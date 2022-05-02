Like astrology, numerology is a fascinating way to discover more about yourself and what you were put on this earth to do. But instead of zodiac signs, numerology deals with life path numbers, which are determined by your birth date. If you want deeper insight into your personality, your motivations, and your soul’s purpose, your life path number has all of that information and more. It can even tell you the types of people you’re most compatible with. If you happen to be a life path 1, you are destined to be a leader.

In numerology, the number one is connected with people who take initiative and develop their own way. As Emily Newman, astrologer and psychic, tells Bustle, “They gain confidence by taking independent and emphasized action, and embracing their characteristics. The individual with life path number 1 is more dynamic than most and a natural leader. They are driven and ambitious, and will not be deterred by anything. They want to be number one all the time.”

Since their life path number is 1, they typically do their best when they’re working alone. According to Newman, they’re creative thinkers who can come up with ideas and solutions very quickly. In a group setting, they may become aggressive or controlling. However, “they’re brave enough to take chances and build the route to success.” For careers, life path 1s would do great in politics, real estate or communication.

What Does The Number 1 Mean In Numerology?

The number 1 is the “starting point of all numbers,” Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach, tells Bustle. “It could even be said it gave birth to all.” It represents the start of something new whether that be a new idea or project. It’s also a number of action and independence. When you start seeing the number 1 everywhere, you’re being guided to take that first step or start a new chapter in your life.

How Do I Calculate My Life Path Number?

Calculating your life path number is pretty easy. All you really need is your date of birth in numerical form. Take each single digit from your birthday and and keeping those numbers together until you get one single digit. For example, if your birthday is May 27, 1992, you’ll start by adding 5 + 2 + 7 + 1 + 9 + 9 + 4. That comes out to 37. You then add 3 + 7 to get 10. Finally 1 + 0 is 1, which is your life path number. You can also use an online life path number calculator to make it easy.

The Meaning Of Life Path Number 1

Your life path number decides the path your life is destined to take, Bennett says. So if you follow life path 1, you are meant to lead in some way. You’ll find success being a CEO, an entrepreneur, an inventor, lawyer or “anyone else who needs to make decisions on their own.” Since the number 1 represents the beginning, an idea you have or something you create may inspire others to take those ideas to the next level.

Life path 1s are very ambitious, self-reliant, and hard working. “You have a tremendous drive to be the best, and you almost always succeed,” Bennett says. “You tend to be extremely critical of yourself and hold others to the same unrealistically high standards. Once you decide on your career, you will be driven to succeed.”

Life Path Number 1 Characteristics

If you’re a life path 1, you’re highly independent and have a drive that others will be envious of. According to Bennett, you have the ability to draw energy from deep inside yourself to “reach the heights of success” you’re meant for without losing your true self. Life path 1s are also some of the most charismatic personalities, and can entertain an entire room for hours. You know how to tell a good story, while keeping in tune with what your audience wants.

“As a life path 1, you’re beneficial to all other numbers as they take inspiration from your achievements and inner purpose,” Bennett says. “Although life path 1s may appear dismissive and arrogant on the surface, they have a big heart, and are both generous and empathic. You push others to strive for perfection and accomplishment and help them realize their full potential.” As someone who always stays true to themselves, you’re always encouraging others to be the same.

