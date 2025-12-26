Your January Love Horoscope

It’s a new year, and the crisp winter air is full of the energy of fresh starts. When it comes to love and romance in particular, the astrology of January is starting things off strong, as sensual Venus and carnal Mars are busy making magic all month long. If you’re ready to embark on the new year with a fresh and flirty outlook, you’ll want to be in the know of your January 2026 love horoscope.

The month kicks off with a beautifully tender full moon in Cancer on Jan. 3, bringing emotions to a climax almost immediately. Compassion is flowing, and you’ll be compelled to act on your feelings, so wear your heart on your sleeve. It’s also Capricorn season for the first few weeks of January, and cosmic lovers Venus and Mars are traveling alongside the sun in this investment-oriented earth sign for most of that time — inspiring everyone to be more discerning about where they pour their love, time, and devotion. This energy is especially potent throughout the second week of the month, as Venus and Mars find themselves entangled in a steamy conjunction aspect on Jan. 7. Right now, commitment is more alluring than anything casual. If you want something, make it happen.

Once mid-month comes around, amorous planet Venus will lock into some gorgeous connections with get-serious Saturn, unpredictable Uranus, and dreamy Neptune, bringing equal parts support and flexibility to relationships. Keep an open mind and honest heart, as there are endless possibilities for what can develop in romance now. You can channel this vibe into the new moon on Jan. 18 and use it as your opportunity to manifest longer-term intentions in love.

Aquarius season begins on Jan. 19, bringing a refreshingly objective and forward-thinking approach to love. Both Venus and Mars make their way into Aquarius during the same week as the sun — on Jan. 17 and 23, respectively — giving relationships an exciting and eccentric twist. The unconventional can be fun and sexy, so ditch the status quo and try playing by your own rules in romance throughout this last third of the month. Once Venus connects with communication planet Mercury on Jan. 29, expressing your affections will come even more naturally, and you’ll feel more clarity around whatever’s happening in your heart.

Read on for the January 2026 love horoscope for each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) You’re investing a lot of time into your career this month, but the full moon on Jan. 3 highlights your domestic side. Spend some time getting cozy at home with someone special — as a home-cooked meal and cuddly movie date on the couch will be more fulfilling than a fancy night out. The second week of January could bring about a lot of heart-based healing if you're willing to face your feelings, so don’t repress those sensitive emotions. Dreamy planet Neptune enters your sign for the long haul on Jan. 26, giving your aura an ethereal and glamorous glow. Even if you wear your heart on your sleeve, you’ll give off an air of mystical mystery that’ll entice lovers and intrigue everyone who crosses your path.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) You’re exploring your adventurous side in love this month, and the Venus-Mars conjunction on Jan. 7 is the perfect time to experiment with trying something new. Your ruling planet, Venus, will be making a gorgeous trine to wild-child Uranus in your sign on Jan. 15, inspiring you to take a walk on the wild side. Getting outside of your comfort zone can add a whole lot of spice to relationships in general now, so show your lovers an unexpected side of yourself. The new moon on Jan. 18 is full of intrigue, and some new paths could unfold that lead to hotter sex and a more open-minded approach to romance. Aquarius season keeps the unpredictability factor high through the rest of the month, so embrace your less-conventional desires.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) This month is upping the intimacy factor in a big way, and the full moon on Jan. 3 is full of sensual desire. Connecting with yourself and your lovers emotionally is a big deal now, but you’ll likely find yourself wanting to manifest these feelings physically, too. The whole first half of January is pushing you to dig beneath the surface of your relationships, bringing opportunities to adjust your boundaries and address buried sentiments and sensitivities that have been coloring the background of your love life. Aquarius season lightens up the energy in love on Jan. 19, allowing you to access a more open-minded and adventurous part of yourself. Experimenting with new things in the bedroom or exploring unconventional relationship dynamics might be exactly what you need to feel fulfilled.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) This year is kicking off with a beautiful full moon in your sign on Jan. 3 — and it’s got your heart feeling just as illuminated as the moon. Express your emotions openly. Relationships and commitment are on your mind heavily during this first half of the month, and you’ll be motivated to align your actions with your values in love, especially when Venus and Mars join forces on Jan. 7. These cosmic lovers will be activating abundant planet Jupiter in your sign, making space for meaningful growth and lucky new experiences. The new moon on Jan. 18 is the ideal time to do some romantic manifestations. Turn over a new and more committed leaf in a current relationship or set some heartfelt intentions around what you’re looking for in the long-term if you’re single.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Your New Year’s mindset has you thinking practically about love as January begins, so the first half of the month will find you balancing relationships with your personal responsibilities. You’re seeking the type of romance that can support your highest good without distracting you from your goals or consuming all of your time, so find ways to fit date nights into your schedule without sacrificing your productivity. Once amorous Venus hits your relationship zone on Jan. 17, you’ll feel a little softer in matters of love and be willing to give a little more time to romance than daily responsibilities. Just beware of swinging the pendulum all the way in the opposite direction — losing yourself in love is fun, but don’t undo the progress you’ve made in other parts of your life!

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) The first half of the month brings some of the most romantic alignments of the year for you, as lover Venus and lusty Mars will be lighting up the most passionate area of your chart. You’ll feel inspired to act on your desires and follow your heart when it comes to sex and dating. You know what you want, so trust yourself to take the lead. Vibes are especially thrilling mid-month, bringing potential for deeper romantic commitments and a gorgeous feeling of optimism about what’s to come in your love life. Daydream your heart out, and use the new moon on Jan. 18 to manifest your rose-colored fantasies in the real world. Your practical side takes over a bit once Aquarius season starts the following day, so take the time you need to balance out your relationship-related endeavors with your work responsibilities.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Home is where the heart is for the first half of January, so you may feel drawn to get more domestic with your lovers — especially once your ruling planet Venus aligns with lusty Mars on Jan. 7. Find ways to build a stronger emotional foundation in your love life, as this will serve as the basis for major relationship growth in the future. Don’t be afraid to show your vulnerable side. Once amorous Venus hits your sex and dating sector on Jan. 17, love gets a lot more passionate, and you’ll feel more inspired to branch out and have some fun. Flirtations hit a peak during the last days of January, so send the racy text you’ve been sitting on or ask out the person you’ve had your eye on recently.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) You’re wearing your heart on your sleeve for the first half of this month, so you won’t feel the need to play it safe under the full moon on Jan. 3. Branch out and think of romance as equal parts a learning experience and an adventure. Exploring new things in love will allow you to see your desires more clearly, making it easier to express your needs. Tell your lovers how you feel and put your wants into words. Things start falling into place romantically mid-month. Conversations could lead to relationship breakthroughs, and lighthearted flirtations could suddenly start feeling like they’ve got longer-term potential. Use the new moon on Jan. 18 as a chance to share a new side of yourself in love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Deep feelings wash over you as the month begins, thanks to the soft and sensitive full moon on Jan. 3. Don’t run from the intensity that’s brewing in your heart, as those emotions are there for a reason. Love is often hot to the touch. You may have an easier time expressing yourself with touch rather than words, especially during the sexy Venus-Mars conjunction on Jan. 7. Let your body do the talking. If you’re willing to let go of inhibitions, your sensual side can really take the lead under the new moon on Jan. 18. Aquarius season sparks up more conversations in romance, especially during the last week of the month. If you’ve had something on your mind or someone you’ve wanted to share your feelings with, this is a great time to open up.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) This month is amorous from the jump, as the emotional full moon on Jan. 3 highlights everything you’re looking for in relationships. If you want to commit to someone more seriously, now’s a time to take the plunge and follow your heart. The whole second week of January gives you a Midas touch in love, and you may feel uncharacteristically flirtatious and forward about what you want. Use your luck to make your most romantic dreams come true, especially during the new moon in your sign on Jan. 18. Carnal desires take center stage as Aquarius season begins on Jan. 19, and the rest of the month is a good time to get out of your head and lead with sensuality. Physical connection is often just as meaningful as emotional connection.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Showing up authentically in relationships means knowing yourself and understanding your own desires, and that’s exactly what the first half of this month is all about. Give yourself time to explore your fantasies from the safety of your imagination and do some soul-searching when it comes to what you really want out of romance. By the time the new moon comes around on Jan. 18, you’ll be ready to cast a love spell and manifest the relationship of your dreams. Your birthday season starts the following day, and this whole latter half of the month gets you out of your introspective haze. Use your magnetic aura to attract whoever has been on your radar. You’ve got an undeniable allure and confidence right now that’ll keep all eyes on you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) The full moon on Jan. 3 is one of the most romantic lunations of the year for you, and it’s bringing all sorts of excitement and lucky breakthroughs in love. Emotions and passions are flowing in every direction, infusing relationships with magic and sensuality. Fantasies are running wild in the weeks following, but be able to find your footing by the time mid-month rolls around. Stay open to connections that could have long-lasting potential, especially around the time of the new moon on Jan. 18. Aquarius season is a little more introspective for you, so take a break from your busy social calendar to make time for self-reflection. Exploring your desires solo without the input of a partner can help you see your needs more clearly.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.