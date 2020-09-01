Mercury Is In Virgo — And That's A Really Good Thing For Your Work Life

If you've noticed a positive shift in your work ethic and ability to focus lately, you can thank Mercury in Virgo 2020 for the mental clarity. The planet of communication, thinking, timing, and technology entered its home sign of Virgo on August 19 and it'll stay here through September 5. Quick-thinking Mercury loves being in analytical Virgo, as this sign gives the planet room to be most productive. Everyone can use the cosmic boost of this transit to their advantage — especially in their professional lives and careers — so knowing how Mercury in Virgo affects each zodiac sign's work life is a must.

Because Mercury has a home-sign advantage in Virgo, the planet's best qualities are able to truly shine, and everyone will find it easier to make progress when it comes to matters of thinking, writing, information-sharing, and logistics. Now through September 5 is an ideal period to prioritize any work projects that require a scrupulous eye for detail, look for ways to improve your workflow and routine, and get your files, desk drawers, and calendar more organized. Virgo is an earth sign that naturally turns our mental attention toward practical matters, so take advantage of this pragmatic way of thinking — especially if you're a water, air, or fire sign who tends to look at things from a less grounded perspective. The only thing to look out for? This placement can turn us into perfectionists and make us overly-critical of our own work, so be kind to yourself and remember that progress is more important than perfection.

If you're ready to slay some career goals over the coming week, get in the know on how Mercury in Virgo will affect your work life, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If your work life has gotten disorganized, this is your chance to clean it up with ease and make your day-to-day routine more productive. Create more practical habits for yourself, and get both your schedule and to-do lists organized so that your focus is easier to maintain. Just remember that a functional professional life also requires a healthy work-life balance.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you're lucky enough to have a job that reflects your passions, then this transit is ideal for building even further upon your dream career. But if you're not currently working your dream job, tap into your creative side and bring a slice of what you are passionate into your career. Find ways to work the things that bring you joy and pleasure into your daily work routine. You never know what opportunities could arise.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Sometimes being more productive at work starts at home, Gemini, so take a look at your personal space and figure out if there's anything there that's distracting you from getting things done. This is a great time to get your living space cleaned and organized — especially if you work from home — and to spruce up your desk or other workspace, too. A good dusting, re-organizing, and a fresh potted plant can make a big difference in your mental state during the workday.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This is a busy and productive period for you professionally, Cancer, so take advantage of the mental clarity you're feeling. Try to knock out the less exciting and more detail-oriented tasks on your to-do list over the coming week, as right now, you've got the patience and attention-span to get them done.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This is a transit that's helpful for dealing with money matters, Leo, so don't shy away from looking at dollar signs. Consider whether you're truly being paid what you're work or if you're due for a raise. This could be a good time to draft up a list of your accomplishments and have a chat with your supervisor about your pay rate — or simply a good time to re-build your resume in case you choose to take your talents elsewhere.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With both the Sun and your ruling planet Mercury lighting up your sign simultaneously, this is a time to step into the spotlight at work and stop downplaying your abilities. Do whatever you need to do to embrace confidence and find ways to express yourself in your career — because even if other people share your skills, they'll never be you! Let your unique ideas and perspectives shine.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You've put a lot of energy in your career and collaborative projects lately, Libra — and while this transit can be productive, you might also find that you're a little less involved in the dynamics at work than usual. Embrace this low-energy moment as a good time to get in touch with your subconscious feelings and the things you want professionally. We work to live, not the other way around, so don't be afraid to shift your priorities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your sign has a reputation for being a lone wolf of sorts, but you'll find that the most productivity during this transit comes from working as part of a group. Embrace your leadership skills and get more involved with working closely with your colleagues or networking with other professionals in your field. Collaboration flows more easily than usual for you now, so take advantage of this chance to get more hands on deck working toward a shared goal.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This is a hot transit for your professional life, Sag, so take stock of your major career goals and start putting plans in place to reach them. You're defining your personal brand, and this energy is conducive to polishing up the details and getting a good sense of the image you want to project into the work. Give your website or LinkedIn page a makeover that better reflects the creative, passionate, and powerful force that you are.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Doing the same ol' thing all the time and sticking to a routine may be a safe way to play success — but Cap, you've got more to offer than that. This is a time to branch out mentally and start thinking about your career in a new way. Is there a different direction you'd like to move in your company? Is there an entirely new field that's been calling your name? Don't shy away from pursuing new paths that you hadn't fully considered before.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This is a good time for you to re-assess your personal boundaries at work and ensure you're not giving too much of yourself with too little in return, Aquarius. It's easy to get caught up in work and offer your talents to other people — but unfortunately, this can also result in being taken advantage of. Get in touch with yourself and make sure you're speaking up if something doesn't feel balanced.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's not always easy for you to focus on logistical and practical dynamics within relationships, which is why this transit is so helpful for ironing out any snags in your closest professional partnerships. If there's a long-overdue conversation pending with your boss or some imbalanced workloads between you and your business partners, this is an ideal time to open up that conversation. Speak your mind — and watch your professional relationships improve.