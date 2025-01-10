January’s Full Wolf Moon Will Go Easy On These 2 Zodiac Signs

The year’s first lunar cycle is coming to a climax, as this month’s full moon rises on Jan. 13 in the caring and compassionate sign of Cancer. Traditionally dubbed the Wolf Moon, this lunation has the power to bring your emotions to a cathartic swell, putting you in touch with your truest feelings and giving you the ability to express them with gentle strength. This can stack up to be an intense experience for some, but a few zodiac signs will likely ride these lunar waves with more ease.

Capricorn season has been reigning supreme over the past few weeks, putting everyone’s mind on achieving material success, chasing professional endeavors, and laying the foundation for long-term goals. But the full moon directly across the zodiac in Cancer is shifting our focus onto softer and more personal matters. This sensitive water sign is associated with family, comfort, and feeling at home — so you may find it’s time to balance your worldlier ambitions with some heart-centric inner work. If you don’t feel like you have a safe and cozy place to land, how can you expect to launch your public-facing goals into the universe? Now’s a time to create a haven for your feelings and untangle any inner turmoil preventing your growth.

Full moons tend to shake things up, but this one is making a series of positive planetary connections that will make the climactic energy much more productive. The sun and moon will be blowing kisses to both dreamy Neptune and unpredictable Uranus, promising exciting surprises and mystical insights alike. Stay open to the possibility of an emotional revelation or change of heart and listen to your intuition, as your less tangible senses might hold the answers you’re currently seeking.

While this lunation has plenty of cosmic support, it’s also joining forces with Mars retrograde, which could highlight some of the challenges of this backspin. Read on for the signs least affected by the Jan. 13 full moon.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You’ve been booked and busy as you’ve kicked off 2025, but this full moon in gentle and sensitive Cancer is a reminder of how important it is to give your deepest inner feelings more space to breathe. While you may not have many tangible revelations during this period, January’s brightest lunation is more about the work taking place subconsciously — as it’s in your restoration-focused twelfth house. You’re likely navigating through some deep fears, emotions, and desires that have been brewing beneath the surface without you even realizing it. Because there’s so much internal processing happening now, it’ll likely behoove you to temporarily clear your schedule or slow your pace so that you can prioritize spending some time alone.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Full moons can be a powerful time for release, and under this month’s Wolf Moon, you may find that you’re ready to look at some relationship dynamics head-on and break the energetic bonds that keep you tied to things you shouldn’t be. This lunation is peaking in your emotional and complicated eighth house, so it’s shining a light on all the messy inner workings of your heart and spirit. What boundaries do you need to set in order to give your feelings more space to breathe? Has there been anything burdening your spirit in a way that makes it hard to connect with others authentically? It’s time to clean the skeletons out of your closet and find ways to start expressing your fears, desires, and secrets. You deserve a safe space to explore your emotions.