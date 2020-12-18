Here’s Your Horoscope For No-Nonsense Capricorn Season

The sun's transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn is hectic this year, as the astrology of the 2020 holidays is packed with planetary drama that's bombarding us with change. But once we get into the swing of Capricorn season 2020-2021, which officially begins on Dec. 21, we'll all begin to feel a little more grounded.

Capricorn is the zodiac's cardinal earth sign, and having planets here shifts our focus onto matters of financial security, material wealth, and practicality. During Capricorn season, when the sun shines its light through this zodiac sign's filter, we tend to take on a more pragmatic approach to life. We leave behind the risk-taking spontaneity of Sagittarius season in favor of a more cautious, calculated way of getting things done — we can appreciate the stability of a well-thought-out plan now. It's an ideal time to make a budget, get serious about responsibilities, and be more deliberate.

Capricorn's no-nonsense vibe can help us get our end-of-year affairs in order and our New Year's intentions on point — as this astrological season inspires us to zero in on our tangible goals and fires up our sense of determination when it comes to achieving them. We'll all be gifted with extra patience and discipline now.

Below, you'll find out exactly how Capricorn season will affect your zodiac sign, so you can take advantage of this hardworking earth sign energy while it's ripe.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your focus is on work during this period, Aries, so it's a great time to start laying out the framework for the career path of your dreams. Empires aren't build overnight, though. Summon up as much patience as you can muster and resist the idea of taking shortcuts. Capricorn season inspires you to be more thorough in your quest for success — trust the process and work toward your goals at a slower but steadier pace.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's time to push your limits and start branching out of your comfort zone, Taurus. If you've been toying with the idea of traveling to a faraway place, furthering your education, or otherwise embarking on a mind-expanding journey, Capricorn season is the time to start setting your plans in stone. Try looking at things through a new perspective or saying yes to a new experience this month and see where it takes you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's time to own up to your responsibilities to others, Gemini, and that means settling up your debts, making good on promises, and evaluating your personal boundaries around money, love, and time. Capricorn season is teaching you to be more trustworthy. But these aren't just qualities to develop for the benefit of others — make sure you're honoring your duty to be dependable for yourself, too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Love is on your mind this season, Cancer, and you're taking relationships more seriously now. If you're involved with a casual fling, you may be more interested in taking things to the next level. But if there are issues in your partnerships, then they'll probably stand out more than usual right now. You're setting a higher standard for yourself in the romance department now, so ensure that any partner you choose is able to live up to it.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you're trying to break bad habits, start a new wellness routine, or restructure your schedule, now's a great time to make it happen, Leo. Capricorn season is lighting up your sense of discipline, inspiring you to make your daily life feel more organized and under control for the long term. By making some small health-minded adjustments to your day-to-day routine, you'll find that all areas of your life will start running a little more smoothly.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Prepare for a joyful and romantic month ahead, Virgo. You're feeling flirty, creative, and bursting with passion for all the things that bring you pleasure. While you normally try to keep your feelings down-to-earth and practical, you're dealing with matters of the heart right now — and love can't always be rationalized. Try to let go of your need to make sense of things and express yourself with a childlike sense of a playfulness instead.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're feeling nostalgic and emotional, so a little bit of rest and relaxation will go a long way. Spend more time at home nesting to help boost your spirits — it's a great time to flex your artistic eye by redecorating your space or hosting a few close pals from your quarantine pod for an ultra-chill movie night.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Capricorn season is lighting up your social life, Scorpio, so expect for your inboxes to be blowing up with friends who are looking to connect. But between work, the holidays, and your social life, you might find yourself pressed for time — so it's a great chance to practice being more present with your surroundings. Don't pressure yourself to respond to everything all at once. Take your time and focus on the people, places, and things that are right in front of you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

After a glittering birthday month and busy holiday, it's time to take charge of your financial life, Sagittarius. Capitalize on Capricorn season's motivational energy and use it map out a budget, savings plan, and some financial goals for the year to come. You don't need to spend big in order to have experiences that bring value — try to focus on finding more pleasure in things that don't cost a thing, like good conversation or a walk in the park.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Happy birthday season to you, Capricorn! You're seeing yourself in a new light this month and feeling more confident about your ability to bring something fresh to the table. Letting your guard down and being more authentic isn't just good for your soul — it'll also help to inspire everyone around you to do the same. Let your positive qualities shine and don't be afraid to step into the limelight.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Life may feel like a sleepy, dreamy haze this month — but it's not because you're lazy, Aquarius. It's simply that you're getting in touch with your spiritual side. While this may not be the outwardly productive period for you, you're untangling knots in your subconscious that will make you feel much lighter moving forward. Spend time dream journaling, meditating, or working with crystals to ground yourself during this period of mystical growth.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This is a great month to get more involved with the causes that are close to your heart, Pisces. The people close to you are likely familiar with your emotional depth and strong sense of empathy, but have you shared these gifts with the world? You could find deep value — and make a big difference for others — by doing some community organizing or volunteering. Put yourself out there and allow your inner leader to shine.