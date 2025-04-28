Every day, Bustle’s tarot writer Carolyn Steber turns to her deck to answer readers’ questions.

Q: Is it too soon to take the next step in my relationship?

A: One of the best feelings in the world has got to be the rush of excitement that vibrates through your body when you realize a relationship has potential, especially if you’ve been on back-to-back (to back) bad dates.

It might happen when you laugh at the same joke in a movie, after an amazing first kiss, or as you close down a restaurant while cuddling in a corner booth. Just like that, the person you’re getting to know transforms from a random stranger on a dating app to future partner material.

As things start to unfold, it’s also very easy to overthink. Instead of enjoying each other’s company, having fun, and “seeing where things go,” there’s suddenly a lot of pressure to take the next step or to figure out what will happen next. Should you soft launch on Insta? Would it scare them away if you started talking about the future?

In many ways, it really depends on what you mean by “take the relationship to the next level.” It’s one thing to meet each other’s friends or to post a few pics, but something else entirely to drop the L bomb. Here’s what the cards have to say.

Is It Too Soon To Take The Next Step In My Relationship?

It says a lot that you want to take the next step in your relationship, but even more that you’re wondering how to go about it in the right way. Clearly you don’t want to mess up a good thing, and that’s totally understandable.

What’s more? The Six of Swords suggests you’ve been burned in the past, whether it was because of a toxic ex, a partner who ghosted, or an amazing connection that fizzled out. So really, it’s no wonder that you’re worried about doing too much too soon.

The good thing is this card shows a couple paddling away from rough waters towards a calmer sea, which is a sign your current situation is actually heading in a more positive direction. There’s a good chance this new connection will be nothing like what you’re used to, and it might even be just what you need to believe in love again.

When Will I Know It’s The Right Time?

If you have a good gut feeling about the person you’re talking to, then resist the urge to hold back or suppress what you want to say. Let them know what you’re looking for in a relationship, be honest about your feelings and how excited you are, and let conversations about the future flow naturally.

The Ace of Cups represents fresh new beginnings, which is a great sign, but it also suggests your emotions are bubbling over. If your dates have been amazing and your conversations comfortable, go ahead and agree to be exclusive. If you’ve been hanging out nonstop, it won’t hurt to meet each other’s friends or leave a toothbrush at their place.

From there, trust that everything will unfold just as it’s meant to. These mini milestones may have scared away people in the past, but the right person will be just as excited to go there as you are.

