If you’re having some brain fog or feeling like your timing is a little off, you can officially blame Mercury retrograde. As of the night of Aug. 4, the planet of communication and logistical issues has started backspinning, so you have three and a half weeks of its wonky effects to look forward to. From now through Aug. 28, all zodiac signs should be more conscious of their schedules, plans, and even the words they use to express their ideas. But for a few lucky zodiac signs, August’s Mercury retrograde shouldn’t be too disruptive.

Mercury retrogrades have a bad reputation for a few reasons. Firstly, as the planet of logistics, Mercury in astrology governs the things that affect people’s everyday lives — such as communicating, making plans, using tech devices, and getting from place to place. So when retrogrades slow things down in these areas, it can be extra frustrating, especially in work and social lives. Additionally, while most planets only station retrograde once a year or less, Mercury retrogrades every few months, so its frequency also adds to its pesky vibe.

However, these transits don’t inherently have to have a negative impact. Mercury retrograde is a helpful time to slow down on new projects and spend a few weeks reassessing your recent steps forward. When you step back from the grind, does it look like you’re on the path you want to be on? If so, what can you do to ensure your plans are as air-tight as possible? If not, what adjustments can you make to get yourself on track? The backward-focused energy Mercury brings during its moonwalk may not be super conducive for starting new things, but it can help you re-examine where you’re at and check in on your progress.

If you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by August’s Mercury retrograde, consider yourself lucky — and read on for the scoop on what to expect.

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

This retrograde is packed with cosmic drama from start to finish, but luckily for you, none of it involves any planets in your sign. Mercury’s latest backspin is kicking off in your chart’s daily routine zone, so the first ten days may be really obnoxious when managing your work tasks and taking care of personal responsibilities.

Vibes shift once Mercury moonwalks into your romance and creativity sector on Aug. 14, and you might find that this backward-focused energy is more helpful than hurtful. This two-week period is fabulous for rekindling a flame with an ex-fling or picking back up on a passion project you may have lost steam on. Allow yourself to look back on the things that made your heart sing — and focus on bringing the past into the present in a relevant way.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

This retrograde kicks off in one of the sleepiest and most subtle parts of your chart, Libra, so you may find that the first ten days of the backspin come and go without much fanfare. Whatever issues Mercury is bringing to your attention are coming via your subconscious, so pay close attention to your dreams and give yourself plenty of time to rest. Otherwise, you may not notice too much of a shift in your day-to-day life.

Once Aug. 14 rolls around, Mercury is dipping back into your community sector, and it could potentially stir up some drama in your social squad or make you question your place in a group dynamic. Don’t second guess what you stand for, but do give your friends some leeway if you find yourself feeling a bit out of alignment with them. It’s possible you have evolved beyond the people you’re currently surrounded by, but this vibe could also be chalked up to some retrograde misunderstandings. Stay open to the possibilities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

August’s Mercury retrograde may be kicking off in a fellow earth sign’s territory, but that doesn’t mean you need to stress. The first ten days of this backspin could have you rethinking your general beliefs about life, so be open to adjusting your personal philosophies. However, if you have any summer travel plans during this time, it may be a good idea to double-check the details of your plans and give yourself extra time to get from point A to point B.

By Aug. 14, Mercury will be dipping into one of the more private and moody parts of your chart, so you may find that its effects feel a little less obvious and a little more internal. Use this backwards-focused energy to review your boundaries in relationships and make sure they still reflect your needs and desires.