When you imagine your dream home, what do you see? Are the rooms filled with charming crown molding and original hardwood floors or do you picture yourself living in a new build with top-of-the-line furnishings? Maybe you prefer to have a mix of both, or perhaps you’re looking for a home that’s as woodsy as you are. Whatever your home design fantasies look like, your zodiac sign probably has more influence over your taste than you might think.

“Dream home” isn’t just a phrase you hear on HGTV or a pink plastic Barbie toy. For many people, buying a dream home is a goal we strive to accomplish. But to make that happen, you have to figure out what you want your home to look like first. From magnificent mansions to luxurious lofts, there are so many styles to choose from, and your zodiac sign can help you narrow down your taste. If you’re a homebody, you’ll likely choose a home with cozy little corners. If you have a big personality, you’ll need a home large enough to fit it. Here, astrologer Catherine Gerdes shares a dream house aesthetic for each sign based on their characteristics and preferences, so you can refer back to this list when you’re ready to settle down in your forever home.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) imaginima/E+/Getty Images When it comes to home aesthetics, Aries are easy to please. According to Gerdes, all Aries need in order to be happy is space to run around and a home gym.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) onurdongel/E+/Getty Images Taureans love to live in the lap of luxury, which means the earth sign’s dream home is nothing short of dramatic, elegant, and timeless. They’re also quite traditional, so you can expect the mutable sign to have a garden that’s just as beautiful as it is functional.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) asbe/E+/Getty Images Sociable Gemini needs a place where they can gather everyone they know and slip from conversation to conversation, like a stylish city loft.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) serts/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images As the maternal sign of the zodiac, Cancers dream of having a cozy cottage with lots of charm in a tiny town with historical significance. They also require a kitchen with “enviable” appliances that are big enough to entertain, per Gerdes.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) benedek/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images Leo’s likely picture themselves living in the most Instagrammable mansion in Los Angeles, with a view of the water, the city, and the mountains. Dream big, dear Leo.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Andrea Kessler/E+/Getty Images As one of the signs that values their alone time, it makes sense that Virgos dream of living in a cabin in the woods, “surrounded by their garden with herbs for clipping,” per Gerdes.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) gerenme/E+/Getty Images Libras are all about aesthetics and balance, so of course their dream home must feature the perfect mix of new appliances and charming furnishes.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) aimintang/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images Scorpios aspire to live in a home that reflects their mysterious, moody personalities, like an old Victorian mansion located in a haunted town.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) whitemay/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images As the adventurers of the zodiac, Gerdes believes Sagittarians are likely to live abroad at some point in their lives. To fully immerse themselves in the culture, the fire sign will likely choose a home that fully embraces the decor style of the country they live in. Their homes will be filled with little “reminders and trinkets” of their travels, as well.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Evan Sklar/Photodisc/Getty Images Capricorns are extremely hardworking, and their dream home reflects that. “With their clearly-laid goals, they are the owner of a city brownstone or abiding in a bustling, metropolitan apartment,” says Gerdes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Daniel Garrido/Moment/Getty Images Aquarius’ dream home isn’t even a home at all — it’s a lifestyle. “A pursuer of experiences, Aquarius might take home on the road and keep an RV or rent a camper van,” Gerdes remarks.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Rick Halpern / 500px/500px/Getty Images As a water sign, it’s only fitting that Pisces have a place near the ocean. “Having a beach bungalow to nurture their creative pursuits is very fitting for Pisces,” says Gerdes. Pisces are deeply spiritual beings, so having a house on the sea can be quite healing for the sign.

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer