Here's Your Horoscope For Monday, May 20

Happy Gemini season! The sun enters this bubbly and curious air sign in the morning, shifting the cosmic energy for the month ahead and bringing about a more lighthearted vibe. With the moon in flirty Libra to boot, it’ll be easy to get along with people and make small talk about the weekend.

The moon enters moody Scorpio in the late afternoon, at which point emotions take center stage. You may find yourself feeling very intensely about something in the evening, but avoid getting into a power struggle over it. No need to lose sleep.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Bonding with a lover or close friend is the perfect way to kick off the week, so send some sweet texts or spend the morning chatting in bed. Feelings intensity in the evening, so try not to take anything too personally.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

How can you best set yourself up for success this week? Use your mental energy today to get productive and make a heavy dent in your to-do list. You’ll be grateful to have less to worry about tomorrow.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It’s officially Gemini season, and while it may or may not be your birthday just yet, give yourself permission to celebrate today. Maximize your free time by prioritizing a relaxing hobby or simply embracing your heart’s whims.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The weekend may be over, but that doesn’t mean you should sacrifice any of your creature comforts. Ease into the week by taking things slow today and staying in sweatpants for as long as you can.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You’ve got plenty of stories to tell today and people want to hear them. Share your insights with someone who could use some advice — or just recap the wildest moments of your weekend to whoever’s there to listen.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It’s a new week, and you’re ready to get back on your grind and make that money. Nothing feels better than when you’re taking care of business, so focus on getting your career and financial goals in order.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The weekend may be over, but don’t stop riding high — because your sparkle is catching lots of eyes today. Be your effervescent self without putting up any facades, and watch how people respond to you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It’s a sleepy start to the week, so ease into your day and try to save any heavy lifts for tomorrow. By the evening, you’ll feel more switched on and ready to slay whatever the rest of the week has in store.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Just because the weekend’s over doesn’t mean the party has to stop! If you’re craving some social time, light up the group chat today and make plans to celebrate Gemini season with your friends.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Grab a coffee and start your week off strong, because productive vibes are flowing for you today and you can make some major headway on professional projects. How can you steer your career in the direction you desire?

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Question your beliefs today, because there’s always a kaleidoscope of perspectives through which you can look at any situation. Go out of your way to put yourself in someone else’s shoes — you’ll be surprised by what you learn.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You’re in your feels today, but that’s OK — because you’re in the process of making some important emotional breakthroughs and you know it. Go with the flow of your emotions and trust your intuition.

