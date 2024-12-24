The astrology of January is officially setting the tone for your 2025 career and financial goals, so it’s time to fine-tune your intentions and get busy. Luckily, the January money horoscope for all zodiac signs is full of opportunities to think outside the box and make solid plans for your future.

It’s Capricorn season until Jan. 19, and with the sun in this pragmatic and hardworking earth sign, it’s the perfect time to buckle down and get serious about your professional life. However, Mars is still retrograding all month, so you may find your motivation levels are lower than you’d like them to be. Instead of exhausting yourself trying to take action and push yourself to be ambitious, use this Capricorn zodiac energy to do long-term planning and lay a solid foundation for your material goals.

On Jan. 8, the mental planet Mercury joins the sun in Capricorn, giving you the power to think more practically and embrace a more business-minded approach. Now’s a good time to make shrewd decisions at work or consider safe investments that could serve you in the future. Later that week, on Jan. 13, the full moon in Cancer gently but firmly asks you to consider the balance between your work life and family life. How can you manage your responsibilities in a way that doesn’t leave you feeling like you’re falling behind?

Aquarius season begins on Jan. 19, and the sun aligns with power-hungry Pluto as it glides into this innovative air sign’s realm, giving you a competitive edge and desire to succeed that can be advantageous at work. Capricorn season was all about sticking to what’s tried and true, but with Aquarius zodiac energy at the helm, you may want to be more rebellious, cutting-edge, and unconventional in how you conduct business or manage your money.

The end of the month is the perfect time to take action on some of your more eccentric ideas, as intellectual Mercury follows the sun into Aquarius on Jan. 27. The new moon in Aquarius rises the following day, so push past your comfort zone and embrace collaborative projects at work. On Jan. 30, chain-breaking planet Uranus ends its retrograde in earthy Taurus, and its forward motion should inspire some forward-thinking, too. On the same day, the sun harmonizes with the abundant planet Jupiter, so trust that good fortune is headed your way.

Read on for your full money horoscope for January 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) You’re kicking off the year with professional goals top priority, as Capricorn season lights up your ambitious tenth house. Consider your long-term career plans now and act pragmatically rather than impulsively. The full moon on Jan. 13 could bring some happy surprises in your income or lucrative ideas that could facilitate a more comfortable lifestyle. Once Aquarius season begins, put more energy toward networking. Connections mean power! The new moon at the end of the month is a great time for collaborative projects, and you could really shine in a group meeting at work.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Capricorn season has you thinking about how to take your higher-minded interests and make them into something more serious. If you’re interested in going to school or getting a certification to advance your career, now’s a great time. The new moon on Jan. 13 can spark some conversations about money and how you can spend it with care. Aquarius season gets you thinking about your career and being a little more open to pushing the limits of your comfort zone. Think outside the box and you’ll be rewarded! The new moon at the end of the month is an especially lucky one when it comes to money and work, so set some intentions around abundance.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Value-oriented Venus hits your career sector on Jan. 2, making it easy to sweeten business dealings and attract more abundance at work. Go-getter Mars backspins into your money zone a few days later, bringing an opportunity to reconnect with your true financial motivations and consider what actions you might take to reach your goals. The full moon on Jan. 13 is a time to cultivate more confidence in financial moves. A week later, Aquarius season gets you thinking about how you can expand your professional skill set. Don’t just do what’s expected of you — be willing to think outside the box.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Go-getter Mars is retrograding through your money zone during the first week of the month, then backspins into your sign, helping you reconnect with your sense of ambition and confidence with cash. The full moon in your sign on Jan. 13 gives you the upper hand in business deals, so embrace your leadership skills and step up your game. Aquarius season could bring opportunities for joint ventures or investments. Once innovative Uranus goes direct at the end of the month, you should embrace your more unconventional ideas and do some networking.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Capricorn season has you focused on your professional routine and work responsibilities, and the second week of the month is a great time to start tidying up your schedule to make more room for productivity. The full moon on Jan. 13 puts your mind on work-life balance, and that’s a good thing because some exciting but unexpected shifts could be coming up in your career. Trust your intuition and stay on top of your tasks. Business partnerships can thrive once Aquarius season begins, and the new moon on Jan. 29 may be a good time to sign a contract. As the month ends, it’s time to start thinking outside the box in your career. Innovation will be rewarded, so don’t be afraid to go against the status quo.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Value-oriented Venus is shimmying into your commitment-focused seventh house on Jan. 2, so if you need to make a good impression on a business partner or negotiate a work contract in your favor, the rest of the month is a good time to do so. Meanwhile, Capricorn season is activating your creativity sector, and the full moon on Jan. 13 is the perfect time to pursue a passion. Stop worrying about what other people might think. Once Aquarius season starts, your work routine comes into focus, and you may want to consider ways to hack your schedule to make room for productivity. The new moon on Jan. 29 is a great time to implement some new habits in spending, saving, or getting work done.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) The month begins with your value-oriented ruling planet Venus hitting your responsibility zone, inspiring you to be more creative with your work routine. On Jan. 6, ambitious Mars retrogrades into your career zone, so use this time to start planning your next moves. What do you want in your career and how can you achieve it? The full moon a week later is a great time to check in on your professional goals. Aquarius season lights a creative fire in you, so passion projects may shift onto the front burner. The new moon at the end of the month could inspire you to take a chance on a side hustle. Don’t be afraid to tap your community for support.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) For you, Capricorn season is all about planning and communication, so it’s a good time to connect with a financial advisor, or career mentor, or ask a trusted friend who can offer some money advice. The first week of the month is a great time to get in touch with your motivations at work, as your ambitious cosmic ruler Mars will be retrograding through your professional sector. On Jan. 13, the full moon can light up some new ideas or inspire you to seek more knowledge that can be applied to your career path. If you want to turn a passion project into a side hustle, luck is on your side as Aquarius season approaches. The new moon at the end of the month is helpful when assessing your living situation and making sure you’ve got a nest egg saved up that could get you through a hard time.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Money is a big theme this month, as Capricorn’s pragmatic energy gets you in the mindset to save up and do some long-term planning with your finances — especially once intellectual Mercury joins the sun in your resource-focused second house on Jan. 8. The full moon later that week could bring a surprise windfall or an opportunity to get what you’re owed by someone else, so keep an open mind and expect the unexpected. Aquarius season can inspire you to work with others, so don’t be afraid to ask for help at work or with a financial situation. Buckling down and getting productive will pay off big during the last week of the month, so clear your calendar of clutter and get to work.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Your aura is shining bright this month thanks to the sun in your sign until Jan. 19, so connect with your confidence at work. You’re the star of the show, but you may have to learn to share your resources or clout under the full moon on Jan. 13. If you act with care, this lunation could bring opportunities for business partnerships or lucrative contracts. Between the holidays and birthday extravagances, you might feel ready to slow down and check in on your bank account once Aquarius season comes around. The new moon at the end of the month can help you turn over a whole new leaf with money, so put your finance-related New Year’s intentions on the front burner.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Value-oriented Venus hits your money zone as the month begins, making it oh-so-easy to attract more abundance and manifest money. Go-getter Mars backspins into your daily work sector later that week, so while you may not feel as productive as usual, you’ll have plenty of ideas for ways you can hack your schedule in the year ahead. On Jan. 13, the full moon helps you see your professional life in a new light, giving you much more grace to balance your wellness with your work. Once the sun hits your sign on Feb. 19, you’ll be feeling extra confident and energized, so channel that moxie into money and work matters. You can propel your loftiest and most abundant goals into reality during the full moon on Jan. 29