Your March Money Horoscope

This month kicks off mid-Mercury retrograde, with a chaotic eclipse season in full force, too — so the astrology of March can make financial and professional matters feel a little less than stable for a minute here. However, with the spring equinox on the horizon and lots of motivating Aries energy to look forward to later in the month, your March 2026 money horoscope is plenty hopeful.

The illusive energy of Pisces season dominates the scene going into this month, as the sun, value-oriented Venus, and a confusion-riddled Mercury retrograde all kick off March in this water sign. Go-getter Mars joins the Pisces party on March 2, so you may find that your motivations are more emotional in nature than usual. It’s OK to bring more heart into your work, but don’t let feelings cloud your financial or professional judgment. This period is generally more suited to reflecting rather than acting, and the lunar eclipse on March 3 will give you plenty to consider. It’s a powerful and revealing lunation that can help illuminate where to surrender and where to get things in order.

Mercury retrograde could make it difficult to initiate or solidify plans during the first three weeks of the month, but certain truths will become clear during the Mercury cazimi on March 7, making it the ideal time to make a mid-retrograde decision. If there’s a conversation that can’t wait until later in the month, make it happen now. Mercury retrograde meets with motivating Mars a week later, so you may have the urge to act on your impulses. However, moving with caution is best. The new moon on March 18 is opening your mind to exciting new ideas that sprout from old ones, or alternative perspectives that make your usual surroundings feel totally fresh.

As the new moon begins to wax, vibes shift and energy picks up momentum. March 20 brings the spring equinox, the first day of Aries season, and the end of Mercury retrograde all at once. This is a fabulous time to kick into a higher gear and start going after your career and money goals with more gusto. An auspicious alignment between take-action Mars and lucky planet Jupiter the following day gives everyone an added energy boost, bringing abundance and good fortune to any moves you choose to make over these coming days. When the sun joins forces with committed Saturn on March 25, buckle down on your long-term visions and start investing in yourself.

Read on for the full March 2026 money horoscope for each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) How long are you going to hang onto the bad habits that are keeping you from being as productive or successful as you should be? The lunar eclipse on March 3 shows you exactly where you’re wasting energy and where it’s time to run a tighter ship. You can more easily get others on board with your long-term financial or business goals over the week ahead, as charming Venus connects with hardworking Saturn in your sign. Once Aries season starts, you’ll feel much more clear-minded — especially when the sun meets with Saturn on March 25. Commit to whatever fiscal or professional endeavors feel true to you and worth your valuable energy. Bopping along aimlessly won’t do it for you anymore.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Mercury retrograde could stir up miscommunications with your colleagues, so be extra conscientious when working with others. However, the week following the lunar eclipse could bring breakthroughs in professional group dynamics, allowing you to push past barriers and come to shared understandings. This is also a successful time for networking, so follow up with a helpful contact who you fell off with and reignite a potential professional relationship. By the time the spring equinox comes around and Mercury retrograde ends, you’ll be ready to take action on whatever realizations or connections were made during the weeks prior.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Mercury retrograde could force some delays in current career endeavors, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be a big month for professional growth. You’ll feel immediately more motivated to focus on your career as March begins, and the lunar eclipse can help you get over personal obstacles that were standing in the way of your confidence. The whole post-eclipse week brings opportunities to revisit past ideas through a more lucrative lens, opening up all sorts of possibilities for income growth — especially during the Mercury cazimi on March 7. The days following the new moon on March 18 renew your energy at work, inspiring direct action that’ll help to boost your financial situation, too. Let your creativity shine and you’ll be rewarded.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) The March 3 lunar eclipse and the days following bring an opportunity to clear up a past misunderstanding or wrap up unfinished business — so if there’s a work or money-related conversation you need to circle back to, this is a good time. Work relationships improve during the second week of the month, and you’ll find that it’s easy to sweet-talk your way into getting what you want. The spring equinox is a career-reviving moment, so channel your energy into your professional goals and open your mind to paths you may not have planned on taking. Abundance can flow your way, especially if you’re willing to plan for the long-term and put in the hard work.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) The lunar eclipse forces you to face any money-related messes that you’ve been trying to sweep under the rug. Once everything is on the table, you can actually get your finances organized, which will relieve stress in the long run. Speaking of tidying up your finances, Mercury retrograde could pull some past debts back into your purview, but the cazimi on March 7 will bring a chance to either repay or get paid back. A long-forgotten windfall could come your way, and the new moon on March 18 could connect you with people who could provide more in the future. Aries season lights up your desire to expand your knowledge in your field (or a new one!), so taking a work-related course or otherwise gaining some new skills will be a fulfilling and lucrative journey.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Work contracts and business partnerships might hit some roadblocks thanks to Mercury retrograde, making it difficult to commit to an endeavor the way you want to — but perhaps these delays are to your benefit. The lunar eclipse on March 3 peels back a few layers of your onion, allowing you to see your personal motivations more clearly. Then the new moon two weeks later shows you glimmers of your various paths forward. How can you work with others to achieve your career goals? Aries season is a good time to start moving forward again, as professional connections become more fruitful and you’ll have come to some agreements. Look out for investment opportunities or potential benefactors throughout this latter part of the month, too.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Mercury retrograde may be turning your work routine upside down, but perhaps all these shake-ups to your schedule are a good thing. By getting out of your usual groove, you can better adjust your habits and make more room for productivity. The days between the Mercury cazimi on March 7 and the hopeful new moon on March 18 are ideal for observation. What daily tasks could you be handling more effectively? How can you prioritize your time so that you have more energy to devote to professional growth? Mid-month is a great time to explore, but once the spring equinox hits, you’ll feel ready to start implementing the ideas and habits that came to you during the retrograde. Revamp your workflow for the new season.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) This month’s Mercury retrograde should inspire you to revisit past passion projects and consider ways to breathe some fresh lucrative energy into them. Is there a side hustle you started up but never followed through on? With some creative thinking on your side, the first half of the month is a fruitful time to bring some of these endeavors back to life. By the time the new moon on March 18 comes around, you can start visualizing a path forward. Aries season’s ambitious vibes motivate you to buckle down and get serious about working toward your goals, whether they’re professional or financial. This is an ideal time to implement some productivity hacks into your work routine and plan for your longer-term career aspirations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) The lunar eclipse kicks off the month with a career-boosting revelation, allowing you to let go of self-criticism and embrace a more confident approach to leadership in your professional life. You’ve got what it takes to achieve your career and money goals, so long as you believe in yourself. Distractions in your personal life could tug at your attention at work mid-month, but by the time the equinox hits on March 20, you’ll be feeling much more focused, motivated, and ready to take charge. Your creativity is shining in a big way now, so channel this influx of inspiration toward making more opportunities for yourself and bringing your one-of-a-kind flavor to your projects. Authenticity will get you far.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18) Miscommunications are a major signature of this month’s Mercury retrograde for you, so it’s important to re-read emails before sending and approach conversations little more carefully — especially when it comes to professional correspondence. That said, if there is a previous discussion you’d like to revisit with a boss, client, or colleague, the whole week following the March 3 lunar eclipse is an auspicious time to pick back up on things. Once the spring equinox comes around, you’ll be thinking much more clearly, allowing you to pitch new ideas at work and initiate more professional connections. If there’s a business partnership you’d like to pursue, doing so during the last third of the month could yield especially abundant results.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Your financial standing is a big focus throughout the month of March, and the eclipse on March 3 brings an opportunity to get a handle on any debts that you owe or are owed. Exciting windfalls, bonuses, or investment opportunities could fall into your lap between the eclipse and the new moon two weeks later — and while you may have the urge to jump head-first through these open doors, Mercury retrograde says it’s best to move slow. Save your impulsivity for Aries season, which starts on March 20. You’re full of ideas now, and will have an easy time pitching them to others and generally initiating professional connections. Practice finding your voice and speaking your truth at work, as it could yield some positive financial results.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Mercury retrograde in your sign is mixing signals for the first three weeks of March, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be making some headway with money. The Mercury cazimi on March 7 brings a moment of clarity, making your values obvious. What financial endeavors are worth your time right now? What tangible goals are you working toward, whether it’s a number in your bank account or a purchase you’ve been eyeing? There’s no rush to make a move — in fact, waiting until late March to act is beneficial — but now’s a fabulous time to think things through. The spring equinox puts a fire under you when it comes to stacking cash, and passion projects or just a bit more creativity can be especially lucrative.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.