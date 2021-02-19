3 Zodiac Signs Libra Will Likely Regret Breaking Up With

Libras love being in love. As the sign that rules over partnerships, relationships tend to bring out the very best in them. So, if anyone's going to mourn the end of a relationship, it's going to be Libra. Regardless of whether they initiated the breakup or not, this Venus-ruled sign will still carry a torch for their ex. According to astrologers, there are three zodiac signs Libra will likely regret breaking up with most.

If you've ever ended a relationship with a Libra, it may be shocking to find them in a new relationship right away. But according to astrologer Clarisse Monahan, it's part of their nature. "Libras don't like being by themselves, and they hate the thought of being single," Monahan says. "They rule over partnerships, so they expend a lot of energy thinking and planning this aspect of their lives."

But don't think for one second that Libras don't care about their exes. In fact, out of all the signs in the zodiac, Libra is the one most likely to regret breaking up with a partner. The scales represent them, so they're notoriously indecisive. Even if it did take some time for them to end things, they'd still be left with doubts.

"Whether they were in a healthy relationship or a toxic one, Libras will ponder if they made the right choice," astrologer Tara Redfield tells Bustle. "Relationships are oxygen to Libras, and it's where they function best. They'll either get back together with their ex or move on to a new relationship quickly. They're serial monogamists."

According to Redfield, Libras view every one of their exes as parts of their "great love journey." Each one has their own significance in a Libra's life, she says. However, in particular, the following zodiac signs will always have a special place in their heart.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Relationships between opposite signs are unlike any other zodiac combinations one can have. In this case, Aries is Libra's astrological opposite. When it's good, their relationship tends to be very magnetic and passionate. Aries loves the chase, while Libras love being chased. Their fun and flirty dynamic will keep each sign wanting to see what happens next. However, being total opposites comes with its set of challenges. For instance, Libra rules over partnerships, while Aries rules over the self. Libras may find themselves in an unbalanced partnership, giving much more to the relationship than Aries. "This paring makes for hot chemistry, but also potential blowups," Monahan says. "If this pairing combusts, Libra may be left longing for this full-on connection."

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Gemini and Libra are two air signs that are very similar and share a strong link. According to Monahan, they're like "turtle doves in the big tree in the courtyard." The intellectual Gemini will appreciate Libra's eloquence and charm, while Gemini's intelligence and wit will reel in Libra. They're both very social signs who'll enjoy being out together, and they'll always keep each other entertained. However, both Gemini and Libra tend to change their minds very often. Since neither sign is very grounded, there may be some instability and inconsistencies in their relationship. For a Libra who needs balance, being with Gemini can become a little chaotic. Regardless, a breakup will lead to a massive heartbreak. According to Monahan, "There may be isn't another sign who quite gets them like this one."

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Aquarius is another Air sign that gets along really well with Libra. These two will be each other's best friends. According to Redfield, they're both social butterflies who love partying together. They also enjoy a good conversation and can stay up all night talking about anything and everything. Libra will find Aquarius' confidence and strong decision-making skills a major turn-on. They'll feel like they've found someone who complements them perfectly. However, Libras crave the warmth and affection of being in a relationship, while Aquarius is very independent and value their space. Aquarius' aloofness may make Libra feel like they don't care, even if that's not really the case. Post-breakup, Libras will miss Aquarius and will likely mourn the loss of their best friend.

Sources:

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer

Tara Redfield, astrologer