You're sexy, mysterious, and the attention is always on you. Everyone loves a "bad boy." Like in a high school rom-com, people want to know what you're all about, and if they can "tame" your inner wild child. But not everyone can successfully be in a romantic relationship with you, especially the three most incompatible zodiac signs for Scorpio. And when you’re a Scorpio, you simply can’t be tamed. Anyone who dares to try will only be left disappointed. Despite your reputation, you want to find the right person to give your whole heart to.

"Scorpio, being a fixed water sign, needs people out there on the ledge with them," astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. "Scorpios can be, shall we say, a bit obsessive sometimes, and appreciate this trait in a partner, too, hence, why they favor those who make bold moves. Nothing turns them off more than tepid responses. They just don't do lukewarm."

A Scorpio's soulmate is someone who isn't afraid to go all-in. Depth and emotional connection are important to you, and without it, the relationship isn't going to last very long. "With Pluto the digger, as Scorpio's ruling planet, this isn't a sign that's content with surface-level answers," Monahan says. "Even if a prospective partner has issues, Scorpio will be OK as long as they're willing to work on it."

When it comes to relationships, you have a bit of a reputation for being a game-player. But in reality, you really just want to find that one person who’s worth it. But you may want to avoid dating zodiac signs who are bad matches for you along the way. So, here are the three most incompatible zodiac signs for Scorpio, according to Monahan.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Sparks will fly when these two passionate signs first meet. But, of course, great sex isn’t enough to make a relationship work. Scorpio and Leo are five signs away, making them inconjunct to each other in astrology. In general, these types of relationships can be fairly frustrating since they are so different. “What they have going for them is they’re both fixed signs and hence, associated with loyalty, determination, and perseverance,” Monahan says. “But Leo needs a rapt audience in the theatre of love, while Scorpios need equally as much devotion behind closed doors. There’s likely to be a standoff with attention giving, and both signs can feel frustrated and neglected.” Plus, Leo’s love of the spotlight can trigger Scorpio’s possessive side to come out. The more Scorpio tries to hold on to Leo, the more likely Leo is to run away.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) When Virgo and Scorpio first get together, they’ll feel like they finally found a partner they can physically, mentally, and emotionally connect with. These two even sextile each other in astrology, which Monahan says isn’t a bad aspect. However, this duo’s incompatibility will eventually start to show the longer they’re together. “As an earth sign, Virgos are immensely practical and love to be of service to their partners,” Monahan says. “Scorpios find this to be a bit too practical and will wonder where the intensity and romance is. Virgo's perfectionism can sometimes feel befuddled with Scorpio’s ways.” Virgos are also notorious nit-pickers, which can affect sensitive Scorpio.