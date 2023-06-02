Your Guide To June's Full "Strawberry Moon"

The June full moon, known as the Strawberry Moon, arrives on June 3 at 11:43 p.m. ET. Coming off the emotional May Flower Moon, the lunar event promises to be a much more positive experience. That’s because la luna will be entering the free-spirited sign of Sagittarius, and amid all this spontaneous energy, there may be some unexpected surprises as well. There’s no reason to be afraid of the opportunities that lay ahead, though, and maybe once you know the spiritual meaning of the June 2023 full Strawberry Moon, you’ll understand why.

IYDK, full moons occur when the sun and moon are forming an opposition aspect to one another in the zodiac. They’re also meant to represent the completion of cycles, making it the perfect time to let go of what’s no longer serving you. You might not even know who or what is worth releasing just yet, but because full moons are a period of illumination, you can expect to make some discoveries during the Strawberry Moon that’ll help you close this chapter for good. It may sound scary, but think of this release as your last spring cleaning task. It is the final full moon of the season, after all.

Connecting with the spiritual meaning of the Strawberry Moon and engaging in grounding practices will help you face this lunation head on. Occult artist Julia Popescu shares the best ways to work with la luna’s energy, so you can make the cosmic event much more manageable.

What’s The Spiritual Meaning of the Full Strawberry Moon?

Before you pull out your cameras, you should know the Strawberry Moon won’t actually look like the red fruit. Instead, Popescu shares that the June full moon is named after “the time of year that strawberries ripen and summer begins.” According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the name can be attributed to Native American Algonquian tribes.

Though the lunar event takes place in spring this year, the Strawberry Moon has been known to make its arrival in early summer in the past, which is why it’s often associated with summer-like themes including fertility, love, luck, and abundance. And because la luna will be in Sagittarius, it will be a time for exploring new opportunities as well.

“Full moons also have the power to shed light on the unseen and show us new points of view,” says the expert. “Favorably, this moon is in the expansive sign of Sagittarius, so this is really a time to broaden your perspective. This sign can be mercilessly blunt so this is a great time to be very real with yourself about what is not working for you.”

Finally, now is the time to focus on letting go of the old rather than attracting the new into your life. By doing this, Popescu shares you’ll be creating “room for more abundance” (a la a fruitful strawberry harvest) by removing any blockages obstructing the flow of your manifestations.

How To Work With The Full Strawberry Moon’s Energy

Whenever a full moon comes around, the most important thing to remember is to stay grounded. According to Popescu, the easiest way to do that is by connecting with your physical self.

“Seek pleasurable activities that ground you in the physical realm and stimulate all your senses like exercise, sex, wearing perfume (maybe something fruity or floral), and eating,” says the artist. “Eat foods that are in season, especially berries and especially strawberries! In doing so you are honoring Mother Earth and her cycles.”

Next, when you’re ready to start releasing the negative energy in your life, the expert recommends lighting a candle. As you bask in its light, write out a list of things that no longer serve you. “Read the list out loud, and as you finish reading each item, cross it out, speaking, ‘I bid you farewell,’ or whatever words resonate with peaceful endings for you,” the expert suggests. “Burn the list in the flame of the candle and dispose of the ashes at a crossroads. It is done.”

Lastly, to build your connection with the moon even more, consider taking a moon bath — but not before creating a strawberry-based mixture to help cleanse your spirit. To do so, Popescu proposes boiling “herbs that support letting go,” like sandalwood or cinnamon, in water along with strawberries or strawberry-flavored products as a nod to la luna.

Once the mixture has cooled down and the bath is ready, Popescu suggests closing your eyes and “focusing on what makes you feel fruitful and abundant” before pouring the mixture over your head. As you do so, use an affirmation such as “I am thankful for xyz and release any energies that do not support its longevity” and practice gratitude for all the blessings in your life.

“Baths can function as spiritual cleanses, as water carries lots of information to the macrocosm,” says Popescu. “Feel the water's cleansing effects and know that the water is transmitting your intentions to the universe.”

The biggest takeaway from this lunation is to practice gratitude for everything the spring has given you to invite even more abundance into your life during the summer and beyond. And with even longer days and warmer weather ahead, it looks like there’s a lot to be thankful for.

Source:

Julia Popescu, occult artist and founder of Snakes for Hair Candle Co.