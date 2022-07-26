Astrology

Your Ultimate Guide To Jupiter’s Annual Retrograde

Grand canyon cliff erosion hill of soil with Milky way. Jupiter retrograde 2022.
By Brittany Beringer

Ready to get deep? Expansive planet Jupiter goes retrograde on July 28. The jovial planet is backtracking in cutthroat Aries before spending time in psychic Pisces, placing focus on our philosophy and growth for the next four months. Keep up with these dos and don'ts.

What Is Jupiter Retrograde?

Retrogrades tend to throw the area of life the planet governs out of whack (hi, Mercury). But because Jupiter rules luck and expansion, its backspin offers a time for reflection as we expand our minds and align with our spirituality.

