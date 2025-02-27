Your March Love & Sex Horoscope

The astrology of March 2025 is swooping in with some major cosmic shake-ups and significant planetary shifts — some of which have the potential to give your entire love life a makeover. With the flirty vibes spring on the horizon too, your March love horoscope will be especially handy for figuring out how to work with this combination of fresh and frenetic energy.

The month kicks off in emotional Pisces season, highlighting everyone’s fantasies and sensitivities and making love feel like a dream. But don’t get too lost in the lavender haze, because you’ll need to be ready to dive directly into relationship baggage as the month begins, too. That’s because amorous Venus starts retrograding in bold and headstrong Aries on March 1. This backward journey for the love planet will make you deeply review your love values, relationship dynamics, and connection to pleasure. Be willing to work through any issues that arise and try to stay present with your heart, as it may be undergoing some changes.

The second week of March is a sexy one, as the sun in sweet Pisces will blow a big kiss to carnal planet Mars on March 7, inspiring you to act on your feelings and desires. If you want to take initiative with someone special, now’s a good time! A few days later, a Saturn cazimi arrives to bring a sense of stability and commitment to relationships — so if you want something serious, step up your game.

The lunar eclipse in detail-oriented Virgo on March 14 challenges you to let go of control when it comes to love. Sometimes the heart doesn’t operate with logic and your desires don’t make sense on paper — but that doesn’t mean they’re not worth exploring. Let your feelings be feelings. The following day, Mercury retrograde kicks off in Aries, adding a sprinkle of chaos to conversations, timing, and more. If you need to communicate something to a lover, do so with patience and avoid impulsivity.

Once the sun enters passionate and trailblazing Aries on March 20, it’s officially spring, so be ready to dive into some fun and flirty flings. You’ll have a chance to look at love a little more clearly during the Venus cazimi on March 22, so use this as a check-point for your relationships mid-retrograde — especially since Venus will backspin into whimsical Pisces a few days later, aligning with dreamy planet Neptune. Rose-colored glasses are almost unavoidable now, so enjoy the magic but don’t get lost in a delusion.

The month wraps up with an empowering solar eclipse in Aries, which solidifies everyone’s sense of independence. Now’s a time to focus on getting secure with yourself and your needs above all else, whether you’re single or partnered up. Don’t bend your will to please others or avoid conflict. Your heart knows what it needs, and you know how to advocate for it.

A lot is happening this month, so peep your love horoscope for March 2025 and get ready to turn over a new leaf in love.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Lover Venus is retrograding in your sign, so get ready to dig into your heart and get more real about what you want. Your desires might shift over the next six weeks, so allow your heart to reintroduce itself to you. The days ahead of the lunar eclipse are good for expressing any changes in your feelings, so open up to a lover if there’s something you know needs to be said. Once your birthday season starts, you’ll be seeing love more clearly. Stand up for your needs during the solar eclipse on March 29. When glamorous planet Neptune enters your sign the next day, you’ve got that dreamy and mysterious vibe suddenly working in your favor, so use your charms.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) You’ll feel the buzzy energy of spring coming early, so plan some social activities with your partners or go hit some events if you’re single, as you might have a meet-cute that changes things. The lunar eclipse on March 14 is a major heart-opener, challenging you to loosen up and allow yourself to get swept off your feet. Romance requires a little free-falling sometimes, so take a romantic risk. Your amorous ruler Venus is retrograde all month, and your dreams could hold some keys to love around March 22. It’s important to listen to your gut during this last stretch of the month, especially during the solar eclipse on March 29.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) If you’ve felt some romantic potential with a friend, this month’s Venus retrograde could be what helps you discern whether or not to steer the relationship in a new direction. The second week of the month is a great time to talk about what you want, whether you’re single or with someone. The mid-month lunar eclipse gets you in touch with your sensitive side and will help you see what’s keeping you from being vulnerable with your lovers. How can you soften your heart and get more comfortable letting people in? The solar eclipse two weeks later will light up your rebellious side, so be a little naughty and have some flirty fun.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) This month is a great time to try new things and explore some out-of-the-box desires — because while everyone appreciates comfort in relationships, it’s always good to spice things up. Taking initiative on something adventurous feels natural around March 7, so ask out your crush or surprise your lover with something sexy. The mid-month lunar eclipse reminds you to be less critical in romance and let go of the little things because nothing looks as alluring under a microscope. Once amorous Venus retrogrades into your adventure zone on March 27, you might reconnect with a long-lost lover or some old philosophies in relationships. Use the past to offer you a fresh perspective.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Pisces season’s emotions are running the show for you through most of this month, and thanks to Venus retrograde, some lovers from the past return from faraway places. Are they still someone who could be for you or have they given you all you needed? The lunar eclipse on March 14 wants you to get out of your head and lose yourself in pleasure instead. Less thinking, more touching — whether with a lover or alone. Your heart craves more adventure once Aries season starts on March 20, and you may find that your romantic interests are shifting. Keep an open mind and heart during this last third of the month, as you may be looking for something you didn’t realize you wanted.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Everyone’s boundaries in love need a revamp once in a while, and this month’s Venus retrograde brings a chance to start sprucing yours up. What do your relationships need to flourish? If you’re single, do you have clarity around what you will and won’t tolerate from a potential partner? The second week of March has you feeling passionate and powerful, so take action in romance. If it’s a commitment you’re looking for, the Saturn cazimi on March 12 gets love feeling more serious. The lunar eclipse in your sign a couple of days later reminds you that surrender is as much a part of love as control, so shed some layers and wear your heart on your sleeve.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Lover Venus is retrograding through your partnership zone this month, so you’re deep-cleaning your relationships and rethinking what you want to commit to. Your values are changing, and talking them through is easier during the second week of March. Just beware of miscommunications in love once Mercury retrograde starts on March 15. Aries season gets you feeling more passionate about spring flings and budding romance, and past lovers could come waltzing back into the picture during this last stretch of the month. Do they deserve a second chance? The solar eclipse on March 29 gets you in touch with your confidence, so set boundaries if needed. You’re not the people-pleaser you once were.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) You’re feeling lost in romance this month — but so long as you’re not ditching your daily responsibilities to daydream about your crush, it’s OK to indulge in a little fantasy. The second week of the month brings more reality to your situation, allowing you to work romance into your life more functionally. The end of the month could have you rethinking your sexual desires or dating preferences thanks to Venus retrograde. It might feel like your head wants one thing, but your heart could feel differently, so listen to your intuition. Your heart knows what it needs.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) What turns you on and makes you feel passionate in relationships? You may have stock answers ready, but once Venus retrograde kicks off in your sex and dating zone, the truth might start changing. Listen to your heart, and don’t be afraid to share your changing desires — especially during the second week of March. Conversations with lovers will flow. Mercury retrograde kicks off on March 15, mixing signals and making it harder to connect in love. You’ll feel a little lighter and clear-minded once Aries season starts, so trust your passion.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) If you have something to speak up about in a relationship or someone you’d like to take things to the next level with, the second week of March will bring you the motivation and resolve to spark that conversation. And that’s good because once Mercury retrograde starts mid-month, clear self-expression will be harder to find. You like to keep things practical, but the lunar eclipse on March 14 has you questioning the limits of your comfort zone. What if opening up your heart to something unexpected was the key to finding fulfillment in love? If life hands you an invite, say yes. During the last week of March, lover Venus and chatty Mercury will roll into your communication zone, so expect to revisit some conversations about romance that you may have left on the back burner long ago.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Sensuality feels especially fulfilling through the first weeks of March, but don’t let physical pleasures distract you from the important conversations that may start to take place with your partners. You may assume your lovers know what you need and vice versa, but the first half of the month is an important time to ensure you’re putting your desires into words — because feelings change sometimes, and people can’t read each other’s minds! The lunar eclipse mid-month encourages you to let go of beneath-the-surface resentments and fears in love. If you’re holding onto anger, keeping secrets, or obsessing over old details, now’s a good time to work on releasing that tension. You’ll feel ready to start building stronger connections, especially under the solar eclipse two weeks later.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Venus retrograde has you rethinking your connection to pleasure, and the first half of the month is a good time to put your desires into words. Let your lovers know what they can do to make you feel good. The lunar eclipse on March 14 zooms in on your relationships, encouraging you to release some of your fears in love and stop clinging to things so tightly. If you love something, let it go. Vibes get more sensual once Aries season begins, and the solar eclipse at the end of the month will bring you the confidence you need to deepen your physical connection with your partners and yourself.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.