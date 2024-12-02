Here's Your Tarot Reading For Monday, December 2

Today’s tarot card is The Star, and which is so nice to see at the top of the week. When this major arcana card appears in a reading, it’s a good sign you’ll be full of bright ideas, sparks of inspiration, and lots of positive energy.

Even if you had a wicked case of the Sunday Scaries bring you down yesterday, there’s a good chance your fears and stressors will melt away as you go about your daily routine. You’ll feel clear and focused as you get ready, go to work, and run errands. It might seem like you’re gliding from one task to the next without any hurdles in your way.

The Star is, after all, known as a guiding light. Just like the North Star sparkling in the night sky, its job is to lead you where you’re meant to go. You’ll feel confident today, like you fully trust yourself to make decisions and get things done.

That said, this card also famously comes after The Tower in the fool’s journey, which represents drama, destruction, and sudden change. It’s why The Star is often seen as a symbol of renewed hope, which is great news if you haven’t quite been thriving recently.

Did you spend Thanksgiving weekend fretting about the future? Or recently go through a breakup? The Star is a reminder that everything eventually sorts itself out — and that sometimes things need to come crashing down so they can be rebuilt stronger than ever.

Today, try to remember all the ups and downs you’ve experienced in the past and take comfort in the fact you navigated through each one. You have every reason to feel hopeful — not only in love, but in your work, friendships, and beyond. The best thing you can do is to keep your head up and remain optimistic. These are your celestial instructions.

The card’s artwork features lots of stars, but it also shows a woman serenely pouring water into a pond. It’s meant to evoke a sense of calm and gratitude, so try to snag some quiet time today to keep Thanksgiving’s appreciation rolling. As you ponder, you might be struck with an important message, a genius way to fix a problem, or a nugget of inspiration that gets you excited about the future.