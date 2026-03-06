When you’re on a budget, your social life is often the first thing to go. Whether you grab a coffee with a friend, meet for dinner, or decide to walk around downtown, it’s almost guaranteed to turn into something more. Suddenly, you’ve spent $50 — or at least way more than you wanted to.

It’s why the internet is packed with affordable ways to see your friends, like the viral admin nights, color walks, and learning parties from TikTok. Not only are there plenty of hangouts that don’t cost a dime, these ideas serve as the perfect reminder to keep your connections going strong, even when you’re trying to save money.

In a recent Instagram post, the creators behind @thefinancialdiet shared more fresh options, including a “memory mining night.” In their caption, they wrote, “Chant the following spell into your mirror 3x: I do not need to spend money to see my friends!” If you’ve been lying low on your own as a way to count pennies, this is your sign to start socializing again.

Memory mining nights are all about the fun of leaning into nostalgia. The idea is to get together with your besties, go through your camera rolls, texts, playlists — and the weird Notes app notes you write to yourself at 3 a.m. — and reminisce about the past. There’s no need to go out to dinner or catch up over pricy drinks. Just get on a couch and start scrolling.

“Memory Mining” Nights

According to Alexa Claire Brooks Major, the content and production manager at The Financial Diet who coined the term, a memory mining night can turn a semi-dreaded catch-up into a fun, sleepover-inspired night in. If you’re tired of talking over drinks, have been putting off a much-needed get-together, or just want to save some money, it totally fits the bill.

You can go through your phone and recall group stories, or share tales you’ve yet to tell. “It's an evening (or afternoon) to be totally yourself with your friends,” Major tells Bustle. Think laughing until your cheeks hurt over dating horror stories, or perusing photos from a concert you all went to in college. In an instant, you’re reconnected.

“It's literally magic.”

“You get that physical closeness that skyrockets your dopamine,” Major says. “It's literally magic. No judgment — just pure acceptance, joy, and feeling seen.” It’s also a real-time reminder that your friends care about you, which is important to hold onto.

Memory mining nights are also low-effort, which removes the barrier that often prevents friends from staying in touch. Major says it can be tough to gather people together, but keeping things easy definitely helps.

Of course, this is also about saving some serious money. Spending time with friends can seem like a guaranteed hit to your credit card, but Major says it doesn’t have to be that way.

How To Host A “Memory Mining” Night

Pekic/E+/Getty Images

There are a few essentials needed for the perfect memory mining night. According to Major, you’ll want a comfy couch or floor cushions, a few cozy blankets, and a selection of beverages that are easy to clean out of fabric. “Because someone is bound to laugh too hard and spill their drink,” she says. A phone charger is also key.

While you might want to cast your phone to your TV, it’s not required. “There's something fun about the nostalgia of having to share your phone around the circle so everyone can see and participate,” she says. “The point is truly to nurture a feeling of ‘togetherness,’ so casting to a TV is fine, but it doesn't necessarily make everyone physically lean in and focus.”

To set the vibe, open your camera roll and scroll back until you find a hilarious picture. Alternatively, go through your old texts. You’ll have the floor to tell a story or say “remember when?” as you dive into a nostalgic memory. Pass your phone around so everyone can see the evidence, and then it’ll be the next person’s turn. By the end of the night, everyone should feel fully caught up, connected — and like they saved some money.

Source:

Alexa Claire Brooks Major, content and production manager at The Financial Diet