These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Be Least Affected By Mars Retrograde

Ready or not, here comes Mars retrograde 2020 — one of the major retrograde moments of the year. The planet of war, sex, anger, and passion kicked off its backspin on September 9 in its fiery home sign of Aries, and this energy is going to be with us through November 13. While this retrograde is going to be a significant one for everyone, the lucky few zodiac signs least affected by Mars retrograde 2020 are likely to have an easier time managing their moods and navigating the cosmic chaos.

No matter what your zodiac sign is, Mars retrograde periods (which happen approximately every two years) can be really frustrating. It can make us impatient, lethargic, and suddenly unenthused about endeavors that were previously lighting our fires. Energy is low, motivation is zilch, and crankiness levels are cranked up to 100.

All of this combined can be a buzzkill, but you can make the most of Mars retrograde. Instead of trying to stubbornly push forward and take risks right now, try to connect with your inner fire and figure out the true motivations behind your goals, actions, anger, and defensiveness. This transit can make us feel restless, but if we take a deep breath and try to embrace the sudden pause in action, we have a chance to recalibrate our passions and come out the other side with a new purpose and fight.

Mars retrograde may not be the most joyfully anticipated of astrological transits, but if you're one of the zodiac signs Mars retrograde 2020 will affect the least, then it won't actually be that bad. Read on to find out if you're one of the lucky ones.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This is a period to take things slow and spend more time in solitude, Taurus, and you're feeling comfortable with that pace. However, while finding a zen moment is great, bottling up your rage is not, so be sure you're giving your deeper feelings room to breathe. "You may feel uncomfortable confronting others," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "Stop holding in your feelings, let them be known." Reflect on any subconscious grudges you may be harboring and start figuring out gentle ways to express and release them.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mars retrograde can bring up some past dramas in your friend group over the next couple months, Gemini, and it'll force you get real about how you really feel. Using your words to create openness will actually stregthen your bond and inspire you to reconnect with people from your past. "You may feel like mixing up your friend group and vibing with old pals that you haven’t seen in a while," Stardust says. Work through the kinks and set a positive example in your crew.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

2020 has been filled with paradigm shifts galore, and you've been riding the waves of change like a champ. However, the changes brought forth during Mars' retrograde period will ask you to embrace taking action and goal-setting from a different perspective. "Connecting to a new way of thinking will be hard but helpful to evolving your mind," Stardust says. There's an even more powerful, open-minded version of you waiting to greet you at the other side of this transit — so long as you're willing to be patient and let go of self-righteousness.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

As a fun-loving fire sign, the pursuit of pleasure is important to you, Sag — but the buzzkill of Mars retrograde might dull your passion and make you feel unsure of your next moves. Work through it rather than trying to find a distraction. "Don’t make impulsive gambles or take risks without knowing the downfall of the endeavor," Stardust says. Slowing down and reassessing why you're in such a rush when it comes to certain parts of your life is imperative to making this transit work for you. With patience, you'll find you can make other adjustments that relieve the tension.