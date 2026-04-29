This Is Your Sign To Host A Monthly "Salon" With Your Friends

Meeting up with friends can always fill you cup, but it’s often the same old thing. You agree to brunch or trivia or another night at the bar. And once there, you catch up on each other’s lives and talk about Hinge dates and work drama. It feels good to gossip and gab, but sometimes you may crave a little something more.

Enter: the salon. In a viral TikTok shared March 27, creator @becomingali mentioned salons and roundtables in a list of niche ways to get together with friends. In his comments, someone said, “People yearn for community!” Another wrote, “I AGREE! My friends and I have been trying to organize salons for ages but just need to get on with it.”

ICYDK, salons are curated gatherings where people connect and exchange ideas about art, politics, music, and more. They first became popular amongst artists and thinkers in Europe in the 17th century — mostly in Italy and France — and now they’re having a moment again in 2026.

They seem like a great idea for anyone who wants to host parties or meet new people, but in a more unique way. Here’s what to know from people who have hosted their own, plus how to plan one yourself.

Salons Are So Back

People are craving connection, unique experiences, and life beyond the screen, and that’s where salons come in, says Karlye Whitt, a creator who founded Salon Avec Moi, which has hosted monthly events in Brooklyn since 2024.

Jenna Million, an entrepreneur who also hosts salons throughout New York City, likes that they ignite thoughtful conversation that often goes beyond what you’re used to in everyday life. “It's like hanging out with a group of creative minds who are all here to be inquisitive together,” she tells Bustle.

For many, they fill the desperate search for a third space — aka somewhere to be that isn’t work or home. “I believe this generation is interested in building a colorful life beyond their jobs,” Million says. “Part of that is using community as a way to explore the things we enjoy in life. Salons are an extension of that. It's like the continuing education for character development and creative intellectualism.”

At Salon Avec Moi, the evenings often feature classical music, drag, and opera performances. “They’re absolutely for everyone, but mine in particular draw in the queer people, the artists, the art lovers, and all of the above who like to throw on the incredible outfit they’ve had hanging in their closet with nowhere to go,” Whitt says.

At Million’s events, creatives gather to inspire each other and level up their lives. “I was tired of going to networking events and repeating the same three facts about myself,” she says. “I still enjoyed panels, but missed the opportunity to engage in discussion. Essentially, I was craving a space where I could be in purposeful conversation with others.”

The notion of a “salon” might speak to you if you’re looking for a unique way to meet new people, as well as a niche way to be with friends. Unlike a book club, where you talk about one novel the entire time, or an “admin night,” where you gather pals to work side-by-side, these events are about mixing, mingling, and diving into topics that pique your interest.

On TikTok, @amatoe.shoes says they’re ideal for anyone who’s tired of big parties, too. If you prefer a vibey, curated setting, they might be for you. Since they’re often set up as discussions, they encourage guests to skip small talk and get straight to the good stuff.

Hosting A Salon

While there are salons you can attend out in the world, it’s easy to host one of your own at home. To set the scene, dim the big light, set out candles, snacks, and drinks, and invite people over for a discussion on the couch or around a table. Encourage them to bring notebooks, pens, and things they’re excited to talk about. A plus-one could also be a fun way to add new voices into the mix.

From there, let the curiosity and conversation flow. Million says you can start by throwing an idea out to the group. Something simple like “What can you not stop thinking about?” will allow help ignite the spark of a lively chat.

The most important thing you can do is be present, open-minded, and ready to relax into the company around you. Have everyone put their phones away and focus instead on talking, laughing, and falling down mental rabbit holes. The goal is to have a good time.

“I find that people really appreciate a space that is designed with intention,” Million says. “Often [guests] walk away with new connections and inspirations to take home with them — who knows what could blossom from those seeds!”