January's New Moon Will Bring Major Changes For These 4 Zodiac Signs

New moons mean new beginnings, and the January 2021 new moon is set to be extra powerful, given that it's the leading lunation of the calendar year. 2021's premiere new moon peaks on the night of January 12 (or just after midnight on January 13, if you're on east coast), and it's offering every zodiac sign the chance to align their New Year's intentions with the lunar cycle. However, for the zodiac signs most affected by the January 2021 new moon, the changes that lie ahead may be even more significant.

This new moon rises in cardinal earth sign Capricorn's territory, which charges the lunation with the sign's classic sense of drive, determination, and discipline. It's a great time to set goals related to financial stability and work — we'll all be more motivated to create a solid plan for building upon in the future. The sun and moon in Capricorn also align with powerful planet Pluto, making us even more scrupulous about reaching our objectives. Virtually nothing can stand in our way under this astro-weather, so get serious about what you want.

All this heavy Capricorn activity is planting the seeds for change in the lives of the cardinal signs, so read on to find out if you're one of the zodiac signs the January 2021 new moon will affect most.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

2021 is kicking off with a huge lunar power boost to your career trajectory, Aries — if you're willing to put in the work it takes to get to the top. This new moon asks you to start seriously planning for your future. If you're unhappy with your job, take time out to revamp your resume and start thoughtfully putting out feelers for new opportunities. If you're already in a field that aligns with your vibe, take the reins on a new project that shows off your skills and makes a good impression on your supervisors. Play your cards right and this could be your time to professionally shine.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This is a major lunation for your relationships, Cancer, so get ready for a new beginning in love. Building a relationship based on trust, openness, and balance requires both hard work and a sense of clarity — meaning it's time to get serious about what you want out of a partnership. If you're linked up or dating, this is a great time to take things to the next level by committing to one another in a new way or making a joint investment. Single? Use this influx of relationship-focused energy to examine the ways in which you can be a better partner and speak up for your needs with others.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may not feel like your usual social self under this lunation, Libra, but that's OK — this powerful new moon asks you to lean into your domestic side and spend some time tending to your close-to-home needs. This is an ideal time to focus on nurturing yourself by cooking a healthy meal, catching up on household chores, or working on your emotional wellness. By connecting with your feelings and sprucing up your space to maximize your sense of comfort, you'll come out of this cosmic period feeling refreshed and ready to conquer your goals.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

The new moon in shaking things up in your sign this month, Capricorn — and with the sun and Pluto joining the planetary party, too, you can bet that you'll be feeling the intensity. This lunation is all about building a new beginning for yourself and embracing the authentic parts of who you are. Listen to your heart and don't be afraid start fresh when it comes to planning your next steps. You're the author of your own journey, and right now your creative vision for the future is more powerful than ever.