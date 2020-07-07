Things have started to get pretty steamy, and let me tell ya, it’s not just the summer heat. Mars entered Aries on June 27, which means the most fiery planet in astrology has officially entered the most fiery zodiac sign — and this means we’re all more likely to crank up the energy in our sex lives and let our bodies do the talking. Planet Mars is known for ruling over sex, as this primal planet governs our most animalistic instincts and passions. When Mars enters its home sign of Aries, it becomes the boldest, and most energized version of itself — and while this brings a sense of intensity and vitality to the bedroom for everyone, there are a few zodiac signs whose sex lives are most affected by Mars in Aries.

Aries is a cardinal fire sign and the zodiac’s fearless leader — its energy is brave, assertive, and always ready to take charge. When lusty Mars enters its zone, expect to get straight-up zealous when it comes to taking action and conquering goals — and when it comes to sex, our libidos are revving up, too. We’ll get a little bolder in the bedroom, pursuing the sexy situations that we’d like to find ourselves in with much more confidence and forwardness than usual.

Mars in Aries is hot, hot, hot, and we should all look forward to expressing ourselves through sex more intensely and directly, whether that lovemaking time is partnered or solo. But beware of getting competitive or over-impulsive in your sex life, though. We’ll feel all of our passions and desires in our bodies, as this is a highly physical placement — so while we should definitely honor our carnal instincts, we don’t want to make rash decisions. Temper your raging post-quarantine libido with a healthy dose of rationality to counter the classic Aries impatience.

Because of the Mars retrograde period that will take place this autumn, Mars will be in Aries for much longer than usual, giving us a full six months to wade through its flames. We’d better get adjusted to the intensely sexy energy — and it’s especially important to know how Mars in Aries affects your sex life if you’re one of the zodiac signs that’ll be feeling the heat most.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Embrace the sexiest, most confident version of yourself over the coming months, Aries. You're learning that you deserve to go after exactly what you desire. A good way to take charge of your sexual pleasure during this transit is by making more time for solo sex — because exploring your own body can help you understand exactly what you like and what you don’t. Prioritize your sexual needs and passions and don’t be afraid to tell your partners exactly what those are.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This is a super sexy period for you, Virgo, as you’re interested in exploring your erotic side much more so than usual. Over the coming months, you’ll crave sex that is intensely passionate but also deeply intimate — so you’re looking for steamy, torrid affairs rather than one-night-stand quickies. Because the intensity of your sex life might take on a rather transcendental feeling, it can be easy to get lost in it — but so long as you’re keeping your senses in check, you can allow yourself to be transformed by the passion and pleasure.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re taking on a more dominant role in your most intimate romantic relationships now, Libra, and this newfound sexual confidence is likely to bring you and your partner even closer together. If you’re in a relationship, be more forward about your needs and be sure to address any standing issues in your sex life so you can get down to business without being in your head. If you’re single, you might feel all your carnal passion channeled toward a single person, so don’t be afraid to get exclusive — monogamy doesn’t have to be boring.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your flashy, fire-sign nature is being totally lit up by Mars in Aries, and you’re looking for pleasure around every turn. Remember that your sex appeal doesn’t have to be reserved for the bedroom only, Sag — experiment with outfits that make you feel erotic, and flirt it up whenever appropriate. Right now is a great time to listen to your body and follow your impulses when it comes to pleasure, so don’t be afraid to make the first move or send the first text if you’re vibing with someone and feeling the chemistry.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Mars in Aries is bringing out the most sensual side of you, Pisces, and all you want to do is indulge in the carnal pleasures. Up the luxury factor in your sex life over the coming months — splurge on a fancy new sex toy, invest in some silky sheets, or sport your sexiest lingerie under your clothes on your next date. Your emotions usually take the forefront when it comes to sex, but right now is a time to let your body take the wheel.