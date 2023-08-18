These 7 Card Games Will Help Build Emotional Intimacy In Your Relationship

When you think of intimacy, the first thing that comes to mind is probably physicality, right? Well, the truth is, intimate bonds are formed through more than just kisses, cuddles, or new sex positions. Recreational intimacy, for example, is an ideal technique for outdoorsy types, while emotional intimacy encourages couples to be vulnerable with one another by expressing their feelings and needs. Of course, that’s easier said than done, but with the help of these seven couples' card games, you and your beau can work on building that emotional intimacy, whether you’re on your first date or just bought your first home.

Though all forms of intimacy serve the same purpose of building a bond, there’s no denying that emotional intimacy is one of the most important in a relationship. Getting to that deep place with your partner isn’t always easy, though, no matter how long you’ve been together. To ease yourselves into those intensely meaningful conversations, you can always whip out a couple-themed card game to help enhance your emotionally intimate bond. Before you know it, you and your other half will be exchanging stories you vowed never to tell anyone, and learning more about the person you thought you already knew everything about.

We’re Not Really Strangers We're Not Really Strangers Card Game We're Not Really Strangers $25 See on We're Not Really Strangers Get ready to fall in love with your partner all over again. We’re Not Really Strangers features three “carefully crafted levels of questions and wildcards” to help deepen your relationship, as well as two Dig Deeper cards that do not hold back.

Let’s Fucking Date Let's Fucking Date Card Game Let's Fucking Date $25 See on Let's Fucking Date If you’re still in the early stages of a relationship, Let’s Fucking Date is the game for you. Created by Serena Kerrigan, this card game keeps things light while also helping you get to know one another.

Let’s Get Deep Let's Get Deep Card Game Amazon $20 See on Amazon With 400 cards to choose from, it’s never been easier to go there with your partner than with the Let’s Get Deep card game. Cards are split into three categories — Ice Breaker, Deep, and Deeper — and as the turn goes on, the questions get progressively deeper and deeper.

The {AND} {THE AND} Long-Term Couples Edition The Skin Deep $29 See on The Skin Deep No one knows the importance of maintaining emotional intimacy better than long-term couples. Enter the couples edition of THE {AND}, which features 199 thought-provoking questions and prompts to inspire a deeper understanding of one another.

Healthier Together: Conversations For Creating Your Healthiest, Happiest Life Healthier Together Card Game Healthy Convo Co $29 See on Healthy Convo The Healthier Together deck features 150 questions across six categories (Wealth, Love, Growing Up, Wellbeing, What Ifs, and Adventure), and can be used to spark up a meaningful and intimate conversation with your partner or help generate stimulating conversations at dinner.

Let’s Get Closer Let's Get Closer: Couples Edition Intelligent Change $30 See on Intelligent Change According to the Intelligent Change website, the couples edition of the popular Let’s Get Closer card game is designed to “strengthen relationships, enhance intimacy, and nurture connectedness by engaging couples in deep and meaningful conversations around love, dreams, and life experiences.” What more could you need?