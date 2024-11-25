Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

This week is all about you. It’s time to hit pause on swiping, dating, or going out of your way to fix things in your relationship. Instead, focus on making yourself happy. When you do, your love life has a funny way of sorting itself out.

To see what the days ahead have in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three tarot cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and relationships this week?

The Empress is a major arcana card that represents growth, abundance, creativity, and divine feminine energy — and it’s always a lucky one to see in a love reading. The appearance of this card usually means good things are coming your way.

If you’re in a relationship, “you may find that the bond between you and your partner deepens as love and understanding flow more freely,” says Wang. You might feel yourselves naturally drifting towards one another or feeling inspired to go on a date. Your sexual chemistry will also be off the charts, so much so that you might even be in the mood to experiment in bed.

If you’re looking for your one and only — or a casual hookup — The Empress suggests you’ll be extra magnetic in the days ahead. You’ll turn heads, catch glances, and cause people to fall off their bikes as they turn to watch you walk by. (OK, maybe nothing that movie-worthy, but you get the idea.)

To embrace The Empress’ powerful energy, trust that there’s no need for you to do anything extra to snag this type of attention. Everything you need will effortlessly flow right to you, and the beginnings of a relationship might even blossom all on its own.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

The High Priestess is another major arcana card, one that represents intuition, mystery, wisdom, and the unconscious. “She suggests that the answers lie within, encouraging you to pay attention to your inner voice and dreams,” says Wang. “This card advises a period of introspection, urging you to explore what your heart truly desires.”

If your love life doesn’t feel quite right, take this week to go dark on dating apps and see what mental messages come to you in your downtime. It’s so easy to get sucked into constant swiping, but when was the last time you took a break? A moment to yourself could be just what you need to figure out what’s working for you — and what isn’t.

Write down your dreams, dust off your journal, and pay attention to the little voice inside your head, as that’s the key to figuring out what you want. “By aligning with your authentic self, you create a powerful magnetism that draws love towards you,” says Wang. “Trust your instincts, and let your true nature shine through.”

If you’re in a relationship, The High Priestess encourages you to reveal what’s going on in your head, versus keeping it bottled up for the sake of others. While the priestess looks calm on the outside, there’s so much going on beneath the surface, and that inner world deserves to be seen and heard. Let this card inspire you to open up to your partner. You’ll grow closer as a result.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

The Eight of Cups is all about the search for inner truth. “It indicates a complex emotional landscape,” says Wang, and suggests your partner could have a lot on their mind. This energy might not mesh well with your desire to slow down and focus on yourself this week, so be sure to talk about it.

After all, nothing’s worse than feeling like a big conversation is looming when you’re trying to rest and relax. Instead of listening to your partner sigh in the next room or wondering why your date never texted back, ask them what’s up. The sooner you can clear the air, the sooner you can get back to you.

On the other hand, the timing might work out that you’ll both be introspective on the same day. While you might have a few moments where you’ll feel extra close, cuddly, and chatty, it’s also OK to take a break or spend time on your own. Respecting each other’s desire for space could play a part in feeling more in sync.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor