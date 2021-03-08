March's New Moon Is Perfect If You're Looking For A Fresh Start

Endings always bring new beginnings, and that's definitely the vibe under the March 2021 new moon, which takes place on March 13. As the last major lunation of the winter season, it's here to remind us that we're at the end of a cycle. But because new moons are all about new beginnings, this sense of closure simultaneously opens us up to a fresh start, too. Knowing how the March 2021 new moon will affect your zodiac sign can help you make the most of this special cosmic moment.

This month's lunar reset takes place in the watery realm of Pisces, and it serves as the pinnacle of Pisces season 2021's transcendent energy. We'll all be swimming in sentimentality and getting lost in the dreamy haze of our imaginations, which makes it a great time for expressing your emotions through art, music, or poetry. This new moon is also part of a powerful stellium of planets in the sign of Pisces — as the sun, moon, Venus, and Neptune will all be clustered together within just a few degrees of each other at the time of this lunation, amplifying the Piscean power. This luminary asks us to surrender to our feelings and look at life with an added dose of idealism, romanticism, and dreaminess.

As we prepare to wrap up the cold winter season and embark on the brighter days of spring, this new moon in Pisces puts us in a deeply spiritual and other-worldly state of mind. While it may not be a helpful energy for setting super tangible goals, it'll be a game-changer when it comes to getting you in touch with your fantasies — and those are still something to build toward, even if they don't sound realistic on paper. Read on for your March 2021 new moon horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Set some spiritual goals for yourself under this new moon, Aries. Start by asking yourself what makes you feel interconnected with the mystical aspects of life — perhaps that involves doing manifestation rituals with crystals, attending a religious service, or simply taking a quiet walk in nature. Whatever it is that makes you feel like you're part of something bigger, lean into it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What are the causes most meaningful to you, Taurus? This new moon is lighting up your altruistic side, so it's a great time to get more involved with a social justice issue that's close to your heart. If joining a group or scheduling a volunteer session doesn't line up with your schedule right now, just practice some random acts of kindness. A simple favor from a stranger could set off a domino effect of positivity.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The new moon is bringing you a fresh start within your career, Gem, so think long and hard about whether you're currently sailing in the direction of your professional dreams. If so, now's a time to capitalize on the forward-flowing energy and make creative strides. But if not, then visualize what your dream job looks like and find small ways to start manifesting that into your reality.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Anything is possible under this new moon, Cancer. So instead of worrying about all the intricate details of your plans, lean into your imagination and allow yourself to visualize your big-picture goals without limits. Do you want to travel the world? Learn how to astral project? Forget about what's practical or logical — simply give yourself a chance to believe in your dreams and watch things begin to unfold.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

This new moon sets you off on a deeply personal journey of self-discovery and transformation, Leo. The emotional energy will put you deep in your feelings, making it important to surround yourself with people you trust and are comfortable being vulnerable with. By creating a space where you can get real, bare your soul, and explore your shadow side, you'll naturally begin to shed old skins and become a more authentic version of yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A new relationship cycle is beginning for you, Virgo, and you have an opportunity to clean your slate in love and deepen your closest connections. Allow the walls you've built up around your heart to come crumbling down now — because hiding your true feelings from the ones you love isn't serving anyone's highest good. Your partnerships have the power to be transcendental, so either go all in or pull out to make room for something that's real.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Resist the urge to revamp your to-do list for the fifth time under this new moon, Libra — because the lunar energy is asking you to lean into a more self-care routine instead. Having dedicated time in your schedule to daydream, pamper yourself, and prioritize your wellness is just as important as having time to get work done. So use this vibe to turn over a new leaf when it comes to taking better care of yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Everything is coming up roses under this new moon, Scorpio, so give your playful side a chance to shine. This is the perfect moment to launch a new passion project, jump into a flirty fling, or take up an artistic hobby that'll help you express your many deep emotions. Forget about your responsibilities for a few days and loosen up — it's time to revel in the gorgeous influx of creative inspiration and romantic energy that's flowing in your direction.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You can't run from the past forever, Sag — but when you finally face it, you'll have a chance to create a brighter future. This new moon is a beautiful time to deal with some of the emotional baggage you've been carrying around in relation to your home or family life. The gentle lunar energy is making all of us feel more sentimental, so call a beloved family member or commit to letting bygones be bygones. Once you do, you'll feel more free.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're not usually one to babble on about your emotions, Cap, but this new moon in sentimental Pisces is asking you to start putting your feelings into words. You have a chance to start building more meaningful connections in your daily life by opening up your heart to the people around you. Instead of trying to be stoic, wear your empathy on your sleeve and show others that being vulnerable takes great strength.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

As a mentally-focused air sign, it's easy to try to quantify your feelings with thoughts and logic. But this new moon will challenge you to get out of your head and into your body. Instead of trying to conceptualize your emotions, your task is to feel them physically. Where is the sensation of tension or stress? Where are the feel-good tingles? Learning to listen to your body's signals will up your emotional intelligence, so get practicing.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Happy new moon of Pisces season to all our mystical fish friends! This lunation marks the beginning of a significant shift in your identity, Pisces, so get ready for an emotional reset that'll rock your work. You're getting in touch with your dreams, your values, your desires, and your feelings in an entirely new way now, and you might feel inspired to make some changes in your life. Don't be afraid to embrace your authentic self, even if that person feels different than the person you were yesterday. Every day is a new evolution.