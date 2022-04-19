Cue the misunderstandings and communication blocks, because Mercury is nearly retrograde again. The celestial theatrics begin on May 10 through June 3, throwing off your routines and inducing major confusion. Although you might associate the regular backspin with technological hiccups or travel misadventures, it’s also a good time to slow down and pay extra attention to how you communicate. So if you want to overcome the cosmic upheaval, you’ll want to know how Mercury retrograde spring 2022 will affect your zodiac sign.

In astrology, Mercury governs thought processes and all forms of communication — think social media, technology, and texting. During retrograde, which just means that the heavenly body looks like it’s moving backward in the sky, these things get thrown off balance, allowing miscommunication, travel delays, and overall mishaps (including DMs from your ex) to run rampant. Needless to say, Mercury retrograde isn’t the best time to start new projects or book a flight.

Mercury will make a pit stop in socialite Gemini for the first half of its backspin. Gemini happens to be one of the two zodiac signs ruled by Mercury, which is significant. “This will likely feel more amplified than usual, especially for anyone with a lot of Gemini placements,” astrologer Ryan Marquardt tells Bustle. “Gemini is the sign of communication and perception. When Mercury is retrograde in Gemini, it's a classic story of exes showing up in your DMs, arguments at work, verbal disagreements with friends and family, and all sorts of communication-device malfunctions.” During the latter half of its 24-day retrograde, the heavenly body shifts into practical earth sign, Taurus. “Once Mercury retrogrades into Taurus, the vibe will shift slightly into more material matters, rather than cerebral,” says Marquardt.

Read on for your Mercury spring 2022 horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Beware of getting lost in your own mind, Aries. Mercury retrograde is likely to make you gabbier than usual, making you more prone to gossiping or word vomit, so it’s important that you say what you mean. “Aries should avoid trying to take on any new skills or conquering any new learning lessons, because they won't have the mental bandwidth to keep up with it all,” says Marquardt. “Aries should also avoid signing any contracts during this retrograde, especially if it's for a new job, because there's a likelihood that the money won't be what they want, and that will be shown to them once Mercury retrograde enters Taurus on May 22.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Keep a careful eye on your bank account, Taurus, because Mercury retrograde is causing a little money mischief. It’s a good idea to avoid spending too much of your birthday money on things you think you want in the moment — you might feel differently about them later.

“Taurus can have a productive energy when it comes to restructuring their finances during the first part of this Mercury retrograde, but they should avoid spending on unnecessary items right now,” explains Marquardt. “Taurus should reconsider how they currently store their money and start reviewing their bank statements more than they typically do.”

You may feel unscathed from Mercury retrograde mishaps, but the second half could spell trouble with your self-image. “Once Mercury retrograde enters Taurus, there will be a shift into self-perception and Taureans might start viewing themselves in a more negative light,” adds Marquardt. Keep affirmations close by and call yourself out when you get caught up in negative self-talk.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The first half of Mercury retrograde is going to be an intense time for you in terms of your image, Gemini. Your insecurities may feel overwhelming right now, so be sure to practice self-compassion and patience as you move forward with Mercury’s backspin. “Right now, Gemini is going to be more intensely focused on what's happening in their inner world, and that can give them a feeling of being trapped in their own body. Once Mercury retrograde moves into Taurus, Gemini is going to feel a need to retreat and get more rest than usual. Gemini might find their biggest points of clarity through their dreams during this Mercury retrograde, so pay attention to what comes up when you're asleep,” says Marquardt.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might just evade some of the chaos during the first half of Mercury retrograde, Cancer, since this time is all about quiet reflection. “Mercury retrograde in Gemini will happen in Cancer's twelfth house, which is a very quiet space — and Cancer loves its personal time,” says Marquardt. During the second half, things could shake up your close circle of friends, so be wary of how you show up in your friendships. “But once Mercury retrograde enters Taurus, it'll highlight Cancer's friend groups, so they'll need to be extra aware of what they're saying to others. Your best course of action is to listen and be there for your favorite people, rather than try to play the role of the fixer,” Marquardt adds.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Mercury retrograde is shaking up the most public parts of your chart, Leo, and right now, your career and image are being tested. Take heed of pressure in your career and misunderstandings among colleagues.

“Leo is going to be looking at their dreams and overall life trajectory. It can be a time where Leos decide they don't want to continue on a certain career path or they begin chasing a new dream,” says Marquardt. “Be wary of that desire to chase something new, because it's probably not something that will be sustainable in the long run. Use this time to hone your crafts and make a long-term plan for your career.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

While you might feel a little sensitive for you as things are thrown out of whack, Mercury retrograde is more about introspection. It’s a good time to explore your beliefs and different cultures, but not a great time for long-distance travel.

“Once Mercury enters Taurus, it'll spotlight their ninth house, which can be a very philosophical space that ignites a greater sense of purpose in life,” says Marquqardt. “Virgo should avoid making any major moves when it comes to career.”

Since Mercury is your ruling planet, too, you might want to be extra careful of tech blunders. “They should also be careful about what they put out on social media or in any public forum because there's a slight risk of public embarrassment if Virgo isn't fully prepared to present the information they're trying to convey,” Marquardt adds.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’ve got the wanderlust blues this Mercury retrograde, Libra. But it’s probably not a good idea to jump on a flight right now. “Travel delays, changes in travel agendas, and frustrating experiences in foreign territories are likely to arise,” says Marquardt.

Besides, this transit is hitting your eighth house of transformation, so it’s best to stay put and do a little inner work. “As Mercury retrograde moves into Taurus, Libras will have a good ability to seek out more introspective and esoteric subjects, which could ignite an exciting new learning obsession later once Mercury moves direct,” adds Marquardt.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Between the solar eclipse on April 30 arriving during Mercury retrograde’s pre-shadow period and the backspin itself, you may be struggling to stay afloat, Scorpio. It’s a good idea to be extra cautious of where your money goes and not to make any huge purchases right now. “​​Debts of all kinds might come to the surface, whether it's a straightforward credit card debt or an emotional debt they owe to someone else. Scorpio might also feel self-conscious when it comes to their sex drive, so expect that your libido might be lower than usual,” says Marquardt.

During the Mercury retrograde pre-shadow — which refers to the two-week period prior to its backspin — there’s an ultra-emotional solar eclipse impacting your relationships. “With the eclipse happening in Scorpio on April 30, there's likely going to be some major realizations about how Scoprio behaves in partnership, and it could be a time where Scorpios are rethinking their relationship status. Try to avoid making any changes to your deepest one-on-one relationships of any kind,” adds Marquardt.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re known for being noncommittal when it comes to love, but this Mercury retrograde will strain your relationships. It’s a good idea to take things slow and avoid taking your frustrations out on those around you. “Mercury retrograde might make Sagittarians feel more confined than usual when it comes to any sort of relationship. Sagittarius should avoid being overly critical of their closest romantic, business, or platonic partners,” says Marquardt. “Instead, Sagittarius should try to draw out wisdom from other people during this time and learn about the life experiences of others — there's a lot to gain from seeking that new perspective right now.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re feeling uninspired by the mundane, Capricorn, but the actions you take during Mercury retrograde, especially when it comes to your routine, will be instrumental to getting the important stuff done. “Mercury retrograde in Gemini is highlighting Capricorn's 6th house of daily routine, so it'll be best to take incremental steps, rather than large leaps. Mercury retrograde is asking Capricorns to learn the value of staying in the present moment, rather than always looking to the future and focusing on the end game. As Mercury retrograde moves into Taurus, Capricorns might start developing a new romance or creative pursuit. But again, it's best to let things happen naturally and not force anything to move quicker than necessary.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The fire may feel like it’s fading during Mercury retrograde, Aquarius, and staying inspired may seem like an uphill battle. Avoid getting caught up in frustration and direct your energy to the bigger picture. “It's a good time to ignore the dating apps for a few weeks and instead turn all that energy inward. Aquarius has a massive opportunity to find a new hobby or creative passion right now, but don't expect anything to become an overnight success,” says Marquardt. “Aquarius might also feel a little pent up because they'll be spending more time at home when Mercury enters Taurus. Release that energy by redecorating or reorganizing your home somehow.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Things are stirring up in your home, Pisces, so it’s a good idea to be extra mindful of missteps with your family. Do your part by taking accountability where it’s due and be extra clear about what your intentions are. “Expect disagreements with anyone in your immediate family, and take preventative measures to ensure you aren't the cause of any startling developments that might impact other people in your family or home life,” explains Marquardt. “When Mercury moves into Taurus, Pisces will start noticing any mindset patterns that have held them back. Mercury retrograde in Taurus is going to force their attention out of the clouds and back onto the ground.”