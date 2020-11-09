Dealing with the intense astrology of the second half of 2020 hasn't been a walk in the park — but there are always good days sprinkled in with the storms, and November 11 is one to mark on your calendar. Thanks to the powerful numerology of 11/11, this Wednesday set to be the luckiest days of the month (and even the entire year).

Nov. 11 brings a once-a-year opportunity to align with the auspicious energy of abundance, spiritual connection, and deep personal awakening. "Nov. 11 is one of this year's most fortuitous dates," ascension guide and channeler Laura Brown tells Bustle. "It can shift each of our lives for the better [and] set the stage for our next bold move." And it's especially magical if you know how to take advantage of 11/11 energy, too.

Fair warning: There are several dizzying astrological events taking this week, including the end of Mars retrograde 2020, a conjunction between Jupiter and Pluto, and Mercury retroshade fall 2020 dipping back into Scorpio). But, the bright and sparkly energy of Nov. 11 will serve as a midweek reprieve from the cosmic madness — and a chance to get in touch with your higher-minded goals and aspirations.

The Numerology Of 11/11

The number 11 in numerology represents growth, awakening, and spiritual connection, so the double-blast of this energy on Nov. 11 creates a potent opportunity to get in touch with your higher self and spiritual goals. "Eleven is a master number in numerology, which are all about massive life shifts and possibilities that suddenly become available to us," Brown says. "The number one is about new beginnings and fresh starts, and when you combine more of them together, you amplify their energy — which makes Nov. 11 a manifesting powerhouse."

Given that Nov. 11 is the eleventh day of the eleventh month of the year, this annual date is believed to be imbued even more deeply with the number's meaning — making it an auspicious time to get in touch with your spiritual side. According to many spiritual practitioners, aligning ourselves the lucky power of 11/11 can also align us with our deeper truths — and help us to forge new, more authentic paths for ourselves and open doors of abundant opportunity. "Eleven is the number of spiritual awakening and enlightenment," Brown says. "Where once there was confusion over what you wanted or what path to take, it's suddenly as if a stadium of lights have flipped on and you know precisely what you want and how to get there."

Numerologically, Nov. 11 is a time to get in touch with your subconscious, connect with the spiritual realm, and open your heart to the possibility of achieving your greatest dreams. Think of Nov. 11 as a doorway to the unknown — if you're brave enough to walk through it, there could be all kinds of rewards waiting for you.

How To Work With The Energy Of 11/11

Ready to work with the energy of Nov. 11 to harness its numerological magic? There are lots of rituals for Nov. 11 that can help you get in touch with your mystical side and focus on embodying your desires with crystal clarity. "Start to really think about what you want — and don’t think small," Brown says. "Never underestimate the importance of clarity when it comes to manifesting. You have to be absolutely sure of what you want.” Nov. 11 is a good time to set specific intentions that come from your heart, so spend time reflecting on exactly what you want and why you want it.

If you need some cosmic guidance when it comes to quieting your mental chatter and allowing your higher-minded aspirations to come through on Nov. 11, try some reflection exercises that can connect you to your intentions more deeply. "Embody the frequency of what you want by imagining that whatever you desire is already yours," Brown says. "How does it change you? How do you feel? What do you do differently? What impact do you make on the world? Asking yourself these questions can help get you into alignment with what you want." Write your answers to these reflection questions in a journal, or simply use them as a mental guide as you do a relaxing Nov. 11 meditation.

"Nov. 11 is a time when doors we thought would never open for us suddenly do, as though a dream that we had let go of a long time ago suddenly becomes possible," Brown says. 2020 has been a doozy, that's for sure — but the numerological magic of Nov. 11 can help you get clear on exactly what you want to manifest during the year ahead, if you're willing to work with its energy.