Here's Why 3/3 Will Be The Luckiest Day Of The Month

We're heading into the month of March with some good vibes on our side. There are officially zero retrograding planets and the end of winter is fast approaching, all of which feels pretty auspicious. But we're kicking things off on an especially high note, because according to both astrology and numerology, March 3, 2021 is set to be one of the luckiest days of the month.

The number three in numerology is all about creativity and communication. It's a highly optimistic energy that encourages us to enjoy life, connect with the world around us, and think outside the box. On March 3, we'll be hit with an exciting double dose of this energy that aligns beautifully with the astrological happenings of the day, and makes it a perfect time for tackling our goals with a creative flair.

Here's the scoop on why March 3, 2021 will be a lucky day, according to both numerology and astrology — and how you can channel its buoyant energy in your life.

The Numerology Of 3/3

In numerology, the number three represents creativity, free-thinking, and curiosity. This optimistic energy inspires us to tackle life with a sense of excitement, interact meaningfully with our surroundings, and keep an open mind to learning new things. Three is actually considered a lucky and significant number across many different belief systems, cultures, and religions — think of the "rule of three" that's common in so many different schools of thought, or the recurring use of the number three in the Bible (the holy trinity, the three wise men, etc.), for example.

In addition to being highly creative, the energy of the number three is heavily focused on communication — it's about expressing our most unique ideas to the world and staying open to receiving equally unique ideas right back. And because the numerological magic of this date doubles the frequency of the number three, we'll have even more of its spunky, positive, and excitement-filled energy to work with.

The Astrology Of 3/3

The day is an extremely busy day in the skies, as we'll have a tense lunar T-square aspect that drags a whopping five planets into a cosmic quarrel. The emotional moon, unpredictable Uranus, and the cluster of planets in the Aquarius stellium (which includes Saturn, Mercury, and Jupiter) will be presenting us with some challenges to work through — which doesn't sound so lucky on paper. But those challenges are actually here to help us grow in all the best ways.

And thankfully, the cosmos aren't making us work for all of our luck today. The moon forms a couple lucky trine aspects with both Venus (planet of love and romance) and the sun (planet of creativity and confidence). This makes it a highly auspicious day for love, beauty, art, and self-expression — even in the face of the T-square's planetary drama.

However, the most significant astrological moment of the day happens when Mars enters Gemini, where it'll stay through April 24. Mars is the planet that rules over how we chase our goals, so we'll all feel a refreshing breeze of change coming over our sense of determination today as it transitions into Gemini's realm. In perfect synchronicity with numerology, Gemini happens to be the third sign of the zodiac, and is associated with similar themes as the number three — communication, curiosity, high energy, as well as thoughts and ideas. This astrological breath of fresh air (combined with the numerological vibes) will have us brimming with new ideas and bursting with the motivation needed to make them happen.

How To Work With The Energy Of 3/3

Because of the numerological significance of March 3, this day’s energy puts an emphasis on communication, creativity, and coming up with ideas. It's a great time to connect with others and put yourself out there in order to help get your artistic juices flowing. Being more social, catching up with friends, and otherwise surrounding yourself with inspiring people will help you embrace fresh perspectives and new ways of thinking — all of which will bode well for your creativity.

Thanks to the optimistic vibe of the number three combined with the power of Mars entering Gemini, this is also a great day to brainstorm new approaches toward your goals and start taking action on them. The day's lucky astrological aspects portend smooth sailing and high confidence levels when it comes to romantic endeavors or personal projects, too. Don't be afraid to make some moves in love or take steps toward your biggest goals — it's time for your authenticity and lust for life to shine. The cosmic energy of the day is fully here for it.