Happy 2025! It’s a new year and it’s chock-full of potential, so everyone has a perfect excuse to set some meaningful intentions for the many fruitful months ahead. It’s common to have some New Year’s resolutions in mind as you make your way through January, but if you’re looking to capitalize on the fresh-start energy of the moment with a little extra mysticism, you might want to tap into a few manifestation ideas for 2025 that can help you bring your new year visions to life.

Embarking on new endeavors in the dead of winter can feel a little counterintuitive, given that this season of the year is traditionally a time to go inward, conserve your energy, and embrace cozy hibernation vibes. However, the new year always kicks off during Capricorn season — and this cardinal earth sign is all about discipline, long-term investments, and the power of hard work. With this industrious solar energy on your side, it’s a useful time to connect with your longer-term goals and lay out the foundation for the things you want to build in the future.

With so many people making New Year’s resolutions and implementing new habits during the first stretch of a new year, you can capitalize on the collective energy too. But if you haven’t felt the spark of motivation you might expected at the beginning of a new calendar year, don’t lose hope! From an astrological standpoint, this lull in energy and ambition makes sense, as go-getter planet Mars happens to be retrograding through Feb. 23. While it’s good to make some plans and plant some seeds during the first eight weeks of 2025, feel free to pick back up on your manifestations as spring approaches, as you may feel more revved up and ready to take charge of your intentions at that point.

If you’re ready to infuse your New Year’s resolutions with some added magic, here are a few 2025 manifestation ideas to jump-start your goals.

‘Release To Receive’ Manifestation

In numerology, each year is given a universal year number that represents the mystical vibe of the year — and in 2025, it’ll be a 9 year. Nine is the last of the single-digit numbers, so it’s the final year before a new nine-year cycle begins. Because of that, it vibrates with the energy of letting go of things from the past while simultaneously paving the way for new journeys. Part of manifesting means making space for your intentions to take root, and that’s going to be an especially important theme this year, especially through the lens of numerology. That’s why a release ritual can be such an effective tool to use as you embark on your 2025 goals.

Mariia Siurtukova/Moment/Getty Images

For this ritual you’ll need a stick of incense, a small piece of paper and pen, a small white candle, and a fire-safe bowl or plate. Begin by lighting the incense and writing down a list of everything that you’re ready to let go of in 2025 — this could be bad habits, difficult relationship dynamics, fears, shame, or anything else that’s taking up space in your life and keeping you from being your best self. Continue writing or simply meditate on your list until the incense stick burns all the way through. Once that’s complete, light your white candle with the intention that it will clear your path and allow new energy to come into your life in the year ahead. Fold up the list of what you’re letting go of and carefully set it ablaze in a fire-safe bowl or dish, allowing it to burn into ash. Let the white candle safely burn through.

2025 Vision Boarding Manifestation

Vision boards are an effective tool for manifestation, as they help you to connect with what you want to bring into your life, put those wishes into a tangible form, and then serve as a visual reminder of your goals on a daily basis. This is also a great activity to do with friends, so get your witchy crew together and do some 2025 manifesting!

Start with a large piece of paper or poster board, and gather up some old magazines, scissors, glue, markers, and other crafty collage supplies. Spend some time thinking about what energies you’d like to embody in the new year, what you’d like to accomplish, where you’d like to go, and what you’d like to do.

LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images

Once you feel clear on your intentions, start digging through the magazines and cutting out images and words that capture the essence of what you’re trying to bring into your life this year. Arrange them on your poster board and glue them down, and embellish it by jotting down your own words, phrases, or doodles that make things extra personal. Hang your vision board in your room or somewhere else that’s in your view often, as looking at it regularly will keep your goals at the top of your mind, allowing you to attract what you want.

New Year Manifestation Elixir

Some of the most major astrological energy shifts of 2025 have to do with the sensitive and feelings-oriented water signs of the zodiac. The growth-oriented North Node of Destiny swims into sea-dwelling Pisces on Jan. 11, and five months later, lucky planet Jupiter dives into watery Cancer for the first time in nearly a decade — collectively deepening everyone’s sense of intuition, emotion, and spirituality. Meanwhile, dreamy planet Neptune and commitment-oriented Saturn are both wrapping up their years-long stints in Pisces this year, so there’s a beautiful blend of wrapping up old storylines and welcoming some new waves onto the collective shores.

Thanks to these watery vibes, creating a magical liquid abundance elixir to use in your manifestations is a fabulous way to harness the cosmic energy of 2025. You’ll want to do this ritual the next time the moon is in your zodiac sign, which you can track using a moon calendar.

Carol Yepes/Moment/Getty Images

Start with either some glycerin or plain high-proof drinking alcohol like brandy or vodka — as using these substances as a base for your elixir instead of water will help ensure it lasts throughout the year. Fill a small glass jar with your liquid base, then add some herbs, flowers, or oils that can support your intentions. A good place to start is by adding cinnamon sticks, as in herbal magic cinnamon symbolizes abundance and can help speed up your manifestations. You can also add dried rose petals, as this floral energy helps to open your heart and receive new blessings with love. Cover the jar and let it sit out under the moon light overnight, and surround the jar with crystals of your choice, if you’d like.

The next day, strain out the herbs or flowers, and pour the liquid into a glass spray bottle. You can add this liquid to meditative baths, incorporate it in manifestation spells, or spritz it over yourself as a reminder to move forward on your goals all year long.