We've finally made it to the last month of year, which means we've all got reason to celebrate — even in spite of the astrology of December 2020 delivering some rare and potentially life-changing planetary events, including the long-awaited Great Conjunction in Aquarius. That said, you'll want to mark your calendar for Dec. 12, as it's set to be one of the luckiest days of the month. Thanks to the meaningful numerology of the date (and some auspicious astrological aspects, too), it'll be an ideal time to gain spiritual closure on our 2020 struggles and start paving the way for a new beginning.

Twelve is known as one of the most energetically powerful numbers in numerology, and it's easy to see why. We have 12 months in the year, 12 a.m. and 12 p.m. hours in each day, 12 inches in a foot, and orders placed by the dozen. It has spiritual significance, too, showing up in astrology's 12 zodiac signs, the 12 astrological houses in a zodiac chart, and in many religious anecdotes from around the world. Think Jesus' 12 apostles in the Bible, the 12 major deities of Mount Olympus in Greek mythology, or the 12 nidanas (or principles) of Buddhist teachings, to name a few.

On Dec. 12, the completion-focused energy of this number comes to a climax, and you'll want the scoop on why Dec. 12, 2020 will be a lucky day, according to numerology and astrology.

The Numerology Of 12/12

The number 12 in numerology represents the completion of cycles and the subsequent sparkle of a new spiritual beginning to come — a much-welcomed energy to align ourselves with as we close out a particularly challenging year and look forward to a fresh start. The number 12 brings inspiration to clear away the spiritual debris of our past to make room for fresh growth, and Dec. 12 delivers a double-dose of this powerful number's magic.

Since 12 is a double-digit number, we must also acknowledge the energies of the two single-digit cardinal numbers that it's comprised of, which are one and two. In numerology, one represents taking initiative and launching into new beginnings, while two is all about harmony, cooperation, and working together. When we combine these meanings, we have a beautiful reminder to blend the motivated, leadership-focused vibe of the number one with the intuitive, partnerships-focused energy of the number two — which means working more collaboratively with others and we embark on new journeys and relying more on our intuitive senses to help us pioneer our lives.

The Astrology Of 12/12

On Dec. 12, the moon will be in its fourth-quarter phase, teetering on the brink of the year's final lunar cycle that begins with the new moon eclipse in Sagittarius on Dec. 14. This point in the moon's monthly journey is also known as a balsamic moon in astrology, or a waning crescent moon that offers up one last sliver of moonlight before a new moon hits — and one last opportunity to release old spiritual baggage before we embark on the new moon's fresh start. With the moon in the deep and emotional sign of Scorpio for most of the day, we'll have an astrological opportunity to deal with the deep, hidden truths before we can allow the eclipse to do a force-restart on our lives.

How To Work With The Energy Of 12/12

Use the numerological and astrological energy of Dec. 12 to make peace with the growth, struggles, and experiences you lived throughout the course of 2020. The past months have full of turmoil and uncertainty for many of us — allowing your heart to find closure, releasing some spiritual baggage, and preparing yourself for a new journey to come is an ideal way to take advantage of the cosmic energy at hand.

If you want to get a little witchy, try doing an end-of-year ritual to let go of the past, or a path-clearing ritual to pave the way for new beginnings. Alternatively, you can use a 12-minute guided meditation video to simply clear your mind before writing out your intentions for the year to come. Want to level up your numerological game? Try performing a ritual, doing a meditation, or writing out your spiritual goals at exactly 12:12 p.m. so you can maximize on this number's power.