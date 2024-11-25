Here's Your December Horoscope

This December begins with a breakthrough. The new moon in philosophical Sagittarius offers perspective on Dec. 1. Full of inspiration and motivation, you’re searching for a greater sense of purpose.

However, humbling life lessons will stop you in your tracks as action-planet Mars turns retrograde on Dec. 6. Reflect on the consequences of your past decisions before you repeat history and sail off in the wrong direction.

As Neptune retrograde ends in Pisces on Dec. 7, dare to dream again. Let this mystical energy inspire fantasies about love and friendship as Venus emerges in Aquarius on the same day.

Dec. 15 is a day to remember. Brace yourself for Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius – one final stormy chapter of the year characterized by misunderstandings and delays. The coinciding alignment of the full moon in Gemini may leave you with more questions than answers.

Grounded and enduring Capricorn season motivates you to reclaim your power and destiny on Dec. 21. You’ll feel more in control as you work toward your long-term goals, and by Dec. 29, things are looking up! You’ll feel courageous and accomplished when asteroid Chiron (which rules your inner wounds) ends it’s retrograde in fearless Aries. Celebrate the tremendous fears or insecurities you’ve overcome.

The year ends with the new moon in the sign of the goat on Dec. 30 – the perfect cosmic reset to support your New Year intentions. Be bold and ambitious as you build your legacy.

Happy birthday, Capricorn!

Aries (March 21-April 19) There’s a whole world out there waiting to be explored. If you can’t book a flight, embark on an educational journey. A new book or course will do just as good to expand your awareness. Your friends and community are rallying around you this month. Let the warmth of their love remind you that you are worthy. When Mars retrograde dials up the pressure in your love life, do not be afraid to hold out for what you deserve. The same can be said for your career. Don’t settle for average — aim for greatness.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Life is a journey, Taurus. Embrace the ups and downs. When frustrations at home emerge in early December, keep an optimistic perspective. Your ability to stay calm and rational during a crisis will impress others, but be careful not to divulge family matters too publicly. Your feelings may change, but people won’t forget. Capricorn season arrives on Dec. 21, encouraging you to brush up on your intellect and skills. Consider what will set you apart or earn you a promotion.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A new journey begins with the person you love most. Deepen your bond over shared passions and thrilling adventures. Look to them for support when you’re troubled by regrets over what you said (or wish you’d said) in the past. Your growth is illuminated by the Gemini full moon, which aligns on Dec. 15. Under its glow, you’re feeling introspective and resilient, fostering a healthier inner world. Start building your legacy. You don’t need to wait until New Year’s Day 1 to get started.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Reconnect to your long-term goals. When passionate and engaged, your progress — whether in the office or the gym — will be tenfold. A lack of self-confidence may hold you back in December. However, when you rebuild your faith in yourself, decisive actions will carry you to greater heights. As the month progresses, hold out for what you deserve: true love and rewarding work. Ask for more. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) The dominoes are falling into place as change blossoms in your love life. Stay positive, Leo. Enjoy the slow and sensual process of developing feelings. Alternatively, get excited about exploring a new hobby or creative project. Beginning on Dec. 6, Mars retrograde is on your side, giving you the strength to turn inward and identify where you need to grow. Put your ego aside and get real about what you’re truly seeing. Acknowledge how your pride distances you from what (or who) you want. Even if this is uncomfortable, the outcome will be beneficial.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This December, home doesn’t necessarily have to be where your family is. Where do you feel most comfortable and free? Explore who you are beyond their expectations. Go wherever you belong. Surprisingly, your colleagues may offer the best advice on how to break the mold. With their support and your intelligence, you’ll soar toward a major career milestone by mid-month. When Capricorn season arrives on Dec. 21, let your focus drift to lighthearted matters. Indulge in a new project or hobby that evokes a sense of ease.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Insightful conversations will deliver unexpected clarity. Don’t gate-keep — share your takeaways with a friend. Demonstrate that you’re a team player and not their secret competitor. Lucky for you, Venus energizes your love life on Dec. 7. But it may be hard to balance it all. If your intensifying feelings don’t overwhelm you, attempting to juggle your goals, hobbies, and relationships will. Boundaries will protect your energy. If you take on more responsibilities on behalf of your family, let it be your own intentional choice.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You’re building toward financial freedom. Take inspiration from other people’s success stories and money-making ideas. It may be counterintuitive, but slowing down will help you get ahead. Step out of the spotlight and take on fewer responsibilities at work. Use this time to analyze your debts and savings. Get comfortable asking yourself hard questions. What scares you? What’s holding you back? Your honesty and resilience will pave the way for magical new beginnings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Embark on a new journey of self-discovery, starting with exploring your communication style. You may realize you’ve been too brazen in the past. But a casual, cool, and diplomatic attitude will boost your likability when charming Venus enters Aquarius on Dec. 7. As you envision your future this month, put your feelings out in the open. Improving your financial circumstances or strengthening your self-worth is becoming a greater priority. Perhaps your significant other or best friend can help you construct a plan.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) The beginning of December serves as an opportunity to prioritize emotional healing. Solitude will help you reconnect to yourself. Time spent engaging in spiritual practices — like meditation, breathwork, or journaling — will help you feel grounded and self-aware. Once you’ve restored your energy, pick up speed at the mid-month mark. Waste no time doing exactly what you said you’d do. Tie up loose ends and finalize projects. You’ll experience a powerful reset ahead of the New Year, leaving you feeling hopeful and secure. Stride into your season with confidence.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’re wrapping up the year surrounded by good company and positivity. But as you envision the future, you may mourn the loss of your independence. Consider whether you were too impulsive when making commitments or signing long-term agreements. Opportunities emerge to prioritize your pleasure on Dec. 15. Your honesty may break hearts under the Gemini full moon, but it will set you free. Wind down as December ends. Take stock of your growth and what you’ve learned from acting impulsively.