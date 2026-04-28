Your May Money Horoscope

The astrology of May kicks off with the hardworking vibes of Taurus season in full force, making it a powerful time to focus on identifying your material goals and making tangible progress in the realms of work and money. This month is also bookended by two full moons instead of the usual single one, giving you multiple opportunities to let go of the old and make room for the new. Everyone’s May money horoscope has lots of excitement in store.

The month opens with the full Flower Moon in investigative Scorpio on May 1, which is great for getting to the bottom of anything that you’ve been unable to break through. If there’s financial baggage that needs to be dealt with, this is a chance to do some clearing. Mental planet Mercury shifts into dedicated Taurus the following day, giving everyone a greater sense of follow-through on all their plans, whether professional or financial. Sparks of new ideas have been flying all over the place over the past few weeks, so use this first half of the month as a chance to buckle down and take tangible steps toward your goals.

Speaking of material goals, you’ll want to get clear on what yours are by the time mid-May comes around, as there will be some powerful opportunities to manifest them into the real world. The Mercury cazimi on May 14 brings clarity, allowing you to think realistically. Put those practical plans into action under the new moon in Taurus two days later, as this fertile lunation is great for planting seeds and creating more financial stability and general abundance in your life.

A slew of planetary shifts arrives after the new moon, changing the landscape of how you think, share your ideas, and chase your goals. Once Mercury enters its home-base sign of clever and curious Gemini on May 17, communication gets a lot quicker and clearer, so spend the latter half of the month gathering up whatever information you need to secure the right deals and get your bank account in good standing. Your resolve and ambitiousness become even more steadfast as go-getter planet Mars enters Taurus the following day, inspiring you to use your energy a little more wisely. Slow and steady wins the race for the remainder of this month.

Gemini season kicks off on May 20, heightening the communication-oriented vibes of the moment. This is a great week to think outside the box and take an edgier approach to work and money matters, as the sun will align with unpredictable planet Uranus to form a cazimi on May 22. The month wraps up with yet another full moon, this time more focused on your big-picture plans. Look at your finances and career from a wider-angled lens now and try to examine the so-called limits on your success. If you believe in yourself, you can probably accomplish more than you even realize.

Your May 2026 money horoscope is full of magic, so read on to see what this month’s astrology has in store for your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) May is an important month to examine your finances, as there’s lots of activity happening in your chart’s finance sector, especially during the first half of the month. The Mercury cazimi on May 14 followed by the new moon two days later makes the entire middle of the month a powerful time to get clear on your money goals, make pragmatic plans to actualize them, and start putting in serious work toward your goals. Resist the temptation to rush headfirst toward your finish lines, as the energy this month is much more favorable to those who go slowly but steadily.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) It’s your birthday season, Taurus, so set aside some funds for something luxurious if you can. Treating yourself to even a small indulgence will feel especially worth it this month, so let yourself enjoy something special. The middle of the month gives you a lot of clarity around your personal goals, giving more gusto and confidence in the realm of professional success — especially during the full moon in your sign on May 16. Gemini season is a great time to number-crunch and try a different approach to your budget. An unexpected income opportunity could inspire you to explore something new.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) If you’ve got any bad habits that are keeping you from getting work done or better managing your cash, the full moon on May 1 is an ideal time to leave them behind. Ditch whatever’s sucking up time and energy and make more room in your routine for productivity. You’ve got lots of manifesting power on your side this month too, so you may find yourself attracting new opportunities or increasing your income. Your confidence is especially high once Gemini season begins, so use your charm and charisma to progress on your work and money goals.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Go-getter Mars is in your career zone for the first half of the month, giving your professional endeavors an added motivation boost and inspiring you to be a little bolder in the pursuit of your work-related goals. The second half of the month is great for networking, as you’ll find that you’re especially charming and can make a good impression. The full moon that wraps up the month on May 31 is ideal for breaking your bad money habits — whether that involves overspending or not building up your credit card points the way you should. Now’s a great time to let go and give yourself the space to start a new spending routine.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) It’s time to make some tangible strides toward your career goals, Leo. With logistical Mercury alongside the sun in your chart’s professional sector for the first half of the month, you’ll have the power of practicality on your side, allowing you to think realistically and see where progress can be made. The middle of May is especially powerful for initiating a new project at work or pursuing something new in your career, and motivation levels will continue to rise after the new moon on May 16. You’ve got passion on your side, but don’t let competition get the best of you during the final week of the month.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Attracting new opportunities and making a favorable impression at work comes easily during the first half of the month, so if you need to smooth over any professional relationships, this is a good time to do so. Don’t be afraid to think outside the box either, especially during the middle of May and into Gemini season. Straying from the beaten path and getting more innovative could prove to be a good thing right now. Speaking of Gemini season, this period activates the most ambitious part of your chart, bringing you more confidence and clarity when it comes to your career goals.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) The full moon kicks off the month with a major focus on your finances, and it’s a great time to dig into any money-related baggage you’ve been carrying — whether that’s literal debt or just internalized narratives about your relationship to abundance. If you’re seeking out a loan or looking for an investor, the new moon two weeks later is a great time to connect on such endeavors in a pragmatic and sensible way. The latter half of the month makes you a magnet for professional opportunities, but you’ll want to focus on what paths are truly worth your time and talent. Right now, you have the power to expand your knowledge and grow your skill set with ease.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) The full moon in your sign on May 1 is a great time for manifestation of all kinds, so focus on your own goals and believe in your ability to achieve them. The whole first half of the month has incredible productive vibes, so use this period to tackle any lingering projects on your professional to-do list The full moon on May 31 shines a light on your finances, and while a deeper look into your money situation could present some challenges, you’ll likely keep an optimistic outlook. This perspective-shifting energy is great for seeing past your problems and figuring out creative ways to solve them.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Taurus season’s groundedness is bringing you the discipline you need to follow through on all those little tasks that have been lingering on your professional to-do list. You’ll feel especially mentally geared toward productivity, so channel this influx of practical thinking toward getting your workflow in order. The new moon on May 16 is ideal for adding realistic new habits to your routine, whether your goal is to save more money or reach a specific career milestone. Gemini season could bring forth an unexpected business partnership, so stay open to connections that could help get you where you want to be in your field.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18) The pleasure-centric vibes of Taurus season have you thinking about your passion projects during the first few weeks of the month, and you might find that plans start falling into place for a new side hustle or lucrative creative endeavor. If you’ve got an idea, then the new moon on May 16 is a good time to slowly but steadily take a step toward transforming a hobby into a paid gig. It’s good to stay realistic, but all good things require a little risk. Once Gemini season starts, you’ll shift into productivity mode, and it’ll be easier than usual to multi-task. Knock out the mundane but important items on your to-do list that have been bogging down your workflow.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) The full moon on May 1 kicks off the month with a career-related revelation or otherwise climactic moment in your professional life. You may feel especially emotionally involved in whatever’s happening, and that’s OK — it’s good to care about the impact you’re making through your work! Be real with yourself amidst the intensity and take control of where you want to steer things moving forward. Energy shifts once the mid-month new moon passes, inspiring you to evaluate your schedule with fresh eyes and consider what’s really worth your time and energy. A passion project could surprise you with its money-making potential, so make room in your routine to flesh things out.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Taurus season can help you think practically and develop your communication skills, whether you’re dealing with sensitive discussions about money or collaborative projects at work. Whatever the situation, you’ll be feeling more motivated and fired up about pursuing your financial goals throughout this whole first half of the month, so use this time to make a budget or push for a raise at work. The full moon on May 31 is a big one for your career, allowing you to see the big picture and make optimistic strides toward a more abundant professional future. Believe in your talents and stop selling yourself short.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.