If you love freedom and adventure more than anything else, being in a relationship probably isn't at the top of your priority list. After all, there's so much of the world for you to explore. That's why you may want to avoid dating any of these incompatible zodiac signs for Sagittarius. Unless you're dating another Sagittarius or one of your zodiac soulmates, it isn't easy to find someone who's cool with you going MIA whenever the travel bug hits. The last thing you'd want to deal with is an angry partner texting you every five minutes, wondering where you are and when you're going to come home. It may put you off being in a relationship for good.

"To have a Sagittarius partner is to have a rolling stone," Imani Quinn and Ellen Bowles, astrologers and hosts of The Woke Mystix podcast, tell Bustle. "They're always ready to hit the open road, and they expect their partner to do the same. They also need a partner who is independent and isn’t concerned with controlling them."

According to Quinn and Bowles, a Sagittarius' soulmate can educate them on culture, philosophy, and spirituality. "If you can stimulate their mind through honest and upfront communication, you’ll have their interest long enough to be considered for the long haul," they say.

Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck, abundance, and expansion. Naturally, those born between Nov. 22 and Dec. 21 seek freedom and expansion in all areas of their life. They're notorious commitment-phobes, as settling down clashes with their lifestyle. Anyone who thinks they can pressure a Sagittarius to settle down will be proven wrong.

The thing is, you're not bad at relationships. You're loyal, honest, spontaneous, and fun. Life is a joy when you're around. You just like to do your own thing, and you hope your partner can understand that. According to Quinn and Bowles, you may have trouble with the following signs as these three zodiac signs are least compatible with Sagittarius.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Taurus is a slow-moving earth sign whose idea of a perfect date is a night in with good food and cuddling on the couch, while Sagittarius is a fast-moving fire sign who wants a night out on the town. According to Quinn and Bowles, too many laid back evenings at home will feel like a drag for the energetic Sagittarius. Furthermore, Taurus can be really stubborn when it comes to relationships. They have a "my way or the highway" outlook, which can come off as too controlling for a Sagittarius. "Taurus’ inflexibility can make a Sagittarius want to rebel against their strict, self-created rules," Quinn and Bowles say. "These are two headstrong energies with different pulls." It's a zodiac pairing that's not really meant to be.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Right off the bat, this is a mismatched pair. Cancer rules the home and feels most comfortable there, while Sagittarius avoids staying in as much as possible. "The roaming Sagittarius may not be able to provide the emotional dependability that Cancer requires, and the archer can’t even sit still long enough to read the Cancer's mind on what they need," Quinn and Bowles say. Sagittarius is also known for being brutally honest. For an emotional and sensitive sign like Cancer, that type of directness can be a little too much for them to handle. Sag may feel like they have to bit their tongue to keep the peace in the relationship. According to Quinn and Bowles, mixing these two signs will be like trying to mix oil and water.