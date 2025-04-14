Every day, Bustle’s tarot writer Carolyn Steber turns to her deck to answer readers’ questions.

Q: My best friend's wedding will put me $4,000 in debt. Should I go?

A: While you’ve likely always known that you would be in your bestie’s wedding, you probably didn’t imagine it would come with such a pricy, um, price tag. But now you’re breaking into a cold sweat.

From the bachelorette party, to the bridal shower, to the hotel, it’s not unheard of for wedding guests to spend hundreds of dollars on gifts, drinks, travel, and more. When you’re a bridesmaid or maid of honor — two roles that come with even pricier traditions, like dress shopping — you might see yourself going into actual debt, like 35% of bridesmaids and 43% of MOHs do.

Because you want to be there for your friend on her big day, it can be tough to decide whether you should speak up about the ever-growing bill or just grin and bear it. There’s a lot of pressure on wedding guests to be helpful, generous, and composed — but also, your landlord is expecting you to pay rent on time.

Is The Wedding Worth The Cost?

The Hanged Man represents themes like sacrifice, letting go, and surrender, and I take that to mean you should attend this wedding. If you already said you’d be in your best friend’s bridal party, it would do more harm than good to back out now. Sure, you’d save some cash. But at what cost?

Even though you’re on a tight budget, have bills to pay, and want to store up money for a rainy day, the future of your friendship is equally important. In five years, you might not remember spending $400 on a bridesmaid dress, but you will remember dancing ‘til midnight on one of the happiest days of your friend’s life.

This tarot card also reminds you to look at things from a different perspective. Instead of being angry that you’re spending so much money, view this wedding as a fun life experience, a mini vacay, or a chance to support someone you love — just as she’s supported you over the years.

This is your sign to stop waiting, worrying, or considering backing out. Just accept that you’re going.

Should You Say Something?

While you should support your friend by going to her wedding, it doesn’t mean you have to suffer in silence. If she truly is your closest friend, then feel free to open up about your finances.

The Knight of Cups represents tact, mediation, and negotiation, which suggests it’s a good idea to voice your concerns. Holding them in will take a toll on your connection in its own way. Sooner rather than later, let her know that your credit card is quivering in fear.

Since the cups also symbolize emotion, you might be able to talk her out of some pricier ideas if you go in with grace and charm. Sometimes a bride will even pay for dresses, makeup, or travel so that her beloved friends can be by her side. It won’t hurt to ask.

