While everyone has that one thing they can't live without in a relationship, it's possible to get extra specific when you take your zodiac sign into account. There may be a certain trait you're looking for in a partner, or quality that needs to be present in the relationship. And without those things, it just doesn't feel right.

Of course, many different factors will be at play when it comes to what you're looking for in a partner, and what you need in a relationship. And yet, "for each sign there is a type of wiring, something that makes them who they are," Dr. Elisa Robyn, PhD, an astrologer and astrology transitions consultant, tells Bustle. This may be help explain why you simply need to be with someone who listens, or jokes around, or in a situation that feels truly comfortable.

For example, Aquarians tend to be wired for freedom, Robyn says, and thus need to be in a relationship where they can go on adventures, and feel like an individual. Respecting whatever makes your sign unique can be important when it comes to being in a relationship. "We all need to be appreciated for who we are and what we care about," she says, "and allowed to grow in the way that best honors our needs." Read on for the one thing you need from a relationship, according to experts.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19): Excitement Tina Gong/Bustle If Aries needs anything in a relationship, it's to be thrilled and excited — more often than not. This is due to the fact they're ruled by the fiery planet Mars, Narayana Montufar, senior astrologer at Astrology.com and Horoscope.com, tells Bustle, and thus are always chasing after the next new thing. They need to be with a partner who is just as energetic and excited about life as they are; someone who can keep up and match their intensity. And if they both work together to keep the relationship fun — usually by seeking out new experiences — it can last for a long time.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Security Tina Gong/Bustle "Taurus natives can't live without genuine and earthy sensuality," Montufar says. "Ruled by goddess Venus, this is the sign with the strongest connection to the physical body and its senses," which is one reason why Taurus loves to create a comfy home base, where they can be surrounded by all their favorite things. While they want to experience what life has to offer, they also need to be in a relationship that feels safe. This means building up a sense of security, and looking for a partner who's in it for the long haul, Montufar says.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Mental Stimulation Tina Gong/Bustle If you run into a Gemini, chances are they'll be busy telling a juicy story, which is only one reason why mental stimulation can be super important for them. Ruled by intellectual Mercury, Montufar says, "Gemini needs to change things up more than once in a while to keep the relationship fresh and interesting; which shouldn't be that hard when being with one of the most fun signs!" They're happiest during exciting conversations, when learning new things, and while having novel experiences. Doing these things regularly with their partner is the best way to keep a relationship strong.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Emotional Sensitivity Tina Gong/Bustle "As the only zodiac sign ruled by the mysterious moon, Cancer natives have complex personalities and require a partner who can commit to fully getting to know them," Montufar says. They're not only very tuned into their feelings, but the feelings of others. They need to be with someone who understands them, and does their best to be comforting if life gets stressful. If the relationship isn't open and comfortable — where both partners feel as if they can share what's on their mind — they won't be happy.

5. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Appreciation Tina Gong/Bustle "Sunny Leos can't live without feeling adored by someone who is just as passionate and fiery as they are," Montufar says. "As the only sign ruled by the mighty sun, they need to shine," which is why they thrive with a partner who doesn't hesitate to show their appreciation. This might take the form of compliments and gratitude for all the little things they do, as well as an ability to take a step back every now and again, to let Leo shine. If their partner is cool with that, they'll be perfectly content within the relationship.

6. Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Orderliness Tina Gong/Bustle While it may sound utterly romantic, the one thing Virgo needs the most in a relationship is orderliness, Montufar says. As a highly intelligent sign, this type of environment suits their busy minds, and it's something they need to keep their thoughts organized. It can easily lead to problems if their partner messes up their work space, for instance, or doesn't chip in with the chores. So if Virgo is feeling frustrated, they need to speak up, or else they'll never feel truly content in their relationship.

7. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Harmony Tina Gong/Bustle "As the master of compromise and diplomacy, Libra cannot live without beauty and harmony in all its forms," Montufar says. The good news is, this sign tends to attract partners who also value living a balanced life, Montufar says, and who want to be surrounded by art and beauty. This can make for a good connection, where everyone feels at peace. "However, for a relationship to last, they also need this person to hold them accountable when necessary, as Libra will often try to shy away from conflict," Montufar says.

8. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Deep Conversations Tina Gong/Bustle "Deep and sultry Scorpio's number one need is a fearless partner who is ready to dive deep in their emotional and sometimes turbulent waters," Montufar says. This means being in a relationship where it's OK to talk about the dark side of life, and have tough conversations. Without this side of a relationship, Scorpio will never feel as if they fully know their partner, and that can make them a bit distrustful as a result. To get what they need, Scorpio should encourage deeper conversations, and create a space where it feels OK to open up.

9. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Adventure Tina Gong/Bustle "Ruled by Jupiter, the biggest planet in the solar system, being a Sagittarius means having a never-ending thirst to experience life," Montufar says. They're always craving new adventures, and can feel held back if that's not happening often enough in their relationship. "Open-hearted and optimistic, these folks also need someone who, when necessary, brings them back down to reality," Montufar says. But they also need someone who either wants to come along on these adventures, or is totally cool with them going it alone.

10. Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Commitment Tina Gong/Bustle "Ruled by strict Saturn, Capricorn knows, expects, and even relishes the tough parts of relationships," Montufar says. "Natives from this sign need people who are just as strong as they are and can accompany them as they climb to the top." And that requires a strong sense of commitment. "Capricorns [...] need someone who likes them, is in it for the long haul, and knows the best relationships have storms." They need a partner who can stick by their side, even if times get tough, so they look for those who truly want to commit.

11. Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Freedom Tina Gong/Bustle As mentioned above, Aquarius really values freedom, whether they're in a relationship or not. They feely happiest when they can light on out of town at a moment's notice, or hop a flight somewhere fun. This is due, in part, the fact they're an air sign, Montufar says. They like to be intellectually stimulated, and value openness. For a relationship to last, they need to feel as if they have room to breathe and grow, and sometimes go on a really cool vacation.