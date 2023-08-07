Ahh, the great outdoors. There’s nothing like it — the fresh air, the clean water, the sound of wildlife shuffling through the grass — it’s all so special. But there’s a big difference between enjoying the occasional stroll through the woods and choosing to rough it overnight with some camping supplies and a tent. Thriving in nature is a lifestyle that not everyone is cut out for, but if you’re one of these three zodiac signs, you probably have a love for the outdoors that’s as natural as the mountains you hike on.

Let’s face it: Being an outdoorsy person is not for the weak. You have to be able to handle major changes in temperature, exhibit physical and mental strength, and have no problem getting a little dirty every once in a while, either. Unsurprisingly, the zodiac signs that enjoy being out in nature the most have these qualities in spades, but they also have their own connection to the woods as well. For some, the outdoors nurtures their adventurous spirits. For others, it’s a place where they can clear their heads or achieve their higher purpose. These signs also find their time in the wilderness to be incredibly grounding, so if that sounds like you, you may have one of these placements in your birth chart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the zodiac's thrill-seekers, it should be no surprise to see Sagittarius on this list. Of course, the natural-born travelers don’t just limit their adventures to the great outdoors, but if you’re searching for someone to join you on a rigorous hike or an overnight stay in the woods, make sure to extend the invite to your Sag besties first.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Aquarians are no strangers to humanitarian work, so it’s not uncommon for the air sign to travel to remote areas and assist those in need. On their own time, the eccentric sign likes taking long walks in nature and scenic hikes in the mountains as a way to clear their minds. The work they do has lasting positive impacts on the planet, and spending time outside really helps put that into perspective.