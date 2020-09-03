Mercury In Libra Is Bringing Balance To Your Friendships Right Now

Get ready for a breath of fresh air in your social life, because Mercury enters Libra on Saturday, September 5, and this cheerful air sign's energy will make us all feel more open to mingling and making friendly connections through September 27. It's been nearly a month since any of the personal planets were in an air sign — so this buoyant transit will help to lighten up some of the intense and heavy vibes we've all been bogged down with lately. How Mercury in Libra will affect your friendships depends on your zodiac sign, so you'll want to know how to make the most of this transit.

Mercury is the planet that rules communication, thinking, and scheduling. Because of its focus on mental matters, its energy tends to flow easily when it travels through the air signs — and in Libra, Mercury will inspire all zodiac signs to be more sociable, communicate diplomatically, and bring a renewed sense of balance and affability to one-on-one relationships.

Libra is the most partnership-oriented of all the zodiac signs, so while Mercury is here, keeping the peace with friends will be easier. Pandemic life has certainly put a strain on friendships (among other things), so Mercury in Libra couldn't have come at a better time. This astrological transit inspires us to consider the points of view of others in a more open-minded and open-hearted way — so if there's tension within your social group due to people practicing different levels of social distancing, now's a good time to have a diplomatic conversation and smooth out any passive-aggressive drama in cordial and considerate way.

We're working with this energy throughout most of September, so you'll want to know exactly how Mercury in Libra will affect your friendships, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Gathering in large groups right now isn't advisable right now, but that won't bother you a bit this month, Aries — you're more focused on spending quality time one-on-one with close friends and working on the balance within that close circle of important relationships. Use this time to improve your communication and talk through any lingering drama.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Socializing is important for your well-being, Taurus, so don't skimp out on healing time with friends simply because you're busy with work. Instead, find some peace and productivity through your social plans — taking a virtual yoga class with a friend or going for a socially-distanced walk to get your heart rates up as you chit-chat is a great way to connect this month.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This is a fun and playful time in your social life, Gemini, and you're attracting new friends everywhere you turn. Inspiring, flirty, and pleasurable conversations will get your creative juices flowing and allow you to enjoy social connections more than you have in a while. Let this renewed conviviality and popularity keep your spirits high in spite of the heaviness that 2020 has brought to social matters.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You love a good night in, catching up with a close friend over wine, comfort food, and rom-coms — and this month is a great time to prioritize more of that kind of low-key quality time. If you live with roommates or family, plan a fun dinner party for the household to deepen your bond. And if you have a trusted friend who you're comfortable inviting into your home, plan a few fun nights in.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your social life is on fire this month, Leo, so prepare for a ongoing stream of texts, Zoom invites, and Instagram likes to blow up your phone. Thankfully, the buoyant energy of Mercury in Libra will have you feeling quick-witted and mentally sharp, so keeping up with your busy social calendar will be totally do-able. Just make sure you leave some time aside for you!

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If you've got some moves to make financially or in your career, now's a great time to chat with trusted friends and get their opinions on the matter before sealing the deal — they could offer some valuable insight that you hadn't yet considered. Prioritize spending time with the people in your closest circle now, and you'll get the most out of (and have the most with) those interactions.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your already-refined social skills will be sparkling all month long, Libra. Expressing yourself to friends in an eloquent and diplomatic way will come second-nature to you over the coming weeks, so take advantage of this moment and say the things that you've struggled to say in the past. You've got a spoonful of sugar to share right now that'll help the medicine go down.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

While Mercury in Libra ups the social factor for most zodiac signs this month, you may prefer to spend these weeks alone, reflecting on the way the world has changed the way we communicate with others. Friendships look entirely different now than they did a year ago, and we all need time to heal from these intense shifts — just be sure not to shut out your inner circle, as they can offer much-needed support.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Visions of music festivals, crowded karaoke bars, and carefree vacations will dance in your head this month, Sag, as you're really craving the in-person connection and community that's hard to come by mid-pandemic. Scratch this social itch by getting more involved with virtual communities. Take initiative to plan a Zoom cocktail party or organize a book/movie club that'll keep your crew engaged.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're in your element and absolutely slaying at work over the coming weeks, Capricorn. But don't neglect your social life because of it — instead, use your position to your advantage by trying to build deeper connections with your co-workers. Having some work friends is a good thing, so open up to some trusted colleagues or network with other peers in your field.-

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

With Mercury in a fellow air sign, you're feeling intellectually stimulated and eager to expand your horizons — and your friendships can be a fulfilling and exciting way to dig into that this month. Don't hesitate to call a faraway friend and pick their brain about something, get a new perspective on a situation you're facing, or just wax fancy about the ridiculous state of the world.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Now's an ideal time to talk about boundaries with friends, as there's a good chance you have some people in your life who haven't been fully respectful of yours. Setting limits with people can be uncomfortable, but it's also the key to maintaining balanced and healthy relationships. Honor your friendships by speaking up now — you'll find that you're able to do so with more diplomacy than usual.