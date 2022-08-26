Astrology
Beginning Sept. 9, expect miscommunication, travel hiccups, and relationship tension.
September’s Mercury retrograde is almost upon us. Beginning Sept. 9, expect miscommunication, travel hiccups, and relationship tension until the chatty planet stations direct on Oct. 2. With Mercury entering Libra and Virgo, you'll want to bring balance with these do’s and don'ts.
Mercury, which rules communication and ideas, spends time in diplomatic Libra. The air sign is all about keeping the peace — so when the inevitable slip-ups happen, it's important to weigh each perspective before responding to them.