Your Tarot Reading For Monday, May 26

Today’s pull is the Five of Wands. This card represents conflict, competition, arguments, and that feeling when multiple people in a group are all trying to be in charge. If you’re away on a trip with your besties, you know exactly what I’m talking about.

Some of you might be reading this while everyone’s taking a much-needed break in their separate hotel beds. Maybe one of you is out on the balcony for some quiet time while the others are silently scrolling on their phones. If so, that’s right where you all need to be.

The Five of Wands often pops up in a tarot reading when there’s tension in the air. If you’re on day three of vacation — especially if you’re away with a bunch of big personalities — it only makes sense that you’d eventually need a breather. This card is a sign that you’re all on each other’s nerves, but give it time. You’ll be laughing and clinking glasses again by evening.

For others, the Five of Wands hints at ongoing conflict that’s going to bubble to the surface today. Since it’s a holiday, it could be connected to the family you’ll see at a backyard barbecue. If your dad is mad, it likely has nothing to do with the fact your dog stole the hamburger buns and everything to do with something that happened five years ago.

If you catch this reading early enough in the day, it’s possible you can help prevent some of these dramatic moments by checking in with everyone you’ll be seeing today and asking about their hopes and dreams for the day, as well as what they might need help with.

The Five of Wands hints at the problems that arise due to a lack of communication, so if you’re in the mood to be the mediator, you could send out a message in the group chat or facilitate a breather before everyone gets cranky.

This card is also a reminder to take good care of yourself by not getting too swept up in all the drama. If your dad is being annoying or your cousin’s getting on your nerves, slip away for a quick deep breath, and remember that their attitude has nothing to do with you. Here’s hoping you can salvage the day, and have a good time.

