Between the coronavirus pandemic and the civil uprising against racism and police brutality, our emotions are taking the front seat when it comes to the way we communicate this summer. If we look at astrology, the fact that Mercury is in Cancer helps explain a lot. Planet Mercury, which rules the way we think and communicate, entered emotional and watery Cancer on May 28, and it's staying within Cancer's waters for a majorly extended stint this year thanks to Mercury retrograde. Because Mercury is such a personal planet, knowing how Mercury in Cancer will affect your zodiac sign can help you prep for the summer ahead.

Mercury is a naturally intellectual planet, as its focus is on facts, details, and information. However, in Cancer, we're more likely to think about things through a much more emotional lens, and our sensitivity levels will be high. We'll want to be wary of taking things too personally and allowing our sensitivity to get in the way of logical thinking. Instead, we should try to vibe with the strengths in Cancer's sensitive communication style, which is the ability to show empathy.

Mercury will be in Cancer through August 4, so we'll be dealing with these feelings for the bulk of the summer. But it's going to get extra confusing during Mercury retrograde summer 2020, which falls right in the middle of this transit.

"Mercury in Cancer has a very sensitive and emotional energy, which will be amplified during its retrograde," astrologer Leslie Hale of Keen.com tells Bustle. "We may be faced with issues regarding home and family members, as Cancer’s planetary ruler is the Moon. We will also have to delve deeply into what is working and what is not in our emotional lives." Cancer is the most nurturing sign of the zodiac, often associated with maternal energy, as well as our homes and emotional foundations, so we'll all be looking at the deep-rooted issues that shape the way we think, communicate, and handle the little details of our lives.

Here's how Mercury in Cancer will affect you, according to your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

We may be approaching the dog days of summer, but you're feeling a lot more nocturnal than usual, Aries — so expect for your social life to take slow down by your own doing. You're in the mood to spend more time at home, connecting with your family, roommates, or closest crew, and you're feeling way more emotional than usual. Even warriors need some time to rest, so retreat into your safe place and give yourself time to be vulnerable.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your interactions with people are taking the front seat this summer, Taurus, but all the Zoom calls, texts, and a total social media overload is likely to leave you a little exhausted. While both your work and social life is likely to be busy (in a good way!), you'll probably be inclined to spend more time listening than you will talking — winding up in deep heart-to-heart conversations with coworkers and neighbors alike.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury is your ruling planet, Gem, so the fact that it's in introspective Cancer and taking a retrograde this summer indicates that you'll see some out of character cautiousness come out in you. You're taking a slower approach to decision-making and putting a greater emphasis on tangible, practical matters than usual — which can actually help make this a productive and financially-savvy summer.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

With Mercury spending a ton of extra time in your home sign this summer, you'll be spending a lot of time caught up with thoughts and details. You'll be hyper-focused on getting things done, staying busy, and expressing yourself with words — but you're a water baby, so you can guarantee it won't be without lots of emotions, too!

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're an outgoing fire sign, but you'll be keeping to yourself more than usual this summer, Leo. You're going through a lot of internal changes and experiencing transformations (and hopefully healing) around the way you think and communicate, so you'll feel more protective than usual over your thoughts and ideas. Be selective with the people you allow into your inner world right now, but prepare to come out the other side with a refreshed and much more social outlook.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're feeling super social, but also highly motivated to spread the word about the causes that are nearest and dearest to your heart. Mercury in Cancer is helping you take advantage of the most innovative means you can find to create social change and raise awareness about ways to help others. You're emotionally bonding with your community and circle of friends, so keep working to foster this caring and creative energy between you and your crew.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

There's a heavy focus on your career and your public image during this transit, Libra, and you're examining the way you current path makes you feel. Does your work align with your higher values? Does your current career path provide you with the type of solid foundation you're seeking? Gently explore these questions, using both your mind and your heart to seek the answers.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Work on opening your mind to new ways of being vulnerable now, Scorpio. You're an emotional water sign at heart, but your go-to mode is a protective one that shields your sensitive inner core from outside criticism. However, Mercury in Cancer is teaching you new ways to safely open up and explore ways of doing things that are outside of your comfort zone. Enjoy these expansive horizons and the connections that come out of it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're all about digging beneath the surface right now, Sag — you're looking to find the answers to your questions deep within yourself, as well as under the veil of the mainstream. Think about the things people don't say, as well as the things you don't see on TV, and allow those hidden realms to be your compass. Your discerning mind will be able to catch the glimmers of light in the darkness and perhaps pull out some important truths.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Given the emotional nature that Mercury in Cancer can bring out in us, you'll prefer to spend your time having heart-to-heart conversations with the people closest to you rather than hanging in larger groups. You'll be able to express yourself and your thoughts more effectively if you focus your efforts on connecting emotionally with people one-on-one.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're ready to revamp your entire routine and schedule. Your to-do list this summer might be a mile long, Aquarius, but that doesn't mean you have to do it all at once. With Mercury in such an emotional sign (and a retrograde breezing through to mix things up for a few weeks right in the middle of it), be OK with slow-downs and snags in your plan. If you prioritize self-care, you'll actually find that you're more productive.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's going to take all your might to try to focus on work and actually get things done this summer, Pisces. You just want to play and have fun in the sun — and on top of it, you're feeling super distracted by your emotions, making it hard to separate your feelings from the facts. Make some extra time for leisure, as well as chill time to help you process your emotions. This will make it easier to devote some energy to focusing on your tasks when necessary.