Every relationship in life involves boundaries, whether with romantic partners, colleagues, friends, family members, or even yourself. But whether or not you firmly address and enforce those boundaries is another story. For some people, laying down limitations and expectations in relationships can feel stressful or overwhelming — and it can sometimes be difficult to identify where a boundary lies without it being tested. But setting boundaries and talking openly about them is an important element of almost every healthy relationship, and for some zodiac signs, doing so comes a lot more naturally.

Plenty of things factor into someone’s ability to set strong boundaries for themselves — including their upbringing, past experiences, and personality type. But if you want to look at this trait through an astrological lens, a good place to start would be to check out what’s happening with the strict and rule-oriented planet Saturn. This icy, ringed giant is the cosmic ruler of tough love, life lessons, and restrictions, so boundaries are one of its major themes. Depending on the placement of Saturn in someone’s birth chart, it could indicate that they’re good at identifying and communicating their limits, or perhaps that drawing hard lines with people is a little more difficult for them.

There are a couple of zodiac signs who have a bit of a Saturnian advantage when it comes to advocating for their boundaries — and those signs happen to be Capricorn and Aquarius. These two neighboring signs are traditionally ruled by Saturn, which imbues them with the planet’s no-nonsense ability to communicate their limits, follow through on enforcing them, and respect the needs of others. That’s why these two zodiac signs are the best at setting boundaries.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Of all the signs in the zodiac, earthy and dutiful Capricorns are likely the most naturally gifted when it comes to setting personal boundaries and being comfortable standing up for themselves when necessary. These pragmatic but thoughtful earth signs always tell it like it is, so they have no problem voicing their needs to the people around them in a firm but respectful way. They know that relationships run more smoothly when both parties have put their cards on the table.

Additionally, Capricorns have an innate understanding of and reverence for how valuable everyone’s time and energy is, so honoring others’ boundaries is just as important to them as enforcing their own. Capricorns appreciate when the people in their lives communicate their needs, limits, and expectations in relationships, as they have no interest in playing a guessing game when it comes to what someone’s comfortable with.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Aquarians are the zodiac’s unconventional and rebellious free-thinkers — a far cry from traditional and no-nonsense Capricorns. However, like their earthy Saturn-ruled counterparts, these cosmic innovators also possess an innate ability to enforce firm boundaries to protect their time, feelings, and trust in relationships.

Aquarians aren’t too precious about their words, so expressing when they do or don’t want something is no problem for them, which makes setting personal limits a little bit easier than it is for some zodiac signs who tend to overthink. But these community-minded air signs also try to respect people’s boundaries and maintain their own because they know that it benefits the good of the whole crew. Without clear boundaries, relationships and group dynamics can wind up riddled with confusion, frustration, and resentment — which is the last thing a collectivist sign like Aquarius wants to see. So that’s a major motivating factor when laying down some ground rules about what flies with them and what doesn’t.