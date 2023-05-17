Mermaids are definitely having a moment, and it’s not just because there are only a few weeks until the live-action version of The Little Mermaid finally hits theaters. There’s a new interior design style inspired by the mythical creatures going viral on TikTok just in time for summer, called “Mermaidcore,” and the aesthetic is straight out of a fairytale. There are plenty of aquatic accents you can add to your home to make your space feel like you’re under the sea, so if you’re ready to make this a mermaid girl summer, check out these mermaidcore home decor ideas.

It seems like every niche has a -core on TikTok these days: cottagecore, clustercore, Miamicore, and the list goes on. Mermaidcore is no exception, although the hashtag’s 177.1 million views would probably argue the trend has blown way past niche and is officially mainstream at this point. Inspired by the aquatic creatures the style is named after, mermaidcore creates an aesthetic that’s coastal, Mediterranean, and even palatial without feeling too whimsical or childish. It’s unclear who coined the term, but TikToker @miahiramatsu seems to have a solid understanding of how to incorporate it into your home.

The creator shared in an October 2022 TikTok that in order to pull off the style while still making your home look mature, you’ll need a “mix of coastal and chateau [furniture] pieces, tons of scallop and brass details” for a beachy yet antique feel, and decor inspired by seashells, fish, and bubbles, as well as aquatic-themed wallpapers and textiles.

Plus, filling your home with lots of tiny mermaidcore details, like pearls and silks, is sure to make your home look like it was designed with the contents of a treasure chest, and who wouldn’t want that?

If you want to lean into the decor style even further, @alinavvictoria has the DIY hack for you. The creator shared everything you need to know about how to make your very own jellyfish lamps (all with materials from the dollar store, BTW), and though the process may get a little tedious at times, the end result is totally worth it.

Speaking of DIYs, @thefashionaries also shared how to make a mermaidcore-inspired mirror, (because you can never have too many gadgets and gizmos), as well as homemade seashell candles.

Similar to the coastal cowgirl aesthetic, which is also having a moment on TikTok, mermaidcore transcends home decor and can be incorporated into your wardrobe as well. User @bodyandstyle explains that the style can be achieved through flowy maxi skirts, iridescent or lightweight fabrics, shell or pearl detailing, crochets and linens, babydoll dresses, and colors inspired by the beach like light blue, beige, white, and ombre.

The aesthetic has even expanded to makeup and can be pulled off with long tresses, pearl face gems, scaly nails, and more.

If you’re planning to stick to denim cutoffs, Americana prints, and floral detailing for a coastal cowgirl summer but still want to hop on the mermaidcore trend, there’s so much you can do to bring the aesthetic into your home instead of your closet. To revamp your home for the summer, check out these pieces from Etsy.

Scallops + linen = a mermaidcore dream.

You can’t pretend to live under the sea without some decor from under the sea.

The more shells, the better.

The antiqued brass look matched with the mermaid design will make your space feel like an aquatic palace.

@Miahiramatsu recommends incorporating “mature print versions” of the mythical creatures into your home, and this piece fits the description to a T.

Whether you’re committing to mermaidcore for a season or year-round, the home decor trend is sure to transform your apartment into the ultimate beachside vacation home.