The past month has been fully dominated by the energy of the 2021 Aquarius stellium, but we can look forward to feeling a shift in the cosmic waters very soon. That's because the sun is leaving eccentric Aquarius and entering emotional Pisces on Feb. 18, which officially kicks off Pisces season 2021. When the sun travels through watery Pisces, it puts us more deeply in touch with our feelings, fantasies, and creativity — and it's helpful to know how Pisces season 2021 will affect your zodiac sign more specifically, too.

Pisces is the zodiac's mutable water sign, and its energy is free-flowing, sensitive, and immersed in a sea of feelings. With the sun in Pisces, all zodiac signs will have a chance to more easily access the otherworldly realm of their emotions and fantasies. This dreamy and nostalgic energy can sometimes make it hard to focus on reality. However, Pisces season is an ideal time for introspective reflection, expressing your sentiments through creativity, or just catching up on much-needed mental rest.

Two days after Pisces season 2021 begins, the first Mercury retrograde of the year will come to an end, which will help us to communicate our emotions and execute our creative visions more effectively. Venus will enter Pisces a few days later, which will make us more fanciful and romantic in our expressions of love. During the final week of the season, Mercury will join the sun and Venus in Pisces, too, which blends empathy and intuition into our sense of logic. Our sensitivity and psychic power will be ultra-heightened come March 8, when the sun and dreamy Neptune align in Pisces, which brings the season's energy to a peak.

Read on for your Pisces season 2021 horoscope so you know what's in store.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're known for your boundless energy, Aries, but Pisces season is asking you to slow down and spend some time alone with your feelings. If you don't give yourself the quiet space needed to process everything going on in your life, it can be hard to move forward on things with confidence — so carve out time for introspection. And don't sleep on the power of sleep!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be feeling like the emotional confidant of your friend group or work crew right now, Taurus, and that isn't an easy role. However, being aware of and impacted by other people's feelings can actually help you to better make sense of your group's needs. Instead of being an emotional sponge, use your sensitivity to smooth over conflicts and build connections.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

How do you feel about your current career path, Gemini? Pisces season is shining a spotlight on your work life this month and helping to synthesize your feelings with your responsibilities. No need to check your emotions at the door when it comes to your job — let your creative and sensitive sides take center stage. It'll bring even more depth to your professional contributions.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You don't always enjoy pushing the limits of your comfort zone, Cancer, but something about Pisces season is encouraging you to step out of your shell. You're seeking to make new emotional connections with people and open up your heart to fresh perspectives on life. It's an ideal time to pursue something meaningful through writing, reading, or taking a class.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Pisces season's sentimental energy has you looking inward and getting in touch with your deepest needs and desires, Leo. You're examining the intimate feelings that you hold near and dear to your heart, and reflecting on unhealed relationship drama or unkept promises relating to emotions. Commit to coming clean emotionally this month and being true to yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your mind is on relationships this month, Virgo, and you're being challenged to get vulnerable and wear your heart on your sleeve. Let go of the need for control in your one-on-one partnerships — and allow Pisces season's sensitivity to soften you up to the flood of feelings that you may have been holding back. Sharing your emotions will only strengthen your connection.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

This month brings you a lovely chance to restructure your schedule with a heavier focus on self-care, Libra. You're eager to please others and meet your own high expectations, but it's important to be gentle with yourself, too. You need downtime and a little pampering just like anyone else does! Give yourself a few days off and treat yourself to an at-home spa session.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Artistic visions and romantic feelings are spilling out of you this month, Scorpio, and you're finding all sorts of ways to transform your emotions into something beautiful. Pisces season marks a creative highpoint for you, so lean into your passion projects and let yourself get lost in a love affair. The deeper you dive into the things that inspire you, the better.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your home and heart are calling out to you this month, Sag, so don't be afraid to take some time away from the spotlight to nurture these responsibilities. This is a great time to emotionally connect with family members or spend extra time at home with loved ones, reflecting on past memories and making new ones together. Getting lost in nostalgia feels good sometimes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're swimming in a sea of communication this month, Cap, so try not to be overwhelmed by the texts, calls, and calendar invites that are filling up your notification screen. Staying busy and making connections is good, but don't get so caught up in the hustle and bustle that you neglect your feelings. Make time to nurture yourself in addition to work.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

After a powerful Aquarius season that had you ultra-focused on your own identity, you're feeling truly present in the physical world around you. Use Pisces season's energy to make headway on your financial goals and take more initiative at work or in relationships. You've got lots to give now, Aquarius, so be generous with your time and energy — you'll be rewarded!

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Happy birthday, Pisces! The mystical vibes of your sun season are highlighting all the best things about you — your creativity, your emotional sensitivity, and your sharp sense of intuition. Now's your chance to put all of this on display for the world to see! By being authentic and open, you'll inspire others to be more empathic and vulnerable as well.