multiples of the set to stage around their home.

38 The Perfectly Distressed Set Of Vases Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon Stunning on their own, these ceramic vases can also hold your florals or greenery with a quiet elegance. The set, which is available in a handful of colors including a fun multicolor trio, has a set of stickers on the bottom to prevent the vases from scratching surfaces.

39 This Pretty Pink Wireless Charger That’s Only $12 TOZO W1 Wireless Charger Amazon $12 See On Amazon Super cute and super low profile, the TOZO wireless charger re-ups your device without sacrificing one iota of style. The charger, which comes in a handful of colors to match your decor, has an illuminating green LED light when on and turns blue when your device is placed on it to charge.

40 The Diffuser That’s Meant To Be Seen Earnest Living Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $39 See On Amazon Sure, the Earnest Living essential oil diffuser fights bad smells and dry air while helping you relax, but what really sets it apart is its style. The diffuser has an auto-shutoff function, four timers, and a seven-color night light. Reviewers mentioned how easy the ceramic diffuser is to clean while also being incredibly long-lasting —and again, have you seen this thing?

41 The Safer Way To Get That Candlit Glow Yinuo Candle Flameless LED Candles (Set Of 3) Amazon $27 See On Amazon The perfect choice for those with children or pets, these flameless candles come with a remote control and a timer. Reviewers loved how the set, which comes in gray, white, or gold, looks like real candles flickering in their holders. “Looks so real my sister was surprised and didn't believe they were artificial,” one customer wrote.

42 The Wallet That Has A Place For Everything Travelambo Walllet Amazon $17 See On Amazon With almost 13,000 reviews, the Travelambo wallet is an Amazon shoppers favorite for good reason. The RFID-blocking leather wallet has ample slots for all your cards and there are zippered compartments for cash. Plus, it comes in a dozen colors. One reviewer remarked that the wallet could be used as a clutch “by putting my lipstick in the cash compartment,” too.

43 The Rug That Looks Expensive — But Isn’t Unique Loom Sofia Collection Area Rug Amazon $36 See On Amazon When life gets messy, throw a rug over it. Or, at least that is what you could do with this affordable Unique Loom rug. Available in assorted colors and in runner, round, rectangular, and square sizes, the rugs get rave reviews from Amazon shoppers for being soft, fashionable, and affordable.

44 The Pillow Covers That Instantly Upgrade Your Space HOMFINER Decorative Throw Pillow Covers Amazon $40 See On Amazon If years of watching home decorating shows have taught the public anything, it’s that the right throw pillow can tie a room together. Upgrade your space without breaking the bank with these decorative throw pillow covers. The 100% cotton covers come in a set of six assorted patterns (including a faux leather cover) and measure 18 by 18 inches. Just be sure to pick up some pillow inserts, too.

45 This Convertible Stick Vacuum That’s Less Than $40 TOPPIN Bendable Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $34 See On Amazon Cleaning under the furniture just got a lot easier with this bendable corded stick vac, which has shoppers wowed with how easily it was to convert the stick vacuum into a handheld, too. One reviewer appreciated how the device is corded, noting “The fact that it plugs in means no waiting for it to recharge, and no battery dying in the middle of a job.”

46 The Flexible Lighter So You Never Burn Yourself Again AJIJING Candle Lighter $17 See On Amazon It can be a chore that leads to ouches when you try to light half-used candles, but this electric candle lighter with a flexible head fixes that problem. The windproof design means you can take the lighter outside and light your grill easily, too. Plus, there’s a double safety switch control and it charges by USB. Reviewers appreciated how easy the lighter is to use, with one noting “lights as fast, if not faster than a regular flame lighter.”

47 The Kettle With Temp Control & A “Keep Warm” Function Bonsenkitchen Electric Kettle Amazon $37 See On Amazon Sometimes, you need more than one cup of tea. When those days hit, the Bonsenkitchen glass tea kettle will satisfy your need for chamomile (or your tea of choice) with temperature controls and even a keep warm option. Amazon shoppers appreciated the modern blue-light design and the automatic shut-off function, too.

48 The Tiny Steam Iron That Keeps Your Clothes Looking Like New Steamfast SF-717 Mini Steam Iron Amazon $30 See On Amazon Don’t let the small size fool you: The Steamfast mini steam iron packs quite a punch in its tiny, 400-watt packaging. The 1.4-ounce tank heats up in a lightning-fast 15 seconds while the long power cord means you can maneuver around your garments easily. Travelers will love how the iron can be used on the go since you can choose between 100 and 240 volts.

49 The Cutest Little Hot Pot For Fast Meals Topwit Electric Hot Pot Mini Amazon $28 See On Amazon Sometimes you only need to heat up a bit of ramen or boil an egg or two for dinner, and for those times, the Topwit electric hot pot mini has you covered. The 1.2-liter capacity offers enough volume to cook for both you and a friend while the 360-degree base means you can safely return the pot to its resting place without any awkward maneuvering. Amazon shoppers loved the cute design and small size, with one reviewer noting “I like to use it on office, [it’s] small [and] easy to carry.”