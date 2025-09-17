I Tested 3 Budgeting Tricks TikTok Swears By — And 1 Totally Changed My Habits

Once TikTok figures out that you’re trying to save money, you’ll start to see hack after hack, and each one will seem more viral than the next. There are tips out there for starting a budget, sticking to a budget, putting more money into savings, and preventing unnecessary purchases, like last-minute lattes and late-night clothing hauls. It can be tough to sift through them all, but a few do stand out — and I tried three of the best.

When I look at my spending habits, most of my money goes to rent and groceries — two must-haves, obviously — but a good chunk also goes to snacks, pricy oat milk matchas, and cute trinkets I want but probably don’t need. I always tell myself I should cut back on random spending, not only as a way to prevent overconsumption but also to send a little bit more money into my savings account. You know, for a rainy day.

While perusing various viral budgeting hacks, I noticed that I’m drawn to money-saving tips that are easy to do, as well as ones that help break a bad habit or get you out of a rut. I’m not the target audience for cash stuffing or zero-based budgeting, but I could 100% see myself trying loud budgeting, the “last digit” hack, and the notes app trick — three trends that would allow me to hang onto life’s little luxuries.

For the past week, I’ve been trying all three to see if I can save some money and feel a little more in control of my shopping. Here’s what it was like, plus a few tips from a financial expert.

For: Impulse shoppers who love the thrill of the scroll.

How To Do It

The notes app hack went viral in 2024 when TikTok creator @averagesisi shared the idea, and I’ve always wanted to give it a try. It’s perfect if you tend to buy things in the heat of the moment, like when they’re on sale or going viral, or if you secretly know you shop too much.

Instead of buying something on the spot, open your notes app and add it to a three-column table: Item / Date / Cost.

At the end of your savings period, you add up all the money you would have spent, put half in savings, and spend the other half on whatever you want.

My Week Of Trying It

For seven days, I spied a few things while scrolling TikTok, watching “what’s in my bag” videos on YouTube, and perusing various secondhand sites, like Depop and Etsy. The first thing I thought I needed? A trendy lip stain that’s going for a whopping $29.

Instead of checking out, I just added it to my Notes. Next was a linen dress, a straw bag — I was living my summer fantasy; can you tell? — a book, and a cute piece of art. All things I didn’t need but fell in love with anyway.

As I scrolled, I noticed that my heart was ever-so-slightly racing. “Often we don’t want the thing,” @averagesisi said in her viral clip. “We want the dopamine attached to it.” And that felt very true. I also worried that the item would sell out — something that often fuels my desire to buy it in the moment.

By the end of the week, I realized I would have spent $165.95 on these items. Not a huge amount, but not nothing, either. After splitting the total, I put $83 in savings and mentally fanned out $82 for spending.

Here’s the thing: Even though I knew I had enough money to get the lip stain, the book, and the dress, I noticed the dopamine rush was gone, and I ended up getting nothing. The moment had passed, and I was OK with it.

What A Financial Expert Thinks:

This strategy is helpful if you’re trying to curb impulse spending without feeling deprived, says Nadia Vanderhall, a financial planner and founder of The Brands and Bands. Since the hack allows you to spend some money, it isn’t as harsh as a 30-day spending ban or a “no buy” year.

Vanderhall also points out that it’s OK to let yourself forget about the items, too. That’s another perk of the hack. “That delay? That’s what creates more thoughtful spending,” she says. When you give yourself a chance to breathe, there’s a good chance you’ll forget about half the items in your cart. And if not? That’s a good sign you’d actually enjoy them.

For: People who hate to say no to plans.

TikTok/@mohaewithjennypark

How To Do It

Loud budgeting has been making the rounds on TikTok, and it’s all about being upfront about your spending limits. You name your boundaries — out loud — so your friends and fam know what’s up.

In practice, it can take many forms. It might look like not going to a cousin’s pricey destination wedding because it’s outside your budget or meeting friends for a walk around town and brazenly stating that you’ll only be window shopping, not actual shopping.

Instead of being shy or wishy-washy with your boundaries, you own them.

My Week Of Trying It

I put loud budgeting to the test on a Saturday night margarita date with friends. Instead of going in on a pricey bowl of chips and guac for the table, I ordered my own mushroom tacos and simply watched as everyone else chowed down. To let them know I wouldn’t be partaking, I said, “I’m not having any!” Very loud of me.

I also blurted out that I didn’t want a third drink as everyone else was busy ordering another round, and I’m so glad I did. Since I was getting interesting margarita flavors, like frozen hibiscus and guava with a salted rim, those babies were coming in at $14 a pop.

When the bill arrived — $243.32 for five people — one friend paid, and we all Venmo’d her. In the end, my tab was way lower than usual (yay), I still had fun, and as a bonus, I likely spared myself a hangover the next day. Typically, the night would have cost me $30 to $50 more, so I left feeling thrifty.

That said, this hack wasn’t my fave. My friends aren’t pushy, so I wasn’t surprised when they barely blinked as I announced my budgeting plans. Saying it out loud did, however, help me remember that I was trying not to overspend — something that’s easy to do on a hot summer’s night at a taco bar.

Later in the week, I firmly said no to an invite to a comedy show, not because it didn’t sound fun but because I knew the Uber ride there and back, plus drinks, plus the ticketing fees would be more than I was willing to spend. Did I miss out? Sure. Did I feel slightly bad? Yes. But I also saved $100.

I can see this hack coming in clutch if you’re shopping with someone who keeps saying “Buy it! Buy it! Treat yourself!” or if you’re getting serious about paying off a debt or saving up for a major purchase. In those cases, every dollar counts, and you won’t want to be swayed by pushy people.

What A Financial Expert Thinks:

“This hack isn’t about putting all your money business in the group chat,” says Vanderhall. “It’s about saying no before your account says it for you.” It’s a powerful way to not be talked into overspending, and it also helps you be more intentional with your money.

“When you set boundaries early and often, especially around social plans, you’re also more likely to avoid resentment or financial strain later,” she says. You can also tweak the wording, if you want. Instead of saying “I can’t afford that,” Vanderhall recommends saying something like “That doesn’t work for my budget right now.” Easy peasy.

For: Anyone who wants to build savings without thinking too hard.

How To Do It

The “last digit” hack is a viral trick from TikTok creator @budgetbrojoe. Every day, you’ll go into your checking account, look at the balance, take the last digit (so if you have $145.98, you use the 8), and transfer that amount into your savings. It’s low-stakes and adds up.

My Week Of Trying It

I typically move money into my savings account at random. If I happen to be looking at my banking app and also feel comfortable taking a chunk out of my checking, I’ll go ahead and initiate a transfer for $50 to $100.

It often only happens once every couple of weeks, and that’s why I wanted to give this trick a try. It seemed like a good idea to turn saving money into a daily habit, versus forgetting about it for months at a time.

Every night I logged in and moved money around, which felt like a good way to track my spending, too. By looking at my balance, I got a tiny reality check every day. For example, I saw how quickly all my trips to my corner store were adding up. Oops!

At the end of the week, I had moved $59 into my savings. I wasn’t too impressed, but Vanderhall reminded me that even small transfers add up. If I were to keep going, the total could easily be over $200 a month. And if you average it out to about $4 a day, you’re looking at $1,460 saved a year.

What A Financial Expert Thinks:

“For folks trying to start saving without it feeling overwhelming, this habit helps build your savings muscle without too much pressure,” Vanderhall says. It’s also a way to gameify your savings, which could be a tiny way to make your finances more fun, and I’m always down for that.

Source:

Nadia Vanderhall, financial planner, founder of The Brands and Bands