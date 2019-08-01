Some people can end a relationship, move on, and never look back. Then there are those who tend to linger on exes, and may even ask for another chance. If you're looking to get back together with a Water sign, there's good news. According to astrologers, Water signs are most likely to come back after a breakup.

"Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces) are considered to be the most sensitive, introspective, and empathetic of the elements," Hannah Piper Burns, astrologer and host of the "Stars and Roses" podcast, tells Bustle. "Those traits can definitely point to someone who lingers on an ex."

All three Water signs are very in tune to their emotions. They have no problems diving in deep and letting themselves feel. But Pisces, in particular, has a harder time moving on than most. According to Burns, while Scorpio "the scorpion," and Cancer "the crab," both have hard outer shells, Pisces doesn't.

"Whether you believe Pisces is ruled by Jupiter, the great expander or Neptune, the great dissolver, neither of those verbs signify 'boundaries,'" she says. "That can make it difficult for Pisceans to accept endings as final. They're old souls who are quick to forgive."

It's important to remember that when you're dealing with astrology, Sun signs can tell you something, but not everything. So as Burns says, you also want to look at where these signs play out in other areas of someone's chart.

So here are the zodiac signs that may come back to you after a breakup, according to astrologers.

1. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong for Bustle Venus-ruled Taurus is known for their stability, stubborness, and persistance. "This is the kind of sign that will wait for too long before giving up, sometimes leading them to stay in a stale and boring relationship for too long," Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer at Astrology.com, tells Bustle. Unlike Air signs like Gemini or Aquarius, Taurus natives don't see breakups as liberating. "Because these folks take the time to 'build' the picture-perfect relationship, they see breakups as a waste of their precious time, which won’t help them get over their ex anytime soon," Montúfar says.

2. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Cancers are known for their wide range of emotions and moods. According to Montúfar, Cancer is the zodiac sign that rules the past. So out of all the signs that make this list, they're most likely to regret a breakup. "They may beat themselves over by constantly looking at old pictures, texts, and emails to keep reviving the feeling of protection and security their ex provided them," Montúfar says. They may be a little too in their feelings to actually initiate talks of getting back together. But if you do, they'll likely be on board.

3. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Tina Gong for Bustle Libra is another Venus-ruled sign that tends to regret breakups. In fact, they have a tendency to avoid breakups altogether. "As the flirty, charming diplomats of the zodiac, Libras see a breakup as the ultimate failure of diplomacy, and take that very, very personally," Burns says. Since they're represented by scales and try to have balance, they tend to be very conflict-avoidant. While they come off as indecisive, they just really want to make the right choice so everything stays balanced. "Unfortunately, most people aren't willing to meet them where they are on that, so they're often left holding the emotional bag," Burns says.

4. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Intense Scorpios are passionate, emotional, and have feelings that run pretty deep. According to Montúfar, this is a sign that will give it's all when it comes to relationships. When things come to an end, they'll be absolutely devasted. "Cautious and secretive, these aren’t the kinds of folks to jump from one relationship to the next because they invest themselves fully," she says. "Once it's over, they'll cry (Scorpio is a water sign, after all) and it will probably take them a little while to get over their ex."