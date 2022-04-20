It’s that time again: Mercury is almost retrograde. The heavenly body is causing a bit of intergalactic mayhem from May 10 through June 3, marking the second of four backspins in 2022. As usual, you can anticipate misunderstandings, tech blunders, and travel delays. This spring, Mercury is making a cameo in chatty Gemini for the first half of its backpedal. The second half of this pesky transit will be spent in homebody Taurus, adding a bit of stubbornness in love and your career. While these twists and turns will impact everyone, the zodiac signs most affected by the Mercury retrograde spring 2022 will feel the brunt of its celestial chaos.

Mercury rules deep thinker Gemini and ultra-organized Virgo and it’s associated with topics like thought processes, communication, travel, and technology. When direct, the celestial body is responsible for keeping these daily essentials running smoothly. During its periodical rewind, it causes disruptions to your planning process, communication malfunctions, and confusion at every turn. Spending time in its native chatty gabby Gemini spells extra mischief in areas of communication, plus foggy ideas and social media blunders. When Mercury sashays into overindulgent Taurus, you can expect an insatiable urge to splurge and romantic rear-enders (yes, including those texts from that ex). Those most impacted by Mercury retrograde may experience the classic return of exes, but also may be hit with pesky late fees, office drama, or disagreements with their partners.

If you’re one of the unlucky ones during this transit, you may want to buckle up. Read on to know if you’re one of the select zodiac signs who will be most affected by the Mercury retrograde spring 2022, plus, tips on how to overcome the cosmic upheaval.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Things are heating up especially for you during Mercury retrograde, Taurus. You should be wary of where you’re spending both your money and energy. This mischievous transit is moving in on your first house of self and second house of finances and values. Be wary of your spending habits and double-check any fees that hit your account. “There will be a lot of potential for financial mishaps between May 10 through 22. Any money shakeups that happen will be a direct reflection of Taurus' self-worth issues,” astrologer Ryan Marquardt tells Bustle. Any big-ticket purchases can wait until Mercury is direct. In the second half, Mercury is impacting your sense of identity, causing major distortion to your self-image. “Once Mercury enters Taurus, it will shift their focus to their inner world, where they might start noticing a lack mindset, which can feel like a deep hole to dig out of,” Marquardt adds. When negativity strikes, try to ground yourself by keeping affirmations in places you’ll see them.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Brace yourself, Gemini, an existential crisis is ahead. Mercury retrograde is spending time in your first house of self for the first half of its backspin, which may cause you to question your purpose even more than what’s normal for you. “This Mercury retrograde is going to keep Geminis in a very introspective space, which is uncomfortable territory for the twins,” says Marquardt. “It's likely that Gemini will start feeling trapped by their thoughts.” Keep out of your head by visiting nature and grounding yourself. What’s more, this transit is spending time in your twelfth house of subconscious, making you extra vulnerable to deceit and illusions. “As Mercury moves into Taurus, there will be a need for Gemini to surrender their social life temporarily and focus on healing insecurities,” says Marquardt. Avoid going down rabbit holes online or getting lost in social media during the backspin.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle It’s probably a good idea to stay off of social media during Mercury retrograde, Virgo. That’s because the pesky transit is brushing up against your house of public image, and any missteps can wreak havoc on your social life. “The Mercury retrograde in Gemini might find Virgo haphazardly putting out some sort of communication publicly, like on social media or through an announcement at work, only to have it backfire,” says Marquardt. “The likelihood of faulty communication resulting in public embarrassment is strong.” Be extra diligent about double-checking your spelling before tweeting and proofreading those work emails. You might want to brace yourself intellectually, too. Mercury retrograde is infiltrating your house of philosophy, causing you to question everything you’ve ever known, and that loss of control can be intimidating. “As Mercury moves into Taurus, Virgo will feel a need to escape their usual routines, but long-distance travel or anything that's too outside of their usual schedule should be avoided if possible,” says Marquardt.